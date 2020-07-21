Kanye West Receives Visit From Dave Chappelle Following Twitter Rant

The comedian rushed to be with Ye after his late-night social media outburst.

Kanye West got a visit from his good friend, Dave Chappelle, following Monday (July 21) night's manic Twitter rant. The 43-year-old recording artist is reportedly at his ranch in Wyoming where and blasted his own family for seemingly attempting to get him medical treatment.

Hours later, West tweeted a video with Chappelle and other friends. “Thank you Dave for hopping on a jet come see me doing well,” tweeted West who seems to be in high spirits in the nearly two-minute recording. “Dave you are a God send and a true friend. All love.”

THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE 🕊 pic.twitter.com/ddLA0E9eLK — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

According to TMZ Live, Chappelle had a comedy show in Ohio over the weekend and rushed over to Wyoming to be with West.

“Kanye and Dave have been friends for a long time and have always been there for one another during the good and bad times,” a source told ET Online. “Dave knows how much Hollywood and the people around you can make or break you and took time off years ago to get away from it all. Dave flew out the second he could to be there with Kanye and support him. Dave just wanted to be there for Kanye and help him with anything he needed.”

Friends and family are reportedly concerned that West is in the throws of another mental breakdown. During his latest Twitter rant, West alleged that his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, tried to “lock” him up, and attempted to ban her from seeing his four children with Kim Kardashian West. The Grammy winner also claimed that the film Get Out was based on his life, and pleaded for his family to be with him in Wyoming. “I love my wife. My family must live next to me It’s not up to E or NBC anymore,” read one of his many tweets.

West circled back and deleted several social media posts and replaced them with tweets promoting his new album, Donda, due out this Friday.