Marlon Wayans Reveals Mother Passed Away, Pays Tribute To Her On Shared Birthday

At his first post-game press conference ahead of the relaunch of the NBA season, LeBron James used the media spotlight to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.
“First of all, I want to continue to shed light on justice for Breonna Taylor and to her family and everything that’s going on with that situation,” the Lakers star told the media on Thursday (July 23).
“We want the cops arrested who committed that crime. In the state of Kentucky what’s going on down there, I know a lot of people are feeling the same,” said James. “Us as the NBA, and [as] players, me as one of the leaders of this league, I want her family to know, and I want the state of Kentucky to know, that we feel for her and we want justice. That’s what it’s all about. What’s right is right, and what’s wrong is wrong.”
LeBron James opened his press conference speaking about Breonna Taylor. LeBron: “We want the cops arrested that committed that crime.” pic.twitter.com/UjGUJRZ5rG
— Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) July 24, 2020
LeBron James on Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and speaking out on racial inequality pic.twitter.com/hJFwePA61B
— Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) July 24, 2020
Taylor, 26, was shot to death in March after Louisville Police Officers Myles Cosgrove, Brett Hankison and Jonathan Mattingly raided her home on a no-knock warrant.
James also paid tribute to Taylor by writing her name on the sneakers that he wore during Thursday's preseason game.
Justice 4 Breonna Taylor ✍️ @KingJames pic.twitter.com/LoXNLMD1Kr
— B/R Kicks (@brkicks) July 23, 2020
Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron has fended off criticism for failing to bring charges against the officers more than 100 days after the fatal shooting.
The case remains under investigation.
Wu-Tang Clan's style barbarian, Raekwon The Chef and top-selling backpack company Sprayground, have come together to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the legendary rhyme reciter's classic debut album, Only Built For Cuban Links... To purchase the hot ticket item, retailed at $100, hit up sprayground.com at 3 pm today (July 23).
Released on August 1, 1995, the full-album, which also heavily featured Rae's Wu-Tang group member Ghostface Killah, was deemed an instant classic in the world of Hip-Hop and beyond. The intricate slang, 5% Nation knowledge, fly style indicators, and street politics were coveted content during the mid-'90s where rhymes were valued at high-stakes.
Setting that high of a mark for beats and rhymes went hand-in-hand with the packaging of the Loud Records release, as the cassette tape was of a purple tint, rarely used in those times. It became the color of note when anyone referenced the album outside of its title and rechristened it universally as "The Purple Tape."
Sprayground is honoring that design history with a special limited-edition backpack in the purple hue today that boasts lyrics on the outside, a 17-inch laptop compartment on the inside, and a slew of compartments for wires and accessories.
Sure to grab the attention of die-hard fans, Raekwon states, “I have been a buyer of Sprayground for a long time, and admire (founder and creative director, David Ben David's) work. To get the opportunity to collaborate with a talented team of designers, and build a bag that encompasses me, is so dope. Looking forward to seeing it on the streets!”
Understanding the historic connection to such a heralded entity, David Ben David explained his feelings on the collab: “This collaboration has been iconic for me, I grew up listening to Wu-Tang, so this is pretty surreal! I loved tapping into the last two decades of content from him, to bring this bag to life and really show Raekwon’s unique style. Super excited to share this one with the fans."
Draya Michele made a serious mistake joking about Megan Thee Stallion being shot. The former reality star appeared a podcast this week where she likened the shooting to a “Bobby & Whitney” situation.
“I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that drove them down this 'Snapped'-esque type of rode,” the mother of two said referencing the TV series, Snapped.
“I’m here for it,” Draya added. “I want you to like me so much that you shoot me in the foot too.”
Draya ... pic.twitter.com/frKuvEjsID
— GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) July 22, 2020
After the clip made its way around the net, Megan tweeted back, “Dumb b*tch that s**t ain’t f**king funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a n**ga. And f**k all the h*e a** n**gas making jokes about it too. I’ll talk about s**t when I get ready.”
Dumb bitch that shit ain’t fucking funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a nigga
— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 22, 2020
And fuck all the hoe ass niggas making jokes about it too🖕🏾 I’ll talk about shit when I get ready
— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 22, 2020
Draya apologized for her comments once the clip went viral. “I truly don’t glorify domestic violence..I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including meg. And I’m sorry.”
I truly don’t glorify domestic violence... I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including meg. And I’m sorry.
— Draya Michele (@drayamichele) July 22, 2020
Meg's tweet seemingly confirms rumors that Tory Lanez shot her. As previously reported, the Canadian rapper was arrested for possession of a concealed weapon following the shooting incident earlier in the month. Although Meg revealed that she was shot and underwent surgery to remove the bullets, she never explicitly said who the shooter was. The incident is reportedly still being investigated.