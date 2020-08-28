Chadwick Boseman attends the European Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on February 8, 2018 in London, England.

Chadwick Boseman Dies From Colon Cancer At Age 43

The actor had been battling cancer for the last four years.

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman died from colon cancer, his family confirmed in an emotional statement on Friday (Aug. 28). Boseman had been quietly battling cancer for the last four years.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV.”

The post goes on to reveal that Boseman filmed Black Panther, Marshall, and more films in-between “countless surgeries” while undergoing chemotherapy.

“It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther," the statement continued. “He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.”

Boseman most recently starred in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods.