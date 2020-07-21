Nicki Minaj Debuts Baby Bump With Pregnancy Photo Shoot

Draya Michele made a serious mistake joking about Megan Thee Stallion being shot. The former reality star appeared a podcast this week where she likened the shooting to a “Bobby & Whitney” situation.

“I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that drove them down this 'Snapped'-esque type of rode,” the mother of two said referencing the TV series, Snapped.

“I’m here for it,” Draya added. “I want you to like me so much that you shoot me in the foot too.”

After the clip made its way around the net, Megan tweeted back, “Dumb b*tch that s**t ain’t f**king funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a n**ga. And f**k all the h*e a** n**gas making jokes about it too. I’ll talk about s**t when I get ready.”

Dumb b*tch that s**t ain't f**king funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a n**ga

And f**k all the h*e a** n**gas making jokes about it too🖕🏾 I'll talk about s**t when I get ready

Draya apologized for her comments once the clip went viral. “I truly don’t glorify domestic violence..I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including meg. And I’m sorry.”

I truly don't glorify domestic violence..I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including meg. And I'm sorry.

Meg's tweet seemingly confirms rumors that Tory Lanez shot her. As previously reported, the Canadian rapper was arrested for possession of a concealed weapon following the shooting incident earlier in the month. Although Meg revealed that she was shot and underwent surgery to remove the bullets, she never explicitly said who the shooter was. The incident is reportedly still being investigated.