Colin Kaepernick Lands First-Look Deal With Disney

The partnership aims to help amplify the stories of Black and Brown people.

Colin Kaepernick and his production company, Ra Vision Media, secured first-look deal with the Walt Disney Company to release scripted and unscripted projects covering race, social injustice, and the fight for equality, the company announced on Monday (July 6).

“I am excited for this partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers & producers,” Kaepernick said in a statement.“I look forward to sharing culturally impactful and inspiring projects.”

The agreement extends to other Disney-owned platforms such as Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Hulu, Pixar, and The Undefeated. The first project under the partnership will be a docuseries on Kaepernick, co-produced by Jamele Hill.

Kaepernick will also work closely with The Undefeated to develop stories from the Black and Brown perspective.

“Colin’s experience gives him a unique perspective on the intersection of sports, culture and race, which will undoubtedly create compelling stories that will educate, enlighten and entertain, and we look forward to working with him on this important collaboration,” said Disney executive chairman Bob Iger.

The Disney deal marks the latest in a string of new projects for Kaepernick, which includes a Netflix miniseries based on his teenage life, and a forthcoming memoir.