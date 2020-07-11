Pop Smoke: 5 Suspects Arrested In Connection With Rapper’s Murder

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
As promised, Jada Pinkett Smith brought herself to the infamous red table but she wasn’t alone. Will Smith joined his wife to address August Alsina’s claims in a special mini-episode of Red Table Talk that premiered on Friday (July 10).
Jada confirmed that she was once in a relationship with the 27-year-old singer while “separated” from Will. According to Jada, things with Alsina started out as a platonic friendship before turning into something more.
“As time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August,” she admitted.
The actress went on to clarify that Will never August “permission” to date her. “The only person that can give permission in that particular circumstance is myself,” she said. “I could see how he would perceive it as ‘permission' because we were separated amicably and I think he also wanted to make it clear that he’s not a home wrecker — which he’s not.
“I was in a lot of pain. I was broken. I definitely realized that you can’t find happiness outside of yourself, and luckily enough, you and I were going through a process of healing in a much different manner,” Jada told Will. “I would definitely say we did everything we could to get away from each other only to realize that that wasn’t possible.”
Later in the talk, Will asked Jada what she was looking for in August. “I just wanted to feel good,” she said. “And it was really a joy just to heal somebody.”
The couple, who have been together for 25 years, also revealed their relationship mantra: “We ride together. We die together. Bad marriage for life.”
Watch the full episode below.
Kid Cudi and Eminem are releasing a new single, "The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady,” scheduled to drop this Friday (July 10).
Cudster’s daughter, Vada, announced the news in an adorable video posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday (July 8).
And now a word from Princess Vada the chosen... pic.twitter.com/xmgIMkUntz
— The Chosen One (@KidCudi) July 8, 2020
Besides working with Eminem, Cudi collaborated with Kanye West on an upcoming Kids See Ghost animated series. Additionally, the Ohio native is gearing up to debut an animated Netflix series, Entergalactic, based off his upcoming concept album of the same name. Cudi will executive produce the series along with Kenya Barris.
The 36-year-old rapper and actor will also appear in the HBO mini-series, We Are Who We Are. The coming-of-age story centers around two teenagers living on an American military base in Italy.
Watch the trailer below.
The New York Times is producing a Breonna Taylor documentary, set to air on FX and Hulu later this year. Taylor’s story will be the focus of an installment of The New York Times Presents, a 10-episode Friday-night series, with each episode covering a different topic.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, NYT writer Rukmini Callimachi and director Yoruba Richen will explore Taylor’s story, including the investigation into her death.
The 26-year-old EMT was shot and killed in March by Louisville Metro Police officers while sleeping in her apartment. LMP Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, officer Myles Cosgrove, and Brett Hankison, have yet to be charged or arrested for killing Taylor. Hankison was fired from the police department last month.
The no-knock warrant that police claim they were executing at the time of the fatal shooting, was a part of a larger gentrification plan, lawyers for Taylor’s family argued in a legal complaint filed last week in connection with an ongoing lawsuit against the officers.
Taylor had no criminal history. According to the legal papers, narcotics investigators were “deliberately misled” to her home by a police squad. A spokesperson for Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has denied the allegations.
While it’s unclear when Taylor’s story will be featured on The New York Times Presents, the first episode in the series, premieres on Friday (July 10). The episode covers the doctors and nurses working in New York at the height of the COVID-19 outbreak. Episode two, which follows 24-year-old recording artist, Dominic Fike, premieres on Friday, August 7.