Colin Kaepernick Lands First-Look Deal With Disney

Kid Cudi and Eminem are releasing a new single, "The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady,” scheduled to drop this Friday (July 10).
Cudster’s daughter, Vada, announced the news in an adorable video posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday (July 8).
And now a word from Princess Vada the chosen... pic.twitter.com/xmgIMkUntz
— The Chosen One (@KidCudi) July 8, 2020
Besides working with Eminem, Cudi collaborated with Kanye West on an upcoming Kids See Ghost animated series. Additionally, the Ohio native is gearing up to debut an animated Netflix series, Entergalactic, based off his upcoming concept album of the same name. Cudi will executive produce the series along with Kenya Barris.
The 36-year-old rapper and actor will also appear in the HBO mini-series, We Are Who We Are. The coming-of-age story centers around two teenagers living on an American military base in Italy.
Watch the trailer below.
The New York Times is producing a Breonna Taylor documentary, set to air on FX and Hulu later this year. Taylor’s story will be the focus of an installment of The New York Times Presents, a 10-episode Friday-night series, with each episode covering a different topic.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, NYT writer Rukmini Callimachi and director Yoruba Richen will explore Taylor’s story, including the investigation into her death.
The 26-year-old EMT was shot and killed in March by Louisville Metro Police officers while sleeping in her apartment. LMP Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, officer Myles Cosgrove, and Brett Hankison, have yet to be charged or arrested for killing Taylor. Hankison was fired from the police department last month.
The no-knock warrant that police claim they were executing at the time of the fatal shooting, was a part of a larger gentrification plan, lawyers for Taylor’s family argued in a legal complaint filed last week in connection with an ongoing lawsuit against the officers.
Taylor had no criminal history. According to the legal papers, narcotics investigators were “deliberately misled” to her home by a police squad. A spokesperson for Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has denied the allegations.
While it’s unclear when Taylor’s story will be featured on The New York Times Presents, the first episode in the series, premieres on Friday (July 10). The episode covers the doctors and nurses working in New York at the height of the COVID-19 outbreak. Episode two, which follows 24-year-old recording artist, Dominic Fike, premieres on Friday, August 7.
Young Thug isn’t mincing words when it comes to his opinion on Pusha T dissing Drake on a leaked song that was set to appear on Pop Smoke’s posthumous album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.
After the song, “Paranoia,” surfaced online this past weekend, Thugger made it clear that he didn’t know King Push was going to diss Drake on the track, which features him and Gunna.
“I don’t respect the Pusha T verse on the song with me and Gunna [because] I don’t have [nothing] to do with ya’ll beef nor does Gunna, and if I knew that was about him I would’ve made changes on our behalf..the rapper s**t so gay,” Thugger wrote on his Instagram Story early Tuesday (July 7).
“Don’t feel bad, NOBODY knew what the verse was [about],” Pusha responded in one of multiple posts accusing Drake of snitching to the record label to get the song pulled from Pop Smoke's album. “The label heads that stopped it didn’t even know. They ONLY ASSUME because HE [Drake] TOLD them! The same way HE TOLD [about] the Ross ‘Maybach 6’ verse. And if HE’LL TELL record executives [about] rap verses, God only knows what else HE’LL TELL! I don’t deal in police work, police rappers or police n**gas!!!!"
AYO PUSHA T IS SNAPPINNN ON YOUNG THUG RIGHT NOW 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3VHgeg9xFp
— King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) July 7, 2020
Thugger went back on Instagram and blasted Pusha for having a “weak” verse.
“First of all your verse is 7 days…that muthafucka’ weak,” he said. “Second of all, you already went crazy the first time...it an’t nothing but a sucka [move]... going on double takes, triple takes, and quadruple takes. You should’ve just got all of it out when you put the first song out.
“You didn’t even have to do all that. You just felt like you wasn’t gonna get enough views on your own s**t so you came and put some bulls**t on a n**gga' who’s resting in peace’s music. Trying to f**k up a n**ga' a whole vibe. Why the f**k you ain’t do that s**t on your own song?” ”
Young Thug responds to Pusha T for Dissing Drake on Pop Smoke Song pic.twitter.com/7KNMbiU535
— Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) July 8, 2020
On “Paranoia,” the Virginia MC goes at Drake for making “empty threats,” and his tendency to rap in different accents.
“You know reality bites, it’s chess, not checkers,” raps Pusha. “Those empty threats only sound good on your records/If the patois is not followed by a Blocka/It’s like Marked for Death Screwface, without the choppa/Let ’em rush the stage when you made like Sinatra/Only to hide the blade flyin’ back through LaGuardia/I might even buy a home out in Mississauga [Canada].”
Pusha previously dissed Drake on 2018’s , “The Story of Adidon,” where he revealed to the world that the Toronto rapper had a son. Drake later admitted that he had a son on the track “Emotionless” off his Scorpion album.