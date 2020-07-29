(L-R) Cast of Upn's 'Moesha'—William Allen Young, Yvette Wilson, Shar Jackson, Ray J, Brandy, Marcus T. Paulk, Lamont Bentley, And Sheryl Lee Ralph—celebrate the 100th episode of the comedy series.

Netflix Acquires ‘Moesha,’ ‘Girlfriends,’ ‘Sister, Sister’ And More Classic Black Sitcoms

The shows will begin streaming next month.

A slew of Black sitcoms are headed to Netflix. Moesha, Girlfriends, The Parkers, Sister, Sister and more will soon be available for streaming the company announced on Wednesday (July 29).

The new editions will begin airing next month, and are apart of Netflix’s Strong Black Lead campaign of programs that highlights the Black experience. “The goal of Strong Black Lead is to celebrate and lift up Black Hollywood. These trailblazing shows are a huge part of that story,” Jasmyn Lawson, Netflix’s Manager of Strong Black Lead and Bradley Edwards, Manager, Content Acquisition said in joint statement to Deadline.

“From the classic clown funeral episode of The Parkers to Moesha’s mind-tripping meet-up with Brandy, we’re thrilled that our members can now enjoy these amazing classics.”

The statement added, “These shows made us laugh, and cry, and sing along with those catchy theme songs. And mostly importantly, we felt like we saw ourselves on screen – in some cases for the very first time. Every week we were able to tune in to see people, families and friends that looked like us and characters whose everyday ups and downs reflected Black life in an authentic way.”

Episodes of Moesha arrive on Netflix on Aug. 1, followed by seasons 1-3 of The Game. Sister, Sister will debut on Sept. 1, while Girlfriends arrives on Sept. 11, commemorating the sitcom’s 20-year anniversary. The Parkers kicks off on Oct. 1, and will be followed up by Half & Half and One on One, both of which will debut on Oct. 15.

Watch the announcement below.