Raekwon x Sprayground Collab To Celebrate "Only Built For Cuban Links..." 25th Anniversary

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Rihanna has been busy donating millions during the global pandemic and debuting new gear from her Fenty and Savage x Fenty brands. The latest in the lot of Fenty merch are sunglasses which Rih Rih has been teasing on Instagram this week, but her Navy of fans seem to be ready for the album to drop already.
Regardless of how impatient the fans are, Rihanna is taking her time with her long-awaited ninth studio effort. A fan wrote, “Where’s the album?” under one of Rih’s eyewear posts and she replied, “I lost it.”
View this post on Instagram
#OffRecord on Fenty.com now....can’t say I didn’t warn ya! @fenty
Retailing for $340, the Fenty eyewear line debuts on May 20. Split into two designs: Coded and Off Record, the sunglasses come in a variety of colors including, Candy Pink, Acid Green, Jet Black, and Milky Way.
View this post on Instagram
the Jet Blacks are for life, but this Milky Way is sumn sexy #Coded @fenty
Besides eyewear, Rihanna’s luxury fashion line with LVMH — which launched in 2019 — features coats, dresses, pants, skirts and jewelry.
The 32-year-old singer and fashion mogul opened up about her influence over the Fenty line in an interview with Vogue last November. “I’m not the face of my brand, but I am the muse, and my DNA has to run all the way through it,” she explained. “I don’t want anyone to pull up my website and think, Rihanna would never wear that.”
COVID-19 has everyone stuck inside in the house, but you still need fresh clothes for the day you step outside. With this, BoohooMan has joined forces with multi-talented rapper Quavo on an exclusive 200-piece collection for 2019's spring and summer.
The collection, inspired by Quavo’s style, will be available April 8, and will feature pieces like tracksuits, double denims, t-shirts, velour two pieces, and much more.
View this post on Instagram
❌ DRIP INCOMING ❌ 15 days until the biggest collaboration of the season drops 💯 Who's copping?👇 #boohooMANxQuavo
“Collaborating with boohooMAN is special because they just really are the first team that let me open my creative mindset and just bring my ideas to life," Quavo said via press statement. "When I met the team they were young and represented the culture so I thought, ok, we can collaborate and do something special. I’m happy for it to come around again. This time it’s better," the Migos member continued.
Accessories also includes bucket hats, bum bags, peak caps, sliders, transparent PVC body bags, among others.
“Working on this second drop with Quavo came so naturally to all involved," said Shane Chin, head designer at boohooMAN. "Quavo has a really distinctive style, so despite the majority of it being striking, it is ultimately all very wearable, which is what we do best – provide products that speak to the uniqueness in us all," Chin continued.
View this post on Instagram
boohooMAN x H U N C H O. Coming soon 🥶☔️
BoohooMAN has worked with the likes of Tyga, Rae Sremmurd, French Montana and others. This collection includes 100 items, and ranges from the prices of $12 - $80, which can be found here.
Sprite is testing out another way for you to "obey your thirst" or "thirst for yours" with its new Sprite Ginger flavor. Introduced earlier this month, the addition to the soft drink's portfolio "brings together the classic lemon-lime taste of Sprite with a hit of ginger flavor in every sip," according to a Coca Cola press release
To celebrate the brand's "spirit of reinvention," Sprite worked with veteran streetwear designer Jeff Staple and a team of young tastemakers and artists to develop the limited-edition “Sprite Ginger Collection,” inspired by reinvention and by the facets of culture permeating hip hop, fashion, music, and art. At a private event earlier this month at New York City's Extra Butter, Sprite debuted the brand's first limited-edition creative capsule by Staple and 9 other creatives, which consists of hoodies, jackets, jewelry, tees and more.
During a panel discussion moderated by Hearst style director, Tiffany Reid, Staple alongside creatives BLUBOY, Barbara Rego and Elan Watson chatted about drop culture, how young artists can make their mark in the industry, and the importance of reinvention.
"Having a [fashion] brand for 20+ years almost requires you, necessitates you to reinvent yourself because there's no way you can do the same thing for, forget 20 years, even 3 years before you're literally dead," shared Staple. "To me, the opposite of reinvention is death because you're not moving forward. You're just completely stagnant.
"So for me, it was always me constantly trying every few seasons to figure out a way to reinvent myself. And not in a way where I needed to stay relevant. I never felt a need to stay relevant, but I wanted to actually be able to connect authentically with the next generation of creators because that is actually what inspires me."
Dapper Dan, Amara La Negra, Mack Wilds, and Sway Calloway were among the celebrities and influencers who made an appearance at the event. Harlem's own Dave East performed a couple of his records while DJ Va$htie provided sounds throughout the night while spinning on the ones and twos.
Over the next few weeks, Sprite and Staple will continue the search for up-and-coming designers and host a series of "re-workshops" Extra Butter. Scroll down to see more pictures from the event. For more info on where you get a bottle of Sprite Ginger, head over the Sprite.com. As for where you can cop an item from the collection, follow @Sprite on Twitter and Instagram for surprise giveaways. You can also visit head over to StaplePigeon.com for more Sprite swag!