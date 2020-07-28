Regina King's ‘Watchmen’ Series Dominates 2020 Emmy Nominations

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
An Empire spinoff, starring Taraji P. Henson, has been greenlit at Fox. The untitled series will follow the next chapter for Henson’s Empire character, Cookie Lyon.
In addition to starring in the series, Henson will also executive produce through her production company, TPH Entertainment. The show announcement coincides with a two-year first look deal that Henson signed with 20th Century Fox.
Danny Strong, co-creator of Empire, will pen the new series and serve as a showrunner along with Stacy Littlejohn and Yolanda Lawrence. Sanaa Hamri has signed on to direct. Empire creator Lee Daniels is executive producing the series with Henson, Strong, Littlejohn, Lawrence and Hamri, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Empire aired its season finale in April, but the new show could provide a bit of closure for fans. Ahead of filming Empire's final season, Henson reflected on how Cookie changed her life.
“Cookie has meant so much to me,” she told Entertainment Weekly last year. “She gave me a second life in this industry and made me a pop star in my 40s. Cookie was a movement. Long after I’m gone, people will be talking about Cookie.”
Yara Shahidi inked an overall deal with ABC Studios to develop content for the network and its cable and streaming outlets. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the business deal coincides with the launch of the Grown-ish star's production company, 7th Sun, with her mother and business partner, Keri Shahidi.
“I’m thrilled to be partnering with my home family, ABC Studios, in this exciting next chapter, alongside my family,” Shahidi said in a statement on Monday (July 20). “It’s exciting to add our production company to the roster of my peers and mentors who are also actively committed to sharing meaningful stories.”
Shahidi added in a tweet that she’s “exited to join the television landscape to collaborate and push forward the stories of our many intersections.”
Per THR, the production company will center around projects on history, culture, joy, and heritage, as well as amplifying diverse voices.
Besides starring in the Black-ish spinoff, Grown-ish, the 20-year-old actress is an executive producer on the Freeform show. Series creator Kenya Barris called Shahidi an “insanely talented” force.
“Seeing all that she has accomplished should come as no surprise to anyone that knows her,” said Barris. “This deal is just the beginning for Yara, and I'm excited to see where she takes this next chapter and the storyteller she becomes.”
Mo’Nique has enough evidence to move forward with a lawsuit against Netflix, United States District Judge Andre Birotte Jr. ruled on Wednesday (July 15). The comedian accused the streaming giant of racial discrimination for lowballing her during initial negotiations for an hourlong stand-up comedy special, and retaliating against her by failing to offer a higher rate.
In denying Netflix’s motion to dismiss the case, the court concluded that Mo’Nique successfully proved that she was subjected to retaliation, that Netflix failed to take all “reasonable steps” to prevent said retaliation, and that she suffered "injury, damage, loss, or harm.”
The Oscar winner alleges that Netflix offered her $500,000 for the special, a rate substantially lower than other comedians like Amy Schumer who received millions for her standup special. After she rejected the original offer, Netflix refused to “negotiate a fair pay,” according to legal documents.
Netflix denies Mo’Nique’s claims and argues that there is “no legal authority” supporting her proposition that an “employer’s failure to negotiate in good faith, consistent with its purported customary practice, is an ‘adverse employment action.’” Netflix goes on to allege that Monique ruined the possibility of “an increased offer,” and “refused to make a reasonable counter offer.”