Petition Launched To Deport Tory Lanez Receives Over 16,000 Signatures

The legacy left by civil rights pioneer, John Lewis, was honored in memorial ceremonies held in Alabama and Washington D.C., over the weekend.
A horse-drawn carriage carried Lewis’ casket across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., last Sunday (July 26). The historic location is where Lewis marched in 1965 along with hundreds of others, and was subsequently beaten by police on what became known as “Bloody Sunday.” A day later, Lewis’ remains were taken to Capitol Hill, making him the first Black lawmaker to lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda.
Another ceremony is planned for the Georgia Congressman in Atlanta later this week. Lewis will lie in repose at the Georgia State Capitol on Wednesday (July 29). His funeral will be held the following day at Ebenezer Baptist Church.
The beloved 80-year-old activist and Congressman died from pancreatic cancer on July 17.
See photos from the funeral ceremonies below.
John Lee Cowell, the man who brutally murdered Nia Wilson and severely injured her sister, was sentenced to life in prison without parole. The verdict was handed down last Friday (July 17), nearly two years to the day since 18-year-old Wilson was killed.
Cowell pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, a notion which was rejected by the jury. “Today brings to close one of the most tragic murder cases in recent memory,” the Alameda District Attorney said in a statement. “The horrific killing of Nia Wilson and the assault on her sister will haunt her family, loved ones and our community forever. Mr. Cowell will now serve the remainder of his life in prison. It is my hope that Nia's family feels that justice was served and can continue on the path of healing.”
On July 22, 2018, Cowell stabbed Wilson to death on the platform of an Oakland BART station, and then disguised himself so as to go unnoticed by police while fleeing the scene. He was arrested days later at another BART station.
For Wilson’s family, the verdict brings a bittersweet end to a two-year journey. Wilson’s cousin, Byron Brown, described the ordeal as traumatic, but said that he was relived that the family won’t have to go to court anymore. “Every time we went it felt like we were reliving the moment over again,” Brown told The Guardian.
The family held a candlelight vigil on Wednesday (July 22) in commemoration of the two-year anniversary of Wilson's murder.
View this post on Instagram
Please join us for a candlelight vigil tomorrow July 22nd @ 5:30pm #SAYHERNAME #NIAWILSON
“It feels like all of this started yesterday, and at the same time it feels like the process took forever,” Alicia Grayson, Wilson’s mother, said. “It’s been a long journey and having the verdict is bittersweet.
“It’s a blessing and a curse,” added Grayson. “No one wants their child immortalized like this but the blessing is that they’ll never forget about her.”
Wale is in Megan Thee Stallion's corner. The DMV rapper showed support for Meg on Twitter on Friday (July 24), as she continues to heal from being shot earlier in the month.
That’s my baby. Imma [sic] still be here ten [sic] toes down,” Wale wrote in response to a fan tweet stating that he would never make fun of Meg.
That’s my baby .. when she ready imma still be here ten toes.
— Wale (@Wale) July 23, 2020
In another tweet, Wale wrote “love you dawg” in response to a Megan Thee Stallion “appreciation post” by The Fader. The duo became bff's after collaborating on the song “Pole Dancer,” and performed together at Atlanta's Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash last year.
Meanwhile, rapper Cam’ron has been catching criticism for positing a meme on Instagram making fun of the shooting, and suggesting that Meg is transgender. The Dipset rapper was called out for disrespect and transphobia but has yet to delete the post.
The “Girls in the Hood” rapper was shot in the feet during a reported violent incident on July 16. Tory Lanes is alleged to be the shooter, although the Canadian rapper has yet to address the rumors. Lanez, whose birth name is Daystar Peterson, was briefly arrested for felony possession of a concealed weapon. His next court date is in October.
Megan underwent surgery to have the bullets removed.