Petition Launched To Deport Tory Lanez Receives Over 16,000 Signatures

The online petition wants Lanez sent back to Canada and banned from the U.S. for life.

A petition has been launched to have Tory Lanez deported back to Canada amid allegations that he shot Megan Thee Stallion. Created two weeks ago, the Change.org petition wants Lanez “banned” from the U.S. for life.

“The 5’3” little man with a big ego has contributed nothing to the American Economy [sic] and promotes violence and violence against women,” the petition reads. “Furthermore, he should be banned from the United States FOEVER for intentionally trying to harm Megan the [sic] Stallion. SEND HIM BACK TO CANADA ASAP!"

At press time, more than 16,450 people have signed the petition, which has a goal of 25,000 signatures.

Megan opened up about the shooting incident in an Instagram Live video on Monday (July 27). The “Girls in the Hood” rapper broke down in tears when speaking of the traumatic ordeal, and confirmed reports that she was shot in both feet. She did not name Lanez as the shooter, but multiple reports point to the Canadian recording artist’s involvement.

the full Megan Thee Stallion instagram live video of meg speaking out after being shot. pic.twitter.com/TvWoue2T3r — c (@chuuzus) July 27, 2020

Meg's emotional video even drove 50 Cent to publicly apologize for making jokes about her being shot. “Damn I didn’t think this sh*t was real,” Fif wrote on Instagram. “It sounded so crazy @theestallion i’m [sic] glad your [sic] feeling better and i [sic] hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn’t have done that if i [sic] knew you was really hurt sorry.”

The Houston Hottie has received support from Wale, Rihanna, Lizzo, 21 Savage, and countless fans, and more.

Wish I could give megan a hug praying for you ❤️ — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) July 28, 2020

.@Rihanna and @SavageXFenty sent Megan @TheeStallion lingerie with a note wishing her a speedy recovery: “Just know you’ve got a whole crew over here sending good vibes your way!” pic.twitter.com/yEWKTSch78 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 28, 2020

.@theestallion recieves a gift from Lizzo via IG Story.❤️ pic.twitter.com/2xlBrRcoeO — Thee Stallion Updates (@theestallionhq) July 28, 2020

Lanez, who celebrated a birthday on Monday, has gone silent across social media since the shooting occurred. He is reportedly under LAPD investigation for possible assault.