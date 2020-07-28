Rep. John Lewis Remembered At Multiple Funeral Ceremonies

The civil rights icon's life will be celebrated in Atlanta following events in Washington D.C. and Alabama.

The legacy left by civil rights pioneer, John Lewis, was honored in memorial ceremonies held in Alabama and Washington D.C., over the weekend.

A horse-drawn carriage carried Lewis’ casket across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., last Sunday (July 26). The historic location is where Lewis marched in 1965 along with hundreds of others, and was subsequently beaten by police on what became known as “Bloody Sunday.” A day later, Lewis’ remains were taken to Capitol Hill, making him the first Black lawmaker to lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda.

Another ceremony is planned for the Georgia Congressman in Atlanta later this week. Lewis will lie in repose at the Georgia State Capitol on Wednesday (July 29). His funeral will be held the following day at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

The beloved 80-year-old activist and Congressman died from pancreatic cancer on July 17.

See photos from the funeral ceremonies below.