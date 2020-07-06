The Musical 'Exodus' Of Brian McKnight

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
When we think of good times from back in the day, it's usually with some type of musical soundtrack that accompanies the action we think of fondly. Another layer to those scenes are usually the songs from the legendary artists that celebrity mixmaster, DJ Cassidy has on speed dial and in his new digital music show, Pass The Mic.
From the golden era to now, the likes of Earth, Wind & Fire, Jeff Red, Patrice Rushen, Ricky Bell & Bobby Brown of New Edition and many more, take turns passing the mic virtually over an impeccably timed mixed version DJ set by Cassidy, all from the comfort of their homes.
Having secured the social platform Twitch (https://www.twitch.tv/djcassidy) for the debut run on Thursday (July 2) to the huge success of over 20k viewers, Cassidy reposted the 24-minute soul session in full through his Instagram TV (watch below).View this post on Instagram
DJ Cassidy explains the idea and inspiration for the program:
"This week is my birthday week, and since I’ve been known to celebrate by uniting my friends in droves and surprising them with legendary performances by iconic artists, I wanted to find a way to revisit that tradition in light of the times. One evening, during the heat of the quarantine, I FaceTimed with my dear friend and mentor, Verdine White of Earth Wind & Fire. While we were catching up, his classic record, 'That’s The Way Of The World,' came on my speakers. Hearing that song, while on the phone with Verdine, put a smile on my face and brought me some much needed calm. I thought about how fortunate I was to have friendships with many of my heroes and how lucky I was to be able to enjoy their music in their company.
I wondered if I could find a way to share that special feeling with others, so I sat at my turntables in my living room and began Zooming with my musical heroes of 1970s and 1980s, literally passing the mic from one home to the next, in effort to honor and uplift the heroes around the world on the frontlines of health, freedom, and justice. The result is PASS THE MIC.
I hope this virtual mix moves others as much as it has moved me. I am forever grateful to my musical heroes for their decades of hope, inspiration, and soul, and with them, I celebrate all the heroes around the world."
Overwhelming love for the project has Cassidy already looking at version two sooner than later. Be on the look out for more live home performances from our music icons and DJ Cassidy.
Pop Smoke’s heavily anticipated debut album, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, was released on Friday (July 3).
The album dropped with new cover art after Virgil Abloh caught backlash for his initial design. 50 Cent offered to help Abloh rework the cover but its unclear if he had a hand in the final product.
View this post on Instagram
SHOOT FOR THE STARS AIM FOR THE MOON Available Now 💫
Pop Smoke, whose birth name was Bashar Jackson, was shot and killed in February. The Brooklyn native would have celebrated his 21st birthday on July 20.
Last month, the late rapper’s mother family announced the official launch of the Shoot for the Stars Foundation, which was established before his passing. “The foundation is meant to inspire inner city youth to do just what the name said ‘Shoot for the Stars,’” his mother said in a statement.
As for the album, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon features 19 tracks, with guest appearances from 50 Cent, Quavo, Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Tyga and more.
Listen below.
Amidst outbreaks of viral pandemic and police brutality, the best thing anyone can say about 2020 is that it's the year of Bob Marley's 75th birthday celebration. And while the year has been terrible and dreadful, Bob Marley's music has offered much-needed inspiration. The Tuff Gong's 1984 greatest hits collection Legend has topped the charts every week since mid-January when it knocked Stick Figure out of the top spot.
Today is July 1, International Reggae Day, and what better way to celebrate than by rediscovering one of Marley's classic songs, "No Woman No Cry"? Today, Boomshots and VIBE proudly present a brand new official music video, directed by Kristian Mercado Figueroa. Shot in Jamaica and New York City, the poignant, verite visual tells the tale of a family divided by geography yet connected by love and a shared commitment to providing a better life for their youths. In Jamaica, a strong and loving Mother strives to look after her children while their Father works tirelessly as a cab driver in New York City, grooving to Bob Marley while he prepares a barrel to send home.
"My feet is my only carriage, so I've got to push on through. But while I’m gone..."
Co-written with Bob's bredren Vincent "Tata" Ford, "No Woman No Cry" was inspired by real life events that took place "in a government yard in Trench Town, the same humble space on First and Marley resided, now known as the Culture Yard Museum. "Georgie," who makes the fire light, was a real person and some even say they know the true identity of the two women whose tears inspired the song. Marley's studio recording of the track, with backing vocals by the I Threes, first appeared on the 1974 album Natty Dread and has been covered by Nina Simone, The Fugees, and Erykah Badu, to name a few. The definitive version was recorded live at the Lyceum in London, the final stop of Marley's Exodus tour. Appearing on the 1975 album Live!, this rousing version became Marley's first hit single in the UK, and was later included as the second track on Legend. The new video shines a light on the genuine struggles many families face in the modern world, isolated due to poverty. In times like these we can all appreciate a song that reassures us "Everything is gonna be alright."
Boomshots and VIBE's celebration of International Reggae Day continued earlier today as Ziggy Marley joined Reshma B for a live Instagram chat on the VIBE's Instagram. Bob's firstborn son has been finishing up a new album called More Family Time, which is coming later this summer. The follow-up to 2009's Grammy-Winning Family Time. His 2018 album Rebellion Rises is more relevant than ever in 2020, with tracks like "See Dem Fake Leaders," "Rebellion Rises," and "Circle of Peace."
Ziggy and Reshma will be reasoning about Bob Marley's 75th birthday, surviving Corona confinement, as well as what actions we can take as human beings moving forward. And as a special surprise, she'll also be joined by a living legend, none other than the great Toots Hibbert.
Toots of Toots & The Maytals recently dropped a video for his latest single "Got To Be Tough," the title track of his first studio album in 10 years, which will be released August 28. The project includes a duet with Ziggy Marley singing another Bob Marley classic "Three Little Birds. Toots was lead vocalist of The Maytals, a Trenchtown trio that was making hits even before The Wailers. Toots even invented the term reggae with his song "Do The Reggay." Nuff respect to the legend.