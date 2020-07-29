Netflix Acquires ‘Moesha,’ ‘Girlfriends,’ ‘Sister, Sister’ And More Classic Black Sitcoms

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
The HBO drama Watchmen, starring Regina King, dominated the 72nd annual Emmy Awards nominations receiving 26 nods during Tuesday’s (July 28) virtual nomination ceremony. The superhero series, whose debut episode chronicled the Tulsa Race Massacre, earned nominations for Best Limited Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series of Movie for King, and Outstanding Lead Actor for Jeremy Irons, among others.
In the category of Best Lead Actress, King will face off against Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere), Octavia Spencer (Self Made), Shira Hass (Unorthodox) and Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America).
Though Watchmen scooped up the most Emmy nominations, The Marvelous Mrs. Masel was not far behind with 20 nods, followed by Ozark, Succession, The Mandalorian, Schitt’s Creek, Saturday Night Live, and The Crown.
Elsewhere in the Watchmen cast, Louis Gusset Jr. earned an Emmy nod for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series/Movie, as did first-time nominee and fellow Watchmen co-stars, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Jovan Adept.
According to Variety, a record number of Black actors and actresses landed nominations this year. Black actors and actresses made up 35 of the 102 nominees (which includes Maya Rudolph receiving two nominations in the same category). Issa Rae, whose starring role on Insecure landed a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, will go up against Black-Ish star, Tracee Ellis Ross in the category.
Speaking of Insecure, Yvonne Orji was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for the HBO hit series, while the show received a eight nominations in total. In addition to earning nods for Insecure, the Rae-produced, A Black Lady Sketch Show, landed three nominations.
First-time Emmy nominee, Zendaya, earned a nod for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria. The 23 year old is the youngest, and sole Black actress, in the category. Also on the list of Black nominees are Billy Porter, Sterling K. Brown, Anthony Anderson, Don Cheadle, and Jeremy Pope. Although Porter received another Best Actor nod for Pose after last year's historic win, trans actresses India Moore and Angelica Ross spoke out about being snubbed at this year’s ceremony. Ross did however congratulate fellow trans actresses, Laverne Cox and Rain Valdez, on their Emmy nominations.
New Jersey born comedian-actor, Ramy Youssef, became the first Muslim American to be nominated for an Emmy, which he earned for his self-titled HULU series. Actress Sandra Oh is the only actress of Asian decent to receive an Emmy nod in a leading category, and Latinx stars were also largely overlooked this year.
“Despite the unprecedented challenges facing the entertainment industry, it has been an extraordinary year for television,” Television Academy Chairman CEO Frank Scherma said in a statement. “Television has inspired, united and comforted a global audience this season. We are honored to be recognizing so many talented programs, producers, directors and craftspeople behind the remarkable storytelling that has brought us together while we remain apart.”
The 72nd annual primetime Emmy Awards air on ABC on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. EST.
An Empire spinoff, starring Taraji P. Henson, has been greenlit at Fox. The untitled series will follow the next chapter for Henson’s Empire character, Cookie Lyon.
In addition to starring in the series, Henson will also executive produce through her production company, TPH Entertainment. The show announcement coincides with a two-year first look deal that Henson signed with 20th Century Fox.
Danny Strong, co-creator of Empire, will pen the new series and serve as a showrunner along with Stacy Littlejohn and Yolanda Lawrence. Sanaa Hamri has signed on to direct. Empire creator Lee Daniels is executive producing the series with Henson, Strong, Littlejohn, Lawrence and Hamri, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Empire aired its season finale in April, but the new show could provide a bit of closure for fans. Ahead of filming Empire's final season, Henson reflected on how Cookie changed her life.
“Cookie has meant so much to me,” she told Entertainment Weekly last year. “She gave me a second life in this industry and made me a pop star in my 40s. Cookie was a movement. Long after I’m gone, people will be talking about Cookie.”
Yara Shahidi inked an overall deal with ABC Studios to develop content for the network and its cable and streaming outlets. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the business deal coincides with the launch of the Grown-ish star's production company, 7th Sun, with her mother and business partner, Keri Shahidi.
“I’m thrilled to be partnering with my home family, ABC Studios, in this exciting next chapter, alongside my family,” Shahidi said in a statement on Monday (July 20). “It’s exciting to add our production company to the roster of my peers and mentors who are also actively committed to sharing meaningful stories.”
Shahidi added in a tweet that she’s “exited to join the television landscape to collaborate and push forward the stories of our many intersections.”
Per THR, the production company will center around projects on history, culture, joy, and heritage, as well as amplifying diverse voices.
Besides starring in the Black-ish spinoff, Grown-ish, the 20-year-old actress is an executive producer on the Freeform show. Series creator Kenya Barris called Shahidi an “insanely talented” force.
“Seeing all that she has accomplished should come as no surprise to anyone that knows her,” said Barris. “This deal is just the beginning for Yara, and I'm excited to see where she takes this next chapter and the storyteller she becomes.”