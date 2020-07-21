Kanye West Receives Visit From Dave Chappelle Following Twitter Rant

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Draya Michele made a serious mistake joking about Megan Thee Stallion being shot. The former reality star appeared a podcast this week where she likened the shooting to a “Bobby & Whitney” situation.
“I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that drove them down this 'Snapped'-esque type of rode,” the mother of two said referencing the TV series, Snapped.
“I’m here for it,” Draya added. “I want you to like me so much that you shoot me in the foot too.”
After the clip made its way around the net, Megan tweeted back, “Dumb b*tch that s**t ain’t f**king funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a n**ga. And f**k all the h*e a** n**gas making jokes about it too. I’ll talk about s**t when I get ready.”
Draya apologized for her comments once the clip went viral. “I truly don’t glorify domestic violence..I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including meg. And I’m sorry.”
Meg's tweet seemingly confirms rumors that Tory Lanez shot her. As previously reported, the Canadian rapper was arrested for possession of a concealed weapon following the shooting incident earlier in the month. Although Meg revealed that she was shot and underwent surgery to remove the bullets, she never explicitly said who the shooter was. The incident is reportedly still being investigated.
Update: 11:34 PM EST (July 22, 2020) — J. Cole dropped two new joints as promised. Stream “The Climb Back” and “Lion King on Ice” below.
Original story below..
The typically private J. Cole opened up about his family and announced the release of two news songs -- all within the span of 24 hours. The North Carolina native revealed that he is the father of two sons in a candid essay for the Player’s Tribune that was published on Monday (July 20).
The piece finds Cole reflecting on his basketball dreams, his music career, and becoming a father. “I’ve been blessed with two sons, learned the delicate art of balance between parenthood and career, had the pleasure of working with a ton of talented artists as a featured rapper, spent 10 magical days recording a Dreamville album in Atlanta, and put a lot of time and energy into sharpening my sword and growing as an artist,” Cole writes.
“The fire that was once dying out has returned, and for that I’m grateful. On my career bucket list, there remain a few more items to check off before I give myself permission to enter whatever the next chapter of my life may be,” he continues. “However, as I approach the summit of this mountain, I still find myself staring at that other one in the distance, wondering if I can climb. At 35 years old, I know that sounds crazy when said out loud, but I believe all of the best dreams do.”
On Tuesday (July 21), Cole tweeted that he’ll be dropping two songs, “The Climb Back,” which he produced and “Lion King on Ice,” which he co-produced with T-Minus. Both tracks will appear on Cole’s upcoming studio release, and will drop on Wednesday (July 22). “No date for the album yet,” he added. “Taking my time, still finishing.”
Cole’s last studio album, KOD, was released in 2018.
Nicki Minaj officially showed off her growing baby bump, three months after hinting at her pregnancy during a fan Q&A back in May. The mom-to-be posted photos from her pregnancy photo shoot from David LaChappelle.
The images feature Minaj in yellow wig and six-inch platforms, along with a campy outfit and a blue wig, and finally a Virgin Mary-esque image.
“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage,” she captioned one of the pics on Monday (July 20). “Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”
The baby will be the first Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, last October. The couple reportedly began dating a year earlier.
Minaj opened up about marriage on a recent episode of Lil Wayne's Young Money Radio. “I didn’t think it would be as refreshing and calming as it is,” she gushed. “Even if you're not married, when you have someone that feels like your soulmate or someone who understands you, it just makes you feel like you’re on top of the world.”