The Roots Mourn Death Of Founding Member, Malik B

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
A petition has been launched to have Tory Lanez deported back to Canada amid allegations that he shot Megan Thee Stallion. Created two weeks ago, the Change.org petition wants Lanez “banned” from the U.S. for life.
“The 5’3” little man with a big ego has contributed nothing to the American Economy [sic] and promotes violence and violence against women,” the petition reads. “Furthermore, he should be banned from the United States FOEVER for intentionally trying to harm Megan the [sic] Stallion. SEND HIM BACK TO CANADA ASAP!"
At press time, more than 16,450 people have signed the petition, which has a goal of 25,000 signatures.
Megan opened up about the shooting incident in an Instagram Live video on Monday (July 27). The “Girls in the Hood” rapper broke down in tears when speaking of the traumatic ordeal, and confirmed reports that she was shot in both feet. She did not name Lanez as the shooter, but multiple reports point to the Canadian recording artist’s involvement.
the full Megan Thee Stallion instagram live video of meg speaking out after being shot. pic.twitter.com/TvWoue2T3r
— c (@chuuzus) July 27, 2020
Meg's emotional video even drove 50 Cent to publicly apologize for making jokes about her being shot. “Damn I didn’t think this sh*t was real,” Fif wrote on Instagram. “It sounded so crazy @theestallion i’m [sic] glad your [sic] feeling better and i [sic] hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn’t have done that if i [sic] knew you was really hurt sorry.”
The Houston Hottie has received support from Wale, Rihanna, Lizzo, 21 Savage, and countless fans, and more.
Wish I could give megan a hug praying for you ❤️
— Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) July 28, 2020
[email protected] and @SavageXFenty sent Megan @TheeStallion lingerie with a note wishing her a speedy recovery:
“Just know you’ve got a whole crew over here sending good vibes your way!” pic.twitter.com/yEWKTSch78
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 28, 2020
[email protected] recieves a gift from Lizzo via IG Story.❤️ pic.twitter.com/2xlBrRcoeO
— Thee Stallion Updates (@theestallionhq) July 28, 2020
Lanez, who celebrated a birthday on Monday, has gone silent across social media since the shooting occurred. He is reportedly under LAPD investigation for possible assault.
The legacy left by civil rights pioneer, John Lewis, was honored in memorial ceremonies held in Alabama and Washington D.C., over the weekend.
A horse-drawn carriage carried Lewis’ casket across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., last Sunday (July 26). The historic location is where Lewis marched in 1965 along with hundreds of others, and was subsequently beaten by police on what became known as “Bloody Sunday.” A day later, Lewis’ remains were taken to Capitol Hill, making him the first Black lawmaker to lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda.
Another ceremony is planned for the Georgia Congressman in Atlanta later this week. Lewis will lie in repose at the Georgia State Capitol on Wednesday (July 29). His funeral will be held the following day at Ebenezer Baptist Church.
The beloved 80-year-old activist and Congressman died from pancreatic cancer on July 17.
See photos from the funeral ceremonies below.
John Lee Cowell, the man who brutally murdered Nia Wilson and severely injured her sister, was sentenced to life in prison without parole. The verdict was handed down last Friday (July 17), nearly two years to the day since 18-year-old Wilson was killed.
Cowell pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, a notion which was rejected by the jury. “Today brings to close one of the most tragic murder cases in recent memory,” the Alameda District Attorney said in a statement. “The horrific killing of Nia Wilson and the assault on her sister will haunt her family, loved ones and our community forever. Mr. Cowell will now serve the remainder of his life in prison. It is my hope that Nia's family feels that justice was served and can continue on the path of healing.”
On July 22, 2018, Cowell stabbed Wilson to death on the platform of an Oakland BART station, and then disguised himself so as to go unnoticed by police while fleeing the scene. He was arrested days later at another BART station.
For Wilson’s family, the verdict brings a bittersweet end to a two-year journey. Wilson’s cousin, Byron Brown, described the ordeal as traumatic, but said that he was relived that the family won’t have to go to court anymore. “Every time we went it felt like we were reliving the moment over again,” Brown told The Guardian.
The family held a candlelight vigil on Wednesday (July 22) in commemoration of the two-year anniversary of Wilson's murder.
View this post on Instagram
Please join us for a candlelight vigil tomorrow July 22nd @ 5:30pm #SAYHERNAME #NIAWILSON
“It feels like all of this started yesterday, and at the same time it feels like the process took forever,” Alicia Grayson, Wilson’s mother, said. “It’s been a long journey and having the verdict is bittersweet.
“It’s a blessing and a curse,” added Grayson. “No one wants their child immortalized like this but the blessing is that they’ll never forget about her.”