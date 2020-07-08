Young Thug Blasts Pusha T For Dissing Drake On Leaked Pop Smoke Song

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Kid Cudi and Eminem are releasing a new single, "The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady,” scheduled to drop this Friday (July 10).
Cudster’s daughter, Vada, announced the news in an adorable video posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday (July 8).
And now a word from Princess Vada the chosen... pic.twitter.com/xmgIMkUntz
— The Chosen One (@KidCudi) July 8, 2020
Besides working with Eminem, Cudi collaborated with Kanye West on an upcoming Kids See Ghost animated series. Additionally, the Ohio native is gearing up to debut an animated Netflix series, Entergalactic, based off his upcoming concept album of the same name. Cudi will executive produce the series along with Kenya Barris.
The 36-year-old rapper and actor will also appear in the HBO mini-series, We Are Who We Are. The coming-of-age story centers around two teenagers living on an American military base in Italy.
Watch the trailer below.
The New York Times is producing a Breonna Taylor documentary, set to air on FX and Hulu later this year. Taylor’s story will be the focus of an installment of The New York Times Presents, a 10-episode Friday-night series, with each episode covering a different topic.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, NYT writer Rukmini Callimachi and director Yoruba Richen will explore Taylor’s story, including the investigation into her death.
The 26-year-old EMT was shot and killed in March by Louisville Metro Police officers while sleeping in her apartment. LMP Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, officer Myles Cosgrove, and Brett Hankison, have yet to be charged or arrested for killing Taylor. Hankison was fired from the police department last month.
The no-knock warrant that police claim they were executing at the time of the fatal shooting, was a part of a larger gentrification plan, lawyers for Taylor’s family argued in a legal complaint filed last week in connection with an ongoing lawsuit against the officers.
Taylor had no criminal history. According to the legal papers, narcotics investigators were “deliberately misled” to her home by a police squad. A spokesperson for Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has denied the allegations.
While it’s unclear when Taylor’s story will be featured on The New York Times Presents, the first episode in the series, premieres on Friday (July 10). The episode covers the doctors and nurses working in New York at the height of the COVID-19 outbreak. Episode two, which follows 24-year-old recording artist, Dominic Fike, premieres on Friday, August 7.
During the latest episode of Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio, 50 Cent opted to go on a derogatory rant against Black women, and he’s facing backlash over his comments.
In a clip from the interview, which was posted YouTube on Sunday (July 4), the G-Unit honcho claims Black women get upset with him for dating “exotic women.”
He then proceeded to share why he prefers a certain women.“That s**t looks a lot different from the s**t you see in the neighborhood all the time. That s**t look like it come off a boat...something you can’t just get. But they [Black women] get angry, 'How did you end up with this motherf**ker?' I’m like, 'Huh?' My instincts always make me defensive, so I look at it like 'look at this angry Black motherf**ker. Get the f**k out of here, trying to f**k up the whole vibe.'”
Weezy not only laughed along with Fif, he verbally co-signed his statements. The New Orleans rapper's daughter, Reginae Carter, responded to the ignorant comments with a tweet uplifting fellow Black women:
I’m black ! I’m beautiful ! I’m enough ! I’m exotic ! I’m amazing ! I’m one of a mf kind !!!! Now where my black beautiful Queens at ? 🥰🥰
— Love me (@reginae_carter1) July 6, 2020
Vivica A. Fox weighed in on the matter during Tuesday’s (July 7) episode of Cocktails with the Queens. Fox said that her ex has “f**boy tendencies,” and is intimidated by Black women.
“When I read that [his comments] I was like really? You would say that because you don’t want anyone to challenge you. You want somebody to sit over there like a pretty little dog that you can just [pet] right? You can’t handle a Black woman. Can you?"
Fif responded with an Instagram post claiming that Fox is “still in love with me.”
View this post on Instagram
👀Vivica still in love with me, i dated her for 4 months 😳17 years ago and she’s still angry with me. I’m starting to feel like my 🍆is serious. LOL 😆#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi
Meanwhile, the Queens native's girlfriend, Cuban Link, posted a birthday message to him on Instagram and added, “Don’t worry ladies I already knocked him upside his big a** head.”
Read more reactions to Fif's comments below.
Why is it only Black male rappers that continuously feel the need to degrade Black women in this manner? https://t.co/ZLjcNIGFBo
— The Grapevine (@TheGrapevineTV) July 7, 2020
Bruh fuck lil Wayne and 50 cent. I'm so sick of black men making it seem like black women are jealous of women of other races.
— The 🍫 Goddess (@VivannaVixxxen) July 5, 2020
Just when you think Lil Wayne and 50 Cent can’t get anymore anti-black and colorist, they join forces and top themselves. Black women....PLEASE STOP SUPPORTING THESE ASHY NIGGAS.
— Billionaire but Make it PPP (@BrrrLaStrange) July 5, 2020
Lil Wayne has a regular BLACK daughter and gone sit up there and laugh with 50 cent about black women smh.. That’s exactly why those dreads are falling off the damn bone! I wish these coons would learn that you can have your “exotic” women without putting us down
— 7/23♌️ (@_MinnieD) July 6, 2020
50 cent and Lil Wayne are so toxic. They have black mothers but continuously bash black women. We all love to talk about racism but unfortunately some black men have self hatred reflected in their hate for black women. This is quietly swept under the rug. 🤦🏾♀️
— YomiBolo (@yomibolo) July 5, 2020
When I see black men acting like 50 cent and Lil Wayne, I don’t get angry just disappointed. Projecting your self hate on to black women is pathetic.
— Alexandria (@alexandriiascot) July 6, 2020