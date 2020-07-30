The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Glee star Naya Rivera was laid to rest during a private ceremony held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles last week, according to a death certificate obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday (July 30).
Rivera’s funeral date was July 24. Her cause of death is listed as an accidental drowning, and her date of death is July 13 -- five days after she went missing at Lake Piru in Ventura County, Calif.
The 33-year-old actress took her 4-year-old son, Josey, out for an afternoon on the lake on July 8. Mother and son were in the water when things went awry and Rivera lifted him back onto the boat.
Rivera drowned within minutes of being submerged in the lake, her death certificate states. Josey was found safely on the boat and was able to tell authorities what happened to his mother.
Days later, Rivera’s family broke their silence to thank those who recovered her body.
“We extend endless gratitude and ovation to the heroine who found her. Thank you to her fiends, colleagues, and fans for your continued support,” the family said. “Heaven gained our sassy angel. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time.”
After ceremonies in Alabama and Washington D.C., Rep. John Lewis was honored during a televised funeral held at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church on Thursday (July 30). Former President Barack Obama delivered a passionate eulogy detailing everything from Lewis’ childhood in Alabama to his fight for civil rights, and work in Congress.
“It is a great honor to be back at Ebenezer Baptist Church in the pulpit of its greatest pastor, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., to pay my respects to perhaps his finest disciple,” Obama said. “I’ve come here today, because I, like so many Americans, owe a great debt to John Lewis and his forceful vision of freedom.”
The ex-POTUS outlined some of Lewis’ many achievements, such as helping to organize sit-ins and “Freedom Rides,” heading the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, organizing the 1960 Nashville campaign, leading the march in Selma, being the youngest speaker at the 1963 March on Washington, joining Congress, and mentoring young people.
“He believed that in all of us, there exists the capacity for great courage, a longing do what’s right, a willingness to love all people, and to extend to them their God-given rights to dignity and respect,” Obama said. “So many of us lose that sense. It’s taught out of us. We start feeling as if, in fact, we can’t afford to extend kindness or decency to other people, that we’re better off if we’re above other people and looking down on them.
“And so often that’s encouraged in our culture. But John always said that he saw the best in us, that he never gave up, he never stopped speaking out because he saw the best in us. He believed in us even when we didn’t believe in ourselves, and as a Congressman he didn’t rest.”
Obama drew parallels between the civil rights movement and the Black Lives Matter movement, touched on police brutality and racial injustice, and challenged lawmakers to revitalize the Voting Rights Act, and rename it after Lewis. He also called for an end to voter suppression tactics and “partisan gerrymandering.”
“As long as young people are protesting in the streets, hoping real change takes hold..we can’t casually abandon them at the ballot box, not when few elections have been as urgent on so many levels as this one,” he remarked noting that the 2020 presidential election can't be treated like an “errand to run.”
Lastly, Obama spoke to fostering a friendship with one of his personal heroes. “I was proud that John Lewis was a friend of mine. I met him when I was in law school; he came to speak, and I went up and I said, ‘Mr. Lewis, you are one my heroes,’” recalled Obama. “What inspired me more than anything as a young man is to see what you and [fellow civil rights activists] James Lawson, Bob Moses, Diane Nash, others did. He got that kind of ‘Aw, shucks, thank you very much.’ Next time I saw him, I’d been elected to the United States Senate and I told him, ‘I’m here because of you.’ And on Inauguration Day 2008, 2009, he was one of the first people I greeted and hugged on that stand and I told him, ‘This is your day, too.’”
A few themes of the ceremony were Lewis’ work ethic, his unwavering courage, kindness, and commitment to equality.
The three-and-a-half hour celebration of life included words from fellow civil rights leader Xernon Clayton, former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, Rev. Bernice King; appearances from former First Ladies Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton, and performances by Jennifer Holiday, and gospel icons BeBe Winans and Bishop Marvin Winans.
Watch Obama's full speech below.
Thank to a generous donation from billionaire philanthropist, MacKenzie Scott, four HBCU’s have reported their highest single-donor donations ever. Howard University, Hampton University, Tuskegee University, and Xavier University, received record-breaking donations, the institutions announced on Tuesday (July 28).
“This is a remarkable demonstration of support and encouragement for Xavier and its mission, and a reminder that what we do is important, not only at the university but also within our global community,” said Xavier university President Reynold Verret.
Xavier and Tuskegee received $20 million each, Hampton received $30 million, and Howard received $40 million.
“This pure act of benevolence is clearly a game changer and it could not have come at a better time,” Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey said in a statement. “I speak for the entire Hampton University community when I say we are grateful to Ms. MacKenzie Scott, who has chosen to support us during this unprecedented period of uncertainty.” The money will be used for scholarships, faculty payroll, and campus upgrades.
In a statement thanking Scott, Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick revealed that the donation will be used to “support components” of the school’s “five-year strategic plan to help students graduate on time, retain our talented faculty, enhance our campus infrastructure and support academic innovation and entrepreneurship.”
Similarly, Hampton plans to use the money for student scholarships, campus upgrades, and other necessities.
The donation to Tuskegee will help the school “build on its reputation as one of the nation’s leading institutions of higher education,” the university said in a statement.
“The gift comes at an opportune time for us,” said President Lily D. McNair. “We are about to launch a five-year strategic planning effort, acnd with this investment from Ms. Scott, we will be able to unfold the next phase of our mission in ways we simply could not have considered before.”
Scott, who is the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, previously pledged to give away most of her multi-billion-dollar fortune. In a Medium post on Tuesday, Scott announced that after consulting with advisors they narrowed down donations to 116 organizations driving change. Scott posted the following breakdown of the $1.7 billion that she has given away so far:
Racial Equity: $ 586,700,000 LGBTQ+ Equity: $ 46,000,000 Gender Equity: $ 133,000,000 Economic Mobility: $ 399,500,000 Empathy & Bridging Divides: $ 55,000,000 Functional Democracy: $ 72,000,000 Public Health: $ 128,300,000 Global Development: $ 130,000,000 Climate Change: $ 125,000,000