California, Arizona And More States Tighten Lockdown Restrictions As COVID-19 Cases Surge

In continuing his efforts to help young people access financial literacy, 21 Savage announced the launch of his Bank Account at Home Financial Literary Project on Wednesday (July 1). The campaign includes a partnership with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms to offer free Wi-Fi and tablets to those in need.
“I felt like it’s important more than ever to give our next generation the tools to succeed in life,” the rapper said in a statement to the Associated Press.
I’m making financial literacy available to kids and families across the country this summer with #BankAccount At Home- a free online program to give you the tools you need to learn to save and make money. @chime @everfi @keishabottoms
21 Savage and his charity, Leading by Example, partnered with mobile banking service Chime, Juma Ventures and EverFi to “connect our youth with financial education and work opportunities to teach them how to manage and earn money.”
The Grammy winner launched the Bank Account Program in 2018.
50 Cent wants to assist Virgil Abloh with the cover of Pop Smoke’s debut studio album, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon. The fashion designer caught criticism after the album artwork hit the web earlier in the week, and fans felt the creation was disrespectful to the late rapper.
Fif initially criticized the creation on Instagram writing, “f**k Virgil he’s [out] of here,” after he learned that Abloh was behind the cover.
Taking to Twitter on Tuesday (June 30), the G-Unit honcho offered Abloh a helping hand. “Hey Virgil we need new album art. They ain’t going for that bulls**t. Love ya work let’s get to it.”
Hey Virgil we need new album art, they ain’t going for this bullshit. Love ya work let’s get to it. 🤔Steven i told you this shit was 😡eww let’s get it right! #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/mE24CtErto
— 50cent (@50cent) June 30, 2020
Abloh later explained that the cover was inspired by his final conversation with Pop Smoke. “This album cover was one of like 5 things we talked about,” Virgil wrote in a deleted Instagram post. “He mentioned his story felt like the metaphor of a rose & thorns growing from the concrete of his hood in Canarsie, Brooklyn. In your memory, I just finished it yesterday.” Pop Smoke's manager reportedly decided to change the cover of the album, which is slated for release on Friday (July 3).
UPDATE: Pop Smoke’s manager says they will change the album cover after listening to the fans. https://t.co/eGPQ9DXa1t
— Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) June 30, 2020
In March, Fif announced that he was working on Pop Smoke’s posthumous LP. “I’m on the move listening to Pop Smoke. I deduced I’m gonna executive produce and finish his album for him,” he revealed on Instagram.
Pop Smoke was shot and killed inside his Southern California rental home in February. His murder remains unsolved.
Update: 7:47 P.M. EST (July 2, 2020) — Jada Pinkett Smith is bringing herself to the infamous“red table.” The actress tweeted on Thursday (July 2) that she's headed to Red Table Talk, in the spirit of “healing,” after August Alsina's claims about their alleged relationship.
There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table.
— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) July 2, 2020
Original story below..
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are reportedly denying rumors about their marriage after August Alsina alleged that he dated the 48-year-old actress, with her husband’s permission.
Alsina opened up about the nature of his onetime bond with Pinkett Smith in an interview with Angela Yee that aired on Tuesday (June 30). When asked about a rumored relationship with the Red Table Talk host, Alsina alleged that he spoke with Will before pursuing Jada.
“I sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to a life partnership that they’ve spoken on several times — not involving romanticism — he gave me his blessing and I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life,” said Alsina. “And I truly and really, really deeply loved and have a ton of love for her [Jada]. I devoted myself to it. I gave my whole self to it. So much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that i true gave myself to somebody. I really loved a person…some people never get that in this lifetime.”
A rep for Jada called the story “absolutely not true.” Will’s rep told the U.K. Sun that the allegations were “wrong.”
Besides the Smiths, Alsina talks about his new album, State of Emergency, health struggles, and losing his sister to cancer.
Watch the full interview below.