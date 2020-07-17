Tamar Braxton Hospitalized After Possible Suicide Attempt

John Lewis, the civil rights icon and Georgia Congressman who fought for freedom alongside Martin Luther King Jr., has died. Lewis, 80, passed away at his home on Friday (July 17).

He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year.

Born in Alabama in 1940, Lewis grew up on his family farm and attended segregated schools. As a young man, Lewis decided to join the Civil Rights Movement after listening to the Montgomery Bus Boycott on the radio, and being inspired by the words of MLK.

While attending Fisk University, Lewis organized sit-ins at segregated lunch counters in Nashville. He joined the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, and participated in Freedom Rides as a way to push back against segregation laws of the time. Lewis was also instrumental in the 1963 March on Washington, coordinated voting registration efforts, and was beaten and arrested during the "Bloody Sunday" march from Selma to Montgomery, Ala.

Lewis put his life on the line and was arrested dozens of times during the civil rights movement, but his dedication to activism never wavered. He was elected into the Atlanta City Council in 1981, and elected into Congress in 1986. In addition to earning a B.A. in religion and philosophy from Fisk, Lewis was awarded honorary degrees from Harvard, Morehouse College, Duke University, Columbia University, Brown University, and more than 50 educational institutions.

Lewis’ accolades include the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which he was awarded by President Obama in 2011. He has also received the NAACP Spingarn Medal, the National Education Association Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Award, the Preservation Hero award given by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and countless other awards.

News of his passing came hours after the death of fellow civil rights pioneer, Reverend C.T. Vivian.

