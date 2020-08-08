Amber Guyger Appeals Murder Conviction In Botham Jean Case

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Oprah Winfrey and the team at O, The Oprah Magazine, erected 26 billboards demanding the arrest of the cops who killed Breonna Taylor. The billboards went up all around Louisville, Kentucky, on Thursday (Aug. 6).
“Demand that the police involved in killing Breonna Taylor be arrested an charged,” the billboards reads. The billboard encourages people to visit UntilFreedom.com (the organization co-founded by Tamika D. Mallory, Mysonne Linen, Angela Pintom and Linda Sarsoir) and includes a quote from Oprah, “If you turn a blind eye to racism, you become an accomplice to it.”
🚨Billboard Alert🚨
26 billboards - for every year of life of #BreonnaTaylor erected in Louisville, KY.
Kentucky will not forget her name. We will get justice for Breonna. pic.twitter.com/rOM2bhVdAy
— untilfreedom (@untilfreedom) August 6, 2020
A drawing of Taylor also covers the Sept. 2020 edition of O Magazine, marking the first time that Winfrey wasn’t the publication’s covergirl. Winfrey decided to use the magazine’s 20th anniversary cover to amplify Taylor’s story.
On March 13, Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot to death by former and current Louisville police officers Jonathon Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove. None of them have been charged in her murder.
“She was just like me. She was just like you,” Winfrey wrote on Instagram. “And like everyone who dies unexpectedly, she had plans. Plans for a future filled with responsibility and work and friends and laughter. I think about Breonna Taylor often.
“The September issue honors her life and the life of every other Black woman whose life has been taken too soon.”
See the cover below.
View this post on Instagram
Breonna Taylor. She was just like me. She was just like you. And like everyone who dies unexpectedly, she had plans. Plans for a future filled with responsibility and work and friends and laughter. I think about Breonna Taylor often. Imagine if three unidentified men burst into your home while you were sleeping. And your partner fired a gun to protect you. And then mayhem. What I know for sure: We can’t be silent. We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice. And that is why Breonna Taylor is on the cover of @oprahmagazine. The September issue honors her life and the life of every other Black woman whose life has been taken too soon. Head to OprahMag.com for more—and thank you to @alexis_art, a 24-year-old digital artist, who captured the essence of Breonna. The issue will be available wherever you buy or download magazines on 8/11.
Congratulations are in order for T.I.’s stepdaughter, Zonnique. The singer is expecting her first child with boyfriend and rapper, Bandhunta Izzy (a.k.a Isreal James).
Zonnique, who will be welcoming a daughter with Izzy, surprised Tip with the baby news during an episode of her Fox Soul show The Mix on Wednesday (Aug. 6).
Needless to say, Tip was shocked. So much so, that it took him a minute to actually process the announcement, even after his wife, Tiny, confirmed that they weren’t pranking him.
Zonnique broke the pregnancy news to PEOPLE earlier in the week, and opened up about the drawbacks of being pregnant during a pandemic. “It really sucks being pregnant during the coronavirus,” she admitted. “At first, I'm like, 'This is the perfect time, like everybody is locked in. I don't have to worry about going out. So if I want to hide it for however long, I can hide.'
“But when it comes to going to doctor's appointments, I go to all of them by myself. I ask every single time, 'Can I bring my boyfriend?' And they're like, 'No, only you can come.' That's been the worst part," she added.
“I'm hoping by the time I'm ready to have the baby it will be over with. But I'm sure it won't be, so I'll be in there with one person, most likely. I'm just trying not to get my hopes too high anymore.”
Peep the video below to see Tip's hilarious reaction to learning that he's going to be a grandfather.
Detail, the Grammy-winning producer behind hits for Drake, Beyonce, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, and more, was arrested on a slew of sexual assault charges on Wednesday (Aug. 5). According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department, Detail was slapped with 15 sexual assault charges and five additional felony assault related charges, stemming from alleged incidents that occurred between 2010 and 2018.
LASD’s Special Victims Bureau investigated the allegations and submitted the case to the L.A. County D.A. for review in January. The D.A. notified the SVB of the charges against Detail on July 31. An arrest warrant was issued with a bail amount of $6,290,000.
Details has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple artists including Tinashe, Jessie Reyes, and Bebe Rexha. In 2019, Detail lost a $15 million lawsuit brought on by recording artist, Kristin Buch, who claimed that he raped her repeatedly. At least two of his former assistants also filed lawsuits, and another up-and-coming singer, Peyton Ackley, filed a restraining order against him.
The Detroit native, whose birth name is Noel Fisher, won a Grammy in 2015 for “Drunk and Love,” and received two nominations for working on Beyonce’s self titled album and producing Khalifa’s single, “We Dem Boyz.”
Based on the “nature of the allegations,” detectives believe that there may be additional victims. Read the LASD's full announcement below.