J. Cole Reveals That He Has 2 Sons, Announces New Music

Draya Michele made a serious mistake joking about Megan Thee Stallion being shot. The former reality star appeared a podcast this week where she likened the shooting to a “Bobby & Whitney” situation.
“I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that drove them down this 'Snapped'-esque type of rode,” the mother of two said referencing the TV series, Snapped.
“I’m here for it,” Draya added. “I want you to like me so much that you shoot me in the foot too.”
Draya ... pic.twitter.com/frKuvEjsID
— GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) July 22, 2020
After the clip made its way around the net, Megan tweeted back, “Dumb b*tch that s**t ain’t f**king funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a n**ga. And f**k all the h*e a** n**gas making jokes about it too. I’ll talk about s**t when I get ready.”
Dumb bitch that shit ain’t fucking funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a nigga
— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 22, 2020
And fuck all the hoe ass niggas making jokes about it too🖕🏾 I’ll talk about shit when I get ready
— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 22, 2020
Draya apologized for her comments once the clip went viral. “I truly don’t glorify domestic violence..I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including meg. And I’m sorry.”
I truly don’t glorify domestic violence... I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including meg. And I’m sorry.
— Draya Michele (@drayamichele) July 22, 2020
Meg's tweet seemingly confirms rumors that Tory Lanez shot her. As previously reported, the Canadian rapper was arrested for possession of a concealed weapon following the shooting incident earlier in the month. Although Meg revealed that she was shot and underwent surgery to remove the bullets, she never explicitly said who the shooter was. The incident is reportedly still being investigated.
Kanye West got a visit from his good friend, Dave Chappelle, following Monday (July 21) night's manic Twitter rant. The 43-year-old recording artist is reportedly at his ranch in Wyoming where and blasted his own family for seemingly attempting to get him medical treatment.
Hours later, West tweeted a video with Chappelle and other friends. “Thank you Dave for hopping on a jet come see me doing well,” tweeted West who seems to be in high spirits in the nearly two-minute recording. “Dave you are a God send and a true friend. All love.”
THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE 🕊 pic.twitter.com/ddLA0E9eLK
— ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020
According to TMZ Live, Chappelle had a comedy show in Ohio over the weekend and rushed over to Wyoming to be with West.
“Kanye and Dave have been friends for a long time and have always been there for one another during the good and bad times,” a source told ET Online. “Dave knows how much Hollywood and the people around you can make or break you and took time off years ago to get away from it all. Dave flew out the second he could to be there with Kanye and support him. Dave just wanted to be there for Kanye and help him with anything he needed.”
Friends and family are reportedly concerned that West is in the throws of another mental breakdown. During his latest Twitter rant, West alleged that his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, tried to “lock” him up, and attempted to ban her from seeing his four children with Kim Kardashian West. The Grammy winner also claimed that the film Get Out was based on his life, and pleaded for his family to be with him in Wyoming. “I love my wife. My family must live next to me It’s not up to E or NBC anymore,” read one of his many tweets.
West circled back and deleted several social media posts and replaced them with tweets promoting his new album, Donda, due out this Friday.
Nicki Minaj officially showed off her growing baby bump, three months after hinting at her pregnancy during a fan Q&A back in May. The mom-to-be posted photos from her pregnancy photo shoot from David LaChappelle.
The images feature Minaj in yellow wig and six-inch platforms, along with a campy outfit and a blue wig, and finally a Virgin Mary-esque image.
“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage,” she captioned one of the pics on Monday (July 20). “Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”
View this post on Instagram
And finally, by #DavidLaChapelle 🙏
View this post on Instagram
Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
#Preggers 💛
The baby will be the first Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, last October. The couple reportedly began dating a year earlier.
Minaj opened up about marriage on a recent episode of Lil Wayne's Young Money Radio. “I didn’t think it would be as refreshing and calming as it is,” she gushed. “Even if you're not married, when you have someone that feels like your soulmate or someone who understands you, it just makes you feel like you’re on top of the world.”