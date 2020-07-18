Rep. John Lewis, Civil Rights Icon, Dies At 80

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Breonna Taylor Was Alive For Several Minutes After Being Shot By Louisville Police, New Report Finds
Disturbing details from the night that Breonna Taylor was killed inside her home reveal that she was alive for several minutes after being shot multiple times by Louisville Metro Police officers. The night that Taylor was killed was her first day off after working several consecutive 12-hour shifts as an ER technician, according to an extensive report from the Louisville Courier-Journal.
As Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, dozed off from watching TV, police were preparing to raid her home. They assumed that she would be alone since the suspect tied to the alleged narcotics warrant had already been arrested at another location earlier that night. Taylor had no criminal record and no clear connection to the suspect. Nonetheless, when she and her boyfriend were woken up by knocks on the door they asked who it was but got no response.
Officers in plain clothes used a battering ram to break down Taylor’s door before opening fire at around 12:34 a.m. on March, 13. They fired more than 20 rounds. Walker fired back hitting Louisville Metro Police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the leg. Police immediately ran to Mattingly's aid while Taylor was left untreated in her apartment. Authorities allege that they were unaware that Taylor was wounded inside the residence.
Walker said that he heard his girlfriend coughing and gasping for air as she lay dying. In an amended lawsuit filed on July 5, Taylor’s family alleges that she “fought for her life” for at least five minutes before succumbing to multiple gun shot wounds. He told investigators that Taylor was still alive and phoned her mother. However, the Jefferson County coroner asserts that Taylor likely died about a minute after being shot. Authorities reportedly took Walker into custody 15 minutes after the shooting, and didn't inform dispatch that Taylor was inside the unit until nearly 30 minutes later.
“[Police were] yelling like, ‘Come out, come out, and I’m on the phone with her [mom],” Walker told investigators shortly after the shooting. “I’m still yelling because she’s over here coughing and like, I’m just freaking out."
The LMPD claims that five shots were fired at Taylor, but failed to specify which of the officers, Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove, or Mattingly, fired the rounds. Hankison was fired from the LMPD. Crossgrove and Mattingly have been reassigned to administrative duties.
“This is a tragedy all around,” said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. “You have an LMPD officer shot. His fellow officers rush to save him, not knowing if they will be shot at if they try to go inside, and not knowing that anyone has been hit. It is just a horrible tragedy that should never happen again.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is still investigated the case, along with the FBI. Though none of the officers have been arrested, several protestors were arrested earlier this week, including activist Tamika Mallory, Love & Hip Hop: New York’s Yandy Smith, and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams. The trio were among those apprehended and charged with felonies during a protest outside of Cameron’s home. The charges have since been dropped.
While details remain scarce surrounding the left Meghan Thee Stallion wounded, new reports allege that Tory Lanez pulled the trigger and is the focus of an LAPD investigation.
According to TMZ, the shooting is being investigated as assault with a deadly weapon. Lanez allegedly shot Megan in the foot during an argument inside a chauffeured SUV. Sources allege that the 27-year-old recording artist claims the violent incident was accidental.
Megan hasn’t specified who shot her, but the Houston native made it clear that she was intentionally targeted.
Lanez was arrested for having a concealed weapon, and released after posting bond. Meg apparently unfollowed the Canadian rapper on Instagram but has remained mum about the details of the incident. She did however tweet a message seemingly addressing some of the internet reactions to the shooting.
“Black woman are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others [without] considering our own,” she tweeted on Friday (July 17). “It might be funny to ya’ll on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized.”
Tamar Braxton was hospitalized after being found unresponsive in a possible suicide attempt. According to The Blast, Braxton was staying at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Downtown Los Angeles when her boyfriend, David Adefeso, discovered her unresponsive inside her room on Thursday (July 17).
The L.A. Fire Department responded to an emergency call about a “possible overdose” at around 9:47 local time. Adefeso told a 911 operator that Braxton had been drinking and had taken prescription pills, The Blast reports.
The 43-year-old singer was rushed to a nearby hospital and is said to be in stable condition but remains unconscious. Braxton is currently under 24-hour watch.
According to TMZ, Braxton was upset earlier in the day and allegedly mentioned suicide. The outlet claims that she was hurt by an ongoing conflict with WEtv over Braxton Family Values and her new reality show, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life.
On Thursday, the cable network debuted a Get Ya Life sneak peek showing mostly combative scenes. In one clip Braxton is heard questioning why she has to be the “angry Black woman in every reality show.”
View this post on Instagram
Braxton was reportedly blindsided by the portrayal in the teaser.