J. Cole Reveals That He Has 2 Sons, Announces New Music

Cole says he's taking his time with the new album.

Update: 11:34 PM EST (July 22, 2020) — J. Cole dropped two new joints as promised. Stream “The Climb Back” and “Lion King on Ice” below.

Original story below..

The typically private J. Cole opened up about his family and announced the release of two news songs -- all within the span of 24 hours. The North Carolina native revealed that he is the father of two sons in a candid essay for the Player’s Tribune that was published on Monday (July 20).

The piece finds Cole reflecting on his basketball dreams, his music career, and becoming a father. “I’ve been blessed with two sons, learned the delicate art of balance between parenthood and career, had the pleasure of working with a ton of talented artists as a featured rapper, spent 10 magical days recording a Dreamville album in Atlanta, and put a lot of time and energy into sharpening my sword and growing as an artist,” Cole writes.

“The fire that was once dying out has returned, and for that I’m grateful. On my career bucket list, there remain a few more items to check off before I give myself permission to enter whatever the next chapter of my life may be,” he continues. “However, as I approach the summit of this mountain, I still find myself staring at that other one in the distance, wondering if I can climb. At 35 years old, I know that sounds crazy when said out loud, but I believe all of the best dreams do.”

On Tuesday (July 21), Cole tweeted that he’ll be dropping two songs, “The Climb Back,” which he produced and “Lion King on Ice,” which he co-produced with T-Minus. Both tracks will appear on Cole’s upcoming studio release, and will drop on Wednesday (July 22). “No date for the album yet,” he added. “Taking my time, still finishing.”

The Climb Back - produced by me.

Lion King on Ice - produced by J. Cole, T-Minus, and Jetson. First 2 songs from The Fall Off. Dropping tomorrow night 10pm. No date for the album yet, taking my time, still finishing. ❤️ 🧗🏾‍♂️🧗🏾‍♂️🧗🏾‍♂️ x 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/b7h0fowVPp — J. Cole (@JColeNC) July 21, 2020

Cole’s last studio album, KOD, was released in 2018.