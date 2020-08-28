The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Amber Riley honored the late Naya Rivera in an emotional performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday (Aug. 27).
The night’s guest host, Lil Rel Howery, introduced Riley’s rendition of a song called “A Moment,” and spoke on their friendship with Rivera. “We both lost a really amazing friend in tragic accident. We’ll both miss her forever and I really want to thank the show for letting us do this.”
After the performance aired Riley tweeted that Rivera’s mother gifted her with photos used in the tribute. “Thank you Mama Yoli,” she tweeted early Friday (Aug. 28) . “Continue to uplift and pray for them and thank you @LilRel4 for letting me [be] a part of your vision for our friend. Love you.”
Riley and Rivera were duet partners on Glee and forged a close friendship off screen.
Rivera, 33, died from an accidental drowning during an outing with her young son at Southern California’s Lake Piru. Authorities recovered her body five days after she went missing in the murky waters.
Earlier in the month, fans gathered at Lake Piru to hold a vigil for the actress and doting mother. Rivera was laid to rest in a private ceremony in late July.
Watch Riley’s tribute below.
Jazmine Sullivan is back! The Philly born singer-songwriter surprised fans with the release of her new single, “Lost One,” on Friday (Aug. 28).
Sullivan didn’t give much notice, officially announcing the track hours before its release much to the excitement of her loyal fans base who have been awaiting a new music.
The somber-piano ballad hits all the right notes, as Sullivan gets candid about trying to make amends after a breakup.
Out tonight @ Midnight EST. Link in Bio. 🥀
The 33-year-old songstress released her debut album, Fearless, in 2008, followed by her sophomore effort, Love Me Back, in 2010. After a five-year music hiatus, Sullivan returned with 2015’s Reality Show.
In the years since releasing her third album, Sullivan has opened up about battling depression and breaking free from an abusive relationship. In a 2017 interview with XO Necole, she discussed reclaiming her happiness and speaking positive mantras over her life.
“It makes the quality of living so much better, when you just appreciate where you are,” she said at the time. “Even if it’s not the best, even if you’re having hard times, just appreciate the fact that you’re here.”Stream “Lost One” below.
Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in the back by a Wisconsin police officer, is handcuffed to his hospital bed while recovering from shooting injuries.
“I hate it that he was laying in that bed with the handcuff onto the bed,” his father, Jacob Blake Sr., told the Chicago-Sun Times on Thursday (Aug. 27). “He can’t go anywhere. Why do you have him cuffed to the bed? What was he arrested for?”
The Kenosha Police Department has yet to reveal why they handcuffed Blake to his hospital bed. The 29-year-old father of three was shot at close range by Kanoga police officer, Rusten Sheskey, last week. Blake has been celebrating his son's birthday and was “breaking up a fight between two women” when police confronted him, attorney Benjamin Crump said.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice claims that officers were responding to a call from a woman who reported that her boyfriend “was present and was not supposed to be on the premises.”
Officers attempted to arrest Blake during the incident. “Law enforcement deployed a taser to attempt to stop Mr. Blake, however the taser was not successful in stopping Mr. Blake,” the Wisconsin DOJ said in an updated statement. “Mr. Blake walked around his vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and leaned forward. While holding onto Mr. Blake’s shirt, Officer Rusten Sheskey fired his service weapon 7 times. Officer Sheskey fired the weapon into Mr. Blake’s back. No other officer fired their weapon. Kenosha Police Department does not have body cameras therefore the officers were not wearing body cameras.”
Blake’s children were in the car as Sheskey continued to shoot him. Although police didn't have body cameras, a witness captured the shooting on cell phone video.
Protests have continued throughout Kenosha in response to the shooting.
Kenosha County has since declared a state of emerged and announced a mandatory curfew.
⚠️CIVIL UNREST ADVISORY⚠️
Kenosha County has declared a State of Emergency curfew for 7PM tonight, August 26th. Citizens need to be off the streets for their safety. Curfew will be enforced.
— Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) August 26, 2020
Two people were shot to death, and another injured, at a protest on Tuesday (Aug. 25). The shooter, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, was arrested and charged with felony counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, first degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, and first-degree attempted homicide.