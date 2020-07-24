LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during a game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Staples Center on March 10, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA.

LeBron James Demands Justice For Breonna Taylor During Press Conference

“We want the cops arrested who committed that crime."

At his first post-game press conference ahead of the relaunch of the NBA season, LeBron James used the media spotlight to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.

“First of all, I want to continue to shed light on justice for Breonna Taylor and to her family and everything that’s going on with that situation,” the Lakers star told the media on Thursday (July 23).

“We want the cops arrested who committed that crime. In the state of Kentucky what’s going on down there, I know a lot of people are feeling the same,” said James. “Us as the NBA, and [as] players, me as one of the leaders of this league, I want her family to know, and I want the state of Kentucky to know, that we feel for her and we want justice. That’s what it’s all about. What’s right is right, and what’s wrong is wrong.”

LeBron James opened his press conference speaking about Breonna Taylor. LeBron: “We want the cops arrested that committed that crime.” pic.twitter.com/UjGUJRZ5rG — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) July 24, 2020

LeBron James on Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and speaking out on racial inequality pic.twitter.com/hJFwePA61B — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) July 24, 2020

Taylor, 26, was shot to death in March after Louisville Police Officers Myles Cosgrove, Brett Hankison and Jonathan Mattingly raided her home on a no-knock warrant.

James also paid tribute to Taylor by writing her name on the sneakers that he wore during Thursday's preseason game.

Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron has fended off criticism for failing to bring charges against the officers more than 100 days after the fatal shooting.

The case remains under investigation.