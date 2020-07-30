Multiple HBCU’s Receive Highest Donations Ever Thanks To Billionaire Donor

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Malik B, founding member of The Legendary Roots Crew, has died at the age of 47, the group confirmed on Wednesday (July 29). He was 47.
“We regretfully inform you of the passing of our beloved brother and long time Roots member Malik Abdul Basit,” read a statement posted to The Roots twitter account. “May he be remembered for his devotion to Islam and innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time.”
In closing, the statements asks that the public respect the family as they mourn his passing. Basit’s cause of death is unclear.
Basit’s cousin, Don Champion, paid tribute to him on Twitter writing in part, “Mourning my beloved cousin today. He was so talented and had a huge heart.”
Born in Philly, Basit played an integral role in forming The Roots alongside Black Thought and Questlove. Although he departed the group after appearing on their first four albums, Organix, Do You Want More?!!!??!, Illadelph Halflife, and Things Fall Apart, Basit returned to collaborate on their later work and was still a revered member of the crew.
Black Thought reminisced on how they “created a lane together where there was none” in a moving Instagram post. “We [resurrected] a city from the ashes, put it on our backs and called it Illadelph,” he wrote. “In friendly competition with you from day one, I always felt as if I possessed only a mere fraction of your true gift and potential. Your steel sharpened my steel as I watched you create cadences from the ether and set them free into the universe to become poetic law, making the English language your b*tch.
“I always wanted to change you, to somehow sophisticate your outlook and make you see that there were far more options than the streets, only to realize that you and the streets were one... and there was no way to separate a man from his true self. My beloved brother M-illitant. I can only hope to have made you as proud as you made me. The world just lost a real one. May Allah pardon you, forgive your sins and grant you the highest level of paradise.”
A petition has been launched to have Tory Lanez deported back to Canada amid allegations that he shot Megan Thee Stallion. Created two weeks ago, the Change.org petition wants Lanez “banned” from the U.S. for life.
“The 5’3” little man with a big ego has contributed nothing to the American Economy [sic] and promotes violence and violence against women,” the petition reads. “Furthermore, he should be banned from the United States FOEVER for intentionally trying to harm Megan the [sic] Stallion. SEND HIM BACK TO CANADA ASAP!"
At press time, more than 16,450 people have signed the petition, which has a goal of 25,000 signatures.
Megan opened up about the shooting incident in an Instagram Live video on Monday (July 27). The “Girls in the Hood” rapper broke down in tears when speaking of the traumatic ordeal, and confirmed reports that she was shot in both feet. She did not name Lanez as the shooter, but multiple reports point to the Canadian recording artist’s involvement.
Meg's emotional video even drove 50 Cent to publicly apologize for making jokes about her being shot. “Damn I didn’t think this sh*t was real,” Fif wrote on Instagram. “It sounded so crazy @theestallion i’m [sic] glad your [sic] feeling better and i [sic] hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn’t have done that if i [sic] knew you was really hurt sorry.”
The Houston Hottie has received support from Wale, Rihanna, Lizzo, 21 Savage, and countless fans, and more.
Lanez, who celebrated a birthday on Monday, has gone silent across social media since the shooting occurred. He is reportedly under LAPD investigation for possible assault.
The legacy left by civil rights pioneer, John Lewis, was honored in memorial ceremonies held in Alabama and Washington D.C., over the weekend.
A horse-drawn carriage carried Lewis’ casket across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., last Sunday (July 26). The historic location is where Lewis marched in 1965 along with hundreds of others, and was subsequently beaten by police on what became known as “Bloody Sunday.” A day later, Lewis’ remains were taken to Capitol Hill, making him the first Black lawmaker to lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda.
Another ceremony is planned for the Georgia Congressman in Atlanta later this week. Lewis will lie in repose at the Georgia State Capitol on Wednesday (July 29). His funeral will be held the following day at Ebenezer Baptist Church.
The beloved 80-year-old activist and Congressman died from pancreatic cancer on July 17.
See photos from the funeral ceremonies below.