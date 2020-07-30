Howard University Students Rally Against Sexual Assault
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Multiple HBCU’s Receive Highest Donations Ever Thanks To Billionaire Donor

July 30, 2020 - 12:14 am by VIBE Staff

Howard, Tuskegee, Hampton and Xavier University received millions from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott.

Thank to a generous donation from billionaire philanthropist, MacKenzie Scott, four HBCU’s have reported their highest single-donor donations ever. Howard University, Hampton University, Tuskegee University, and Xavier University, received record-breaking donations, the institutions announced on Tuesday (July 28).

“This is a remarkable demonstration of support and encouragement for Xavier and its mission, and a reminder that what we do is important, not only at the university but also within our global community,” said Xavier university President Reynold Verret.

Xavier and Tuskegee received $20 million each, Hampton received $30 million, and Howard received $40 million.

“This pure act of benevolence is clearly a game changer and it could not have come at a better time,” Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey said in a statement. “I speak for the entire Hampton University community when I say we are grateful to Ms. MacKenzie Scott, who has chosen to support us during this unprecedented period of uncertainty.” The money will be used for scholarships, faculty payroll, and campus upgrades.

In a statement thanking Scott, Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick revealed that the donation will be used to “support components” of the school’s “five-year strategic plan to help students graduate on time, retain our talented faculty, enhance our campus infrastructure and support academic innovation and entrepreneurship.”

Similarly, Hampton plans to use the money for student scholarships, campus upgrades, and other necessities.

The donation to Tuskegee will help the school “build on its reputation as one of the nation’s leading institutions of higher education,” the university said in a statement.

“The gift comes at an opportune time for us,” said President Lily D. McNair. “We are about to launch a five-year strategic planning effort, acnd with this investment from Ms. Scott, we will be able to unfold the next phase of our mission in ways we simply could not have considered before.”

Scott, who is the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, previously pledged to give away most of her multi-billion-dollar fortune. In a Medium post on Tuesday, Scott announced that after consulting with advisors they narrowed down donations to 116 organizations driving change. Scott posted the following breakdown of the $1.7 billion that she has given away so far:

Racial Equity: $ 586,700,000
LGBTQ+ Equity: $ 46,000,000
Gender Equity: $ 133,000,000
Economic Mobility: $ 399,500,000
Empathy & Bridging Divides: $ 55,000,000
Functional Democracy: $ 72,000,000
Public Health: $ 128,300,000
Global Development: $ 130,000,000
Climate Change: $ 125,000,000

The Roots Lost Lake Festival 2017 - Day 2
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Roots Mourn Death Of Founding Member, Malik B

Malik B, founding member of The Legendary Roots Crew, has died at the age of 47, the group confirmed on Wednesday (July 29). He was 47.

“We regretfully inform you of the passing of our beloved brother and long time Roots member Malik Abdul Basit,” read a statement posted to The Roots twitter account. “May he be remembered for his devotion to Islam and innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time.”

In closing, the statements asks that the public respect the family as they mourn his passing. Basit’s cause of death is unclear.

We regretfully inform you of the passing of our beloved brother and long time Roots member Malik Abdul Basit. May he be remembered for his devotion to Islam and innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time. We ask that you please respect his family in our time of mourning pic.twitter.com/NVHtb2CFWP

— The Roots (@theroots) July 29, 2020

Basit’s cousin, Don Champion, paid tribute to him on Twitter writing in part, “Mourning my beloved cousin today. He was so talented and had a huge heart.”

Mourning my beloved cousin today. He was so talented and had a huge heart. I still remember when he and The Roots were starting out. He'd give me and my dad their cassette tapes to listen to. I miss you already, Mailk. #RIP ❤️ https://t.co/UMQeXJsWmf

— Don Champion (@DonChampionTV) July 29, 2020

Born in Philly, Basit played an integral role in forming The Roots alongside Black Thought and Questlove. Although he departed the group after appearing on their first four albums, Organix, Do You Want More?!!!??!, Illadelph Halflife, and Things Fall Apart, Basit returned to collaborate on their later work and was still a revered member of the crew.

Black Thought reminisced on how they “created a lane together where there was none” in a moving Instagram post. “We [resurrected] a city from the ashes, put it on our backs and called it Illadelph,” he wrote. “In friendly competition with you from day one, I always felt as if I possessed only a mere fraction of your true gift and potential. Your steel sharpened my steel as I watched you create cadences from the ether and set them free into the universe to become poetic law, making the English language your b*tch.

“I always wanted to change you, to somehow sophisticate your outlook and make you see that there were far more options than the streets, only to realize that you and the streets were one... and there was no way to separate a man from his true self. My beloved brother M-illitant. I can only hope to have made you as proud as you made me. The world just lost a real one. May Allah pardon you, forgive your sins and grant you the highest level of paradise.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

We made a name and carved a lane together where there was none. We ressurected a city from the ashes, put it on our backs and called it Illadelph. In friendly competition with you from day one, I always felt as if I possessed only a mere fraction of your true gift and potential. Your steel sharpened my steel as I watched you create cadences from the ether and set them free into the universe to become poetic law, making the English language your bitch. I always wanted to change you, to somehow sophisticate your outlook and make you see that there were far more options than the streets, only to realize that you and the streets were one... and there was no way to separate a man from his true self. My beloved brother M-illitant. I can only hope to have made you as proud as you made me. The world just lost a real one. May Allah pardon you, forgive your sins and grant you the highest level of paradise. #MalikB #TheLegendaryRootsCrew

A post shared by Black Thought (@blackthought) on Jul 29, 2020 at 12:10pm PDT

Tory Lanez speaks on Tekashi 6ix9ine and Tupac comparisons.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Petition Launched To Deport Tory Lanez Receives Over 16,000 Signatures

A petition has been launched to have Tory Lanez deported back to Canada amid allegations that he shot Megan Thee Stallion. Created two weeks ago, the Change.org petition wants Lanez “banned” from the U.S. for life.

“The 5’3” little man with a big ego has contributed nothing to the American Economy [sic] and promotes violence and violence against women,” the petition reads. “Furthermore, he should be banned from the United States FOEVER for intentionally trying to harm Megan the [sic] Stallion. SEND HIM BACK TO CANADA ASAP!"

At press time, more than 16,450 people have signed the petition, which has a goal of 25,000 signatures.

Megan opened up about the shooting incident in an Instagram Live video on Monday (July 27). The “Girls in the Hood” rapper broke down in tears when speaking of the traumatic ordeal, and confirmed reports that she was shot in both feet. She did not name Lanez as the shooter, but multiple reports point to the Canadian recording artist’s involvement.

the full Megan Thee Stallion instagram live video of meg speaking out after being shot. pic.twitter.com/TvWoue2T3r

— c (@chuuzus) July 27, 2020

Meg's emotional video even drove 50 Cent to publicly apologize for making jokes about her being shot.  “Damn I didn’t think this sh*t was real,” Fif wrote on Instagram. “It sounded so crazy @theestallion i’m [sic] glad your [sic] feeling better and i [sic] hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn’t have done that if i [sic] knew you was really hurt sorry.”

The Houston Hottie has received support from Wale, Rihanna, Lizzo, 21 Savage, and countless fans, and more.

Wish I could give megan a hug praying for you ❤️

— Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) July 28, 2020

[email protected] and @SavageXFenty sent Megan @TheeStallion lingerie with a note wishing her a speedy recovery:

“Just know you’ve got a whole crew over here sending good vibes your way!” pic.twitter.com/yEWKTSch78

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 28, 2020

[email protected] recieves a gift from Lizzo via IG Story.❤️ pic.twitter.com/2xlBrRcoeO

— Thee Stallion Updates (@theestallionhq) July 28, 2020

Lanez, who celebrated a birthday on Monday, has gone silent across social media since the shooting occurred. He is reportedly under LAPD investigation for possible assault.

John Lewis 91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rep. John Lewis Remembered At Multiple Funeral Ceremonies

The legacy left by civil rights pioneer, John Lewis, was honored in memorial ceremonies held in Alabama and Washington D.C., over the weekend.

A horse-drawn carriage carried Lewis’ casket across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., last Sunday (July 26). The historic location is where Lewis marched in 1965 along with hundreds of others, and was subsequently beaten by police on what became known as “Bloody Sunday.” A day later, Lewis’ remains were taken to Capitol Hill, making him the first Black lawmaker to lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda.

Another ceremony is planned for the Georgia Congressman in Atlanta later this week. Lewis will lie in repose at the Georgia State Capitol on Wednesday (July 29). His funeral will be held the following day at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

The beloved 80-year-old activist and Congressman died from pancreatic cancer on July 17.

See photos from the funeral ceremonies below.

