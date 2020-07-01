Kentucky AG Criticized For Celebrating Engagement While Breonna Taylor Case Stalls

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
NASA is naming its building headquarters in Washington D.C. after trailblazer Mary W. Jackson, the agency announced on Wednesday (June 24). Jackson was the first Black female engineer at NASA.
“We are honored that NASA continues to celebrate the legacy of our mother and grandmother Mary W. Jackson,” said Jackson’s daughter, Carolyn Lewis. “She was a scientist, humanitarian, wife, mother, and trailblazer who paved the way for thousands of others to succeed, not only at NASA, but throughout this nation.”
Jackson’s remarkable story was chronicled in the film, Hidden Figures, alongside Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Christine Darden.
“Mary W. Jackson was part of a group of very important women who helped NASA succeed in getting American astronauts into space. Mary never accepted the status quo, she helped break barriers and open opportunities for African Americans and women in the field of engineering and technology,” said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. “Today, we proudly announce the Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters building. It appropriately sits on ‘Hidden Figures Way,’ a reminder that Mary is one of many incredible and talented professionals in NASA’s history who contributed to this agency’s success. Hidden no more, we will continue to recognize the contributions of women, African Americans, and people of all backgrounds who have made NASA’s successful history of exploration possible.”
Multiple NASA facilities around the country are named after, “people who dedicated their lives to push the frontiers of the aerospace industry,” noted Bridenstine.
Jackson was born and raised in Hampton, Va., in 1921. She went on to earn a degree in math and physical science from Hampton Institute (now Hampton University) in 1942. She worked as a math teacher, bookkeeper, and U.S Army secretary prior to being recruited by NASA in the early 1950s.
Jackson initially worked under Vaughn as a NASA mathematician in a segregated computing unit. After two years in the West Area Computing Unit, Jackson moved to a 4-foot-by-4-foot Supersonic Pressure Tunnel where her supervisor suggested she join a training program to become a NASA engineer.
Jackson completed the course at the segregated Hampton High School and had to receive special permission to study with her white colleagues. In 1958, Jackson earned a promotion, and simultaneously made history as the first Black woman to become a NASA engineer. In 1979, she joined Langley’s Federal Women’s Program, where she worked to address the hiring and promotion of a new generation of female mathematicians, engineers and scientists. Jackson retired from Langley in 1985.
She passed away in 2005.
A Georgia grand jury indicted Travis and Greg McMichael, and William R. Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.
“This is another positive step, another great step for finding justice for Ahmaud, for finding justice for this family and the community beyond,” Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes said at a press conference on Wednesday (June 24).
Bryan and the McMichael are each charged with malice murder, as well as four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
BREAKING: a grand jury has indicted Greg + Travis McMichael and William Bryan on murder charges in #AhmaudArbery’s death.
Read the indictment here: pic.twitter.com/ASSMQ2iCh2
— Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) June 24, 2020
Arbery, 25, was killed in February while out for a jog in his Georgia neighborhood. His story didn't gain national attention until nearly two months later, when Bryan's cell phone footage of the murder was leaked by an attorney who consulted with the three men. The video shows Arbery being cornered by the McMichaels and shot to death as Bryan filmed the violent incident. The McMichaels, who are father and son, claim that they mistook Arbery for a supposed robbery suspect and were attempting a citizen’s arrest that turned fatal.
Arbery’s murder strengthened calls for Georgia introduce legislation against hate crimes. On Tuesday (June 23), the state legislature finally approved a hate crime bill which will impose harsher “sentencing of defendants for crimes involving bias or prejudice.”
Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery’s mother, reacted to the legislation in an interview Atlanta’s 11Alive. “I’m happy that Ahmaud’s name will be part of such big change, but at the same time, I have to snap back into reality that Ahmaud is gone, but his name will live forever.”
A high school valedictorian with a perfect school attendance record is preparing to begin her college journey. Ashanti Palmer, a graduating senior at in Mount Vernon, N.Y., earned more than $430,000 in college scholarships.
The high school senior at Nellie A. Thornton High School, and the Performing & Visual Arts Magnet Program, has never missed a day from Pre-K to high school. Due to the global pandemic, Palmer's and her fellow high school graduates participated in a virtual graduation last week.
“Being named valedictorian feels good because it shows that all the hard work I've put in over the years has paid off, and that effort is being celebrated in a big way,” said Palmer. “In terms of my perfect attendance, it wasn't something that I sought out. I knew that showing up to school every day was important, because even missing one day can set you back. It wasn't until 10th grade that I realized I hadn't missed a day, and then I wanted to keep up the streak.”
Palmer will be pursuing a degree in biomedical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Upstate New York. After college, Palmer plans to open a research company aimed at encouraging women of color to enter STEM fields.
Check out the video below for more on Palmer’s extraordinary achievements.