Update: 11:34 PM EST (July 22, 2020) — J. Cole dropped two new joints as promised. Stream “The Climb Back” and “Lion King on Ice” below.
Original story below..
The typically private J. Cole opened up about his family and announced the release of two news songs -- all within the span of 24 hours. The North Carolina native revealed that he is the father of two sons in a candid essay for the Player’s Tribune that was published on Monday (July 20).
The piece finds Cole reflecting on his basketball dreams, his music career, and becoming a father. “I’ve been blessed with two sons, learned the delicate art of balance between parenthood and career, had the pleasure of working with a ton of talented artists as a featured rapper, spent 10 magical days recording a Dreamville album in Atlanta, and put a lot of time and energy into sharpening my sword and growing as an artist,” Cole writes.
“The fire that was once dying out has returned, and for that I’m grateful. On my career bucket list, there remain a few more items to check off before I give myself permission to enter whatever the next chapter of my life may be,” he continues. “However, as I approach the summit of this mountain, I still find myself staring at that other one in the distance, wondering if I can climb. At 35 years old, I know that sounds crazy when said out loud, but I believe all of the best dreams do.”
On Tuesday (July 21), Cole tweeted that he’ll be dropping two songs, “The Climb Back,” which he produced and “Lion King on Ice,” which he co-produced with T-Minus. Both tracks will appear on Cole’s upcoming studio release, and will drop on Wednesday (July 22). “No date for the album yet,” he added. “Taking my time, still finishing.”
The Climb Back - produced by me. Lion King on Ice - produced by J. Cole, T-Minus, and Jetson. First 2 songs from The Fall Off. Dropping tomorrow night 10pm. No date for the album yet, taking my time, still finishing. ❤️
🧗🏾♂️🧗🏾♂️🧗🏾♂️ x 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/b7h0fowVPp
— J. Cole (@JColeNC) July 21, 2020
Cole’s last studio album, KOD, was released in 2018.
Kanye West got a visit from his good friend, Dave Chappelle, following Monday (July 21) night's manic Twitter rant. The 43-year-old recording artist is reportedly at his ranch in Wyoming where and blasted his own family for seemingly attempting to get him medical treatment.
Hours later, West tweeted a video with Chappelle and other friends. “Thank you Dave for hopping on a jet come see me doing well,” tweeted West who seems to be in high spirits in the nearly two-minute recording. “Dave you are a God send and a true friend. All love.”
THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE 🕊 pic.twitter.com/ddLA0E9eLK
— ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020
According to TMZ Live, Chappelle had a comedy show in Ohio over the weekend and rushed over to Wyoming to be with West.
“Kanye and Dave have been friends for a long time and have always been there for one another during the good and bad times,” a source told ET Online. “Dave knows how much Hollywood and the people around you can make or break you and took time off years ago to get away from it all. Dave flew out the second he could to be there with Kanye and support him. Dave just wanted to be there for Kanye and help him with anything he needed.”
Friends and family are reportedly concerned that West is in the throws of another mental breakdown. During his latest Twitter rant, West alleged that his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, tried to “lock” him up, and attempted to ban her from seeing his four children with Kim Kardashian West. The Grammy winner also claimed that the film Get Out was based on his life, and pleaded for his family to be with him in Wyoming. “I love my wife. My family must live next to me It’s not up to E or NBC anymore,” read one of his many tweets.
West circled back and deleted several social media posts and replaced them with tweets promoting his new album, Donda, due out this Friday.
Nicki Minaj officially showed off her growing baby bump, three months after hinting at her pregnancy during a fan Q&A back in May. The mom-to-be posted photos from her pregnancy photo shoot from David LaChappelle.
The images feature Minaj in yellow wig and six-inch platforms, along with a campy outfit and a blue wig, and finally a Virgin Mary-esque image.
“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage,” she captioned one of the pics on Monday (July 20). “Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”
View this post on Instagram
And finally, by #DavidLaChapelle 🙏
View this post on Instagram
Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
#Preggers 💛
The baby will be the first Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, last October. The couple reportedly began dating a year earlier.
Minaj opened up about marriage on a recent episode of Lil Wayne's Young Money Radio. “I didn’t think it would be as refreshing and calming as it is,” she gushed. “Even if you're not married, when you have someone that feels like your soulmate or someone who understands you, it just makes you feel like you’re on top of the world.”