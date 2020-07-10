Jada Pinkett Smith Confirms Past Relationship With August Alsina

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Five people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Pop Smoke, the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division revealed on Friday (July 10). According to an LAPD news release, the suspects include two teenagers and three adults, the latter of whom were identified as Corey Walker, 19, Jaquan Murphy, 21, and Keandre D. Rodgers, 18.
The LAPD claims that the suspects are gang members who were involved in Jackson’s murder in February, and in the murder of an 18-year-old victim who was gunned down last year in the parking lot of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
No other details were released as both investigations are ongoing.
Pop Smoke, whose birth name was Bashar Jackson, was gunned down at a temporary rental home in the Hollywood Hills while visiting Los Angeles. The 20-year-old Brooklyn native was the victim of an armed robbery, per the LAPD.
Kid Cudi and Eminem are releasing a new single, "The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady,” scheduled to drop this Friday (July 10).
Cudster’s daughter, Vada, announced the news in an adorable video posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday (July 8).
And now a word from Princess Vada the chosen... pic.twitter.com/xmgIMkUntz
— The Chosen One (@KidCudi) July 8, 2020
Besides working with Eminem, Cudi collaborated with Kanye West on an upcoming Kids See Ghost animated series. Additionally, the Ohio native is gearing up to debut an animated Netflix series, Entergalactic, based off his upcoming concept album of the same name. Cudi will executive produce the series along with Kenya Barris.
The 36-year-old rapper and actor will also appear in the HBO mini-series, We Are Who We Are. The coming-of-age story centers around two teenagers living on an American military base in Italy.
Watch the trailer below.
The New York Times is producing a Breonna Taylor documentary, set to air on FX and Hulu later this year. Taylor’s story will be the focus of an installment of The New York Times Presents, a 10-episode Friday-night series, with each episode covering a different topic.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, NYT writer Rukmini Callimachi and director Yoruba Richen will explore Taylor’s story, including the investigation into her death.
The 26-year-old EMT was shot and killed in March by Louisville Metro Police officers while sleeping in her apartment. LMP Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, officer Myles Cosgrove, and Brett Hankison, have yet to be charged or arrested for killing Taylor. Hankison was fired from the police department last month.
The no-knock warrant that police claim they were executing at the time of the fatal shooting, was a part of a larger gentrification plan, lawyers for Taylor’s family argued in a legal complaint filed last week in connection with an ongoing lawsuit against the officers.
Taylor had no criminal history. According to the legal papers, narcotics investigators were “deliberately misled” to her home by a police squad. A spokesperson for Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has denied the allegations.
While it’s unclear when Taylor’s story will be featured on The New York Times Presents, the first episode in the series, premieres on Friday (July 10). The episode covers the doctors and nurses working in New York at the height of the COVID-19 outbreak. Episode two, which follows 24-year-old recording artist, Dominic Fike, premieres on Friday, August 7.