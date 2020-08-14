Drake Debuts “Laugh Now Cry Later” Feat. Lil Durk

When your name is connected to the woman that proclaims 'Black Is King,' your productions have a high standard to live up to and R&B's SINGLTN is well on his way of doing just that. With the release of his newest video single, "Skin," the once model and performer on Beyoncé's "Ladies First Tour" in 2004, brings an early 90s pop appeal with his ode to lavishing the lady in his life. “I’m talking about real relationships. I’m part of the creative process from scratch," says the former background singer for Alicia Keys and Jennifer Hudson. "It’s a universal, but soulful sound that hopefully appeals to everybody.”

"Skin" also delves into that very "moment your girl walks out all dressed up and ready, and you’re like, ‘I’d rather go back inside and stay home with you, ya know?’” he slyly grins. Having these inner visions by SINGLTN comes from an intense inspiration of great writer, composer and performer Stevie Wonder. Earlier this year, SINGLTN released a heartstring pulling cover of Mr. Wonder's classic tune “Never Dreamed You’d Leave in Summer.” SINGLTN was challenged in taking on such a storied tune, but felt compelled to do so as, “Stevie was one of the artists that inspired me to sing,” he goes on. “I wanted to do a tribute paying homage to him and his legacy. For me 'Never Dreamed You’d Leave in Summer' is Stevie at his best.

On the other side of personal creations, SINGLTN shines on the loyalty ode "Congratulations." The single that dropped at the top of the year shows the young crooner's status of hanging up his playboy jersey, as he explains, “The player in me has moved on. I found who I want to be with, and I’m off the market.” Check the video below.

Knowing that the entertainment industry will expect a lot from his talent, SINGLTN is ready for the world and for them to hear his messages of love and life that are on the way with full projects and extended creativity, “I’m giving you who I am,” he leaves off. “There’s a message for sure. I want people to walk away realizing I’ve got something to say, and I’m saying it honestly and from the heart.”

Listen to more SINGLTN here.