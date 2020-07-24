LeBron James Demands Justice For Breonna Taylor During Press Conference

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
The Wayans have been grieving the loss of the family matriarch, Elvira Wayans. On Thursday (July 23), Marlon Wayans posted a tribute revealing that his mother passed away and that they shared the same birthday.
“Losing you shattered me into 1,000 pieces,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m putting myself back together piece by piece. You will always be my glue. Miss you. Today I celebrate for the both of [us]. In the midst of this hurt…I just love you ma. #Missyou I accomplished so much, made you proud..but now I got [an] angel to life me.”
The 48-year-old actor shared a throwback photo of him seated in his mother’s lap with another heartfelt caption that read in part, “[Every time] i seen this woman I smiled. I see her in every woman...the greatness you all behold.”
According to TMZ, Elvira passed away two weeks ago. Elvira and her husband Howell, raised ten children, Dwayne, Keenan, Damon, Kim, Shawn and Marlon.
Wu-Tang Clan's style barbarian, Raekwon The Chef and top-selling backpack company Sprayground, have come together to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the legendary rhyme reciter's classic debut album, Only Built For Cuban Links... To purchase the hot ticket item, retailed at $100, hit up sprayground.com at 3 pm today (July 23).
Released on August 1, 1995, the full-album, which also heavily featured Rae's Wu-Tang group member Ghostface Killah, was deemed an instant classic in the world of Hip-Hop and beyond. The intricate slang, 5% Nation knowledge, fly style indicators, and street politics were coveted content during the mid-'90s where rhymes were valued at high-stakes.
Setting that high of a mark for beats and rhymes went hand-in-hand with the packaging of the Loud Records release, as the cassette tape was of a purple tint, rarely used in those times. It became the color of note when anyone referenced the album outside of its title and rechristened it universally as "The Purple Tape."
Sprayground is honoring that design history with a special limited-edition backpack in the purple hue today that boasts lyrics on the outside, a 17-inch laptop compartment on the inside, and a slew of compartments for wires and accessories.
Sure to grab the attention of die-hard fans, Raekwon states, “I have been a buyer of Sprayground for a long time, and admire (founder and creative director, David Ben David's) work. To get the opportunity to collaborate with a talented team of designers, and build a bag that encompasses me, is so dope. Looking forward to seeing it on the streets!”
Understanding the historic connection to such a heralded entity, David Ben David explained his feelings on the collab: “This collaboration has been iconic for me, I grew up listening to Wu-Tang, so this is pretty surreal! I loved tapping into the last two decades of content from him, to bring this bag to life and really show Raekwon’s unique style. Super excited to share this one with the fans."
Draya Michele made a serious mistake joking about Megan Thee Stallion being shot. The former reality star appeared a podcast this week where she likened the shooting to a “Bobby & Whitney” situation.
“I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that drove them down this 'Snapped'-esque type of rode,” the mother of two said referencing the TV series, Snapped.
“I’m here for it,” Draya added. “I want you to like me so much that you shoot me in the foot too.”
After the clip made its way around the net, Megan tweeted back, “Dumb b*tch that s**t ain’t f**king funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a n**ga. And f**k all the h*e a** n**gas making jokes about it too. I’ll talk about s**t when I get ready.”
Draya apologized for her comments once the clip went viral. “I truly don’t glorify domestic violence..I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including meg. And I’m sorry.”
Meg's tweet seemingly confirms rumors that Tory Lanez shot her. As previously reported, the Canadian rapper was arrested for possession of a concealed weapon following the shooting incident earlier in the month. Although Meg revealed that she was shot and underwent surgery to remove the bullets, she never explicitly said who the shooter was. The incident is reportedly still being investigated.