The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
John Lewis, the civil rights icon and Georgia Congressman who fought for freedom alongside Martin Luther King Jr., has died. Lewis, 80, passed away at his home on Friday (July 17).
He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year.
Born in Alabama in 1940, Lewis grew up on his family farm and attended segregated schools. As a young man, Lewis decided to join the Civil Rights Movement after listening to the Montgomery Bus Boycott on the radio, and being inspired by the words of MLK.
While attending Fisk University, Lewis organized sit-ins at segregated lunch counters in Nashville. He joined the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, and participated in Freedom Rides as a way to push back against segregation laws of the time. Lewis was also instrumental in the 1963 March on Washington, coordinated voting registration efforts, and was beaten and arrested during the "Bloody Sunday" march from Selma to Montgomery, Ala.
Lewis put his life on the line and was arrested dozens of times during the civil rights movement, but his dedication to activism never wavered. He was elected into the Atlanta City Council in 1981, and elected into Congress in 1986. In addition to earning a B.A. in religion and philosophy from Fisk, Lewis was awarded honorary degrees from Harvard, Morehouse College, Duke University, Columbia University, Brown University, and more than 50 educational institutions.
Lewis’ accolades include the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which he was awarded by President Obama in 2011. He has also received the NAACP Spingarn Medal, the National Education Association Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Award, the Preservation Hero award given by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and countless other awards.
News of his passing came hours after the death of fellow civil rights pioneer, Reverend C.T. Vivian.
Read tributes to Lewis below.
Not many of us get to live to see our own legacy play out in such a meaningful, remarkable way. John Lewis did:https://t.co/KbVfYt5CeQ
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 18, 2020
John Lewis was an icon who fought with every ounce of his being to advance the cause of civil rights for all Americans. I'm devastated for his family, friends, staff—and all those whose lives he touched.
My friend, thank you for showing the world what #GoodTrouble looks like. pic.twitter.com/cvG8nSJCW5
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 18, 2020
John Lewis gave all he had to redeem America’s unmet promise of equality and justice for all, and to create a place for us to build a more perfect union together. In so doing he became the conscience of the nation.
— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) July 18, 2020
We are deeply saddened by the passing of John Lewis. His life-long mission for justice, equality and freedom left a permanent impression on our nation and world. The NAACP extends our sincerest condolences to his family, and we send prayers of comfort and strength to all.
— NAACP (@NAACP) July 18, 2020
John Lewis was a true American hero and the moral compass of our nation. May his courage and conviction live on in all of us as we continue to make good trouble for justice and opportunity.
Rest in power, John.
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 18, 2020
Thank you for teaching us what getting into #Goodtrouble looks like. Rest in Power John Lewis 🙏🏿
— Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) July 18, 2020
From Selma to the White House. @repjohnlewis proved the long arc of the moral universe does bend towards justice when we all push together. @BarackObama pic.twitter.com/iNwa4IxD8o
— Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) July 18, 2020
Last week when there were false rumors of Congressman John Lewis’ passing, Gayle and I called and were able to speak with him. He sounded weak but was surprisingly more alert than we expected. pic.twitter.com/8kRRDMTvFm
— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) July 18, 2020
For those of us who mourn John Lewis today, he would also want you to remember his friend Reverend C.T. Vivian. A fellow lion for justice who journeyed home to glory just hours before the Congressman. Together again now. pic.twitter.com/DMcbVYgMhf
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 18, 2020
Rep John Lewis dedicated his entire life to service the freedom of Black people. Through non violent direct action, through community organizing, and through elected office. You will be missed. Rest in Power.
This generation will keep fighting, struggling and winning. ✊🏾
— Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) July 18, 2020
Farewell, sir.
You did, indeed, fight the good fight and get into a lot of good trouble.
You served God and humanity well. Thank you. Take your rest. #JohnLewis pic.twitter.com/U1cPEwfCGO
— Be A King (@BerniceKing) July 18, 2020
Thank you my brother. Thank you! 🙏🏿 Rest easy John Lewis. pic.twitter.com/B6CQCOQbwT
— Rihanna (@rihanna) July 18, 2020
Breonna Taylor Was Alive For Several Minutes After Being Shot By Louisville Police, New Report Finds
Disturbing details from the night that Breonna Taylor was killed inside her home reveal that she was alive for several minutes after being shot multiple times by Louisville Metro Police officers. The night that Taylor was killed was her first day off after working several consecutive 12-hour shifts as an ER technician, according to an extensive report from the Louisville Courier-Journal.
As Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, dozed off from watching TV, police were preparing to raid her home. They assumed that she would be alone since the suspect tied to the alleged narcotics warrant had already been arrested at another location earlier that night. Taylor had no criminal record and no clear connection to the suspect. Nonetheless, when she and her boyfriend were woken up by knocks on the door they asked who it was but got no response.
Officers in plain clothes used a battering ram to break down Taylor’s door before opening fire at around 12:34 a.m. on March, 13. They fired more than 20 rounds. Walker fired back hitting Louisville Metro Police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the leg. Police immediately ran to Mattingly's aid while Taylor was left untreated in her apartment. Authorities allege that they were unaware that Taylor was wounded inside the residence.
Walker said that he heard his girlfriend coughing and gasping for air as she lay dying. In an amended lawsuit filed on July 5, Taylor’s family alleges that she “fought for her life” for at least five minutes before succumbing to multiple gun shot wounds. He told investigators that Taylor was still alive and phoned her mother. However, the Jefferson County coroner asserts that Taylor likely died about a minute after being shot. Authorities reportedly took Walker into custody 15 minutes after the shooting, and didn't inform dispatch that Taylor was inside the unit until nearly 30 minutes later.
“[Police were] yelling like, ‘Come out, come out, and I’m on the phone with her [mom],” Walker told investigators shortly after the shooting. “I’m still yelling because she’s over here coughing and like, I’m just freaking out."
The LMPD claims that five shots were fired at Taylor, but failed to specify which of the officers, Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove, or Mattingly, fired the rounds. Hankison was fired from the LMPD. Crossgrove and Mattingly have been reassigned to administrative duties.
“This is a tragedy all around,” said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. “You have an LMPD officer shot. His fellow officers rush to save him, not knowing if they will be shot at if they try to go inside, and not knowing that anyone has been hit. It is just a horrible tragedy that should never happen again.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is still investigated the case, along with the FBI. Though none of the officers have been arrested, several protestors were arrested earlier this week, including activist Tamika Mallory, Love & Hip Hop: New York’s Yandy Smith, and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams. The trio were among those apprehended and charged with felonies during a protest outside of Cameron’s home. The charges have since been dropped.
Tamar Braxton was hospitalized after being found unresponsive in a possible suicide attempt. According to The Blast, Braxton was staying at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Downtown Los Angeles when her boyfriend, David Adefeso, discovered her unresponsive inside her room on Thursday (July 17).
The L.A. Fire Department responded to an emergency call about a “possible overdose” at around 9:47 local time. Adefeso told a 911 operator that Braxton had been drinking and had taken prescription pills, The Blast reports.
The 43-year-old singer was rushed to a nearby hospital and is said to be in stable condition but remains unconscious. Braxton is currently under 24-hour watch.
According to TMZ, Braxton was upset earlier in the day and allegedly mentioned suicide. The outlet claims that she was hurt by an ongoing conflict with WEtv over Braxton Family Values and her new reality show, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life.
On Thursday, the cable network debuted a Get Ya Life sneak peek showing mostly combative scenes. In one clip Braxton is heard questioning why she has to be the “angry Black woman in every reality show.”
View this post on Instagram
Braxton was reportedly blindsided by the portrayal in the teaser.