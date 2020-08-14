Drake Debuts “Laugh Now Cry Later” Feat. Lil Durk

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Ciara connects to her roots and celebrates Black excellence in the music video for “Rooted.” Released on Thursday (Aug. 13), the up-tempo track, featuring Ester Dean, plays as a love letter to Blackness and a reminder that “everything you need to survive and thrive is rooted in you.”
The music video was filmed just two days before Cici gave birth to son, Win Wilson, and is the latest release under her record label, Beauty Marks Entertainment. A portion of the song’s proceeds will go to support Grantmakers for Girls of Color, a philanthropic organization “dedicated to cultivating investments in support of girls of color (Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Asian and Pacific American) in the United States.”
The inspiring music video ends with a note of motivation from Ciara, “To all my Young Rosa’s and Young Luther’s keep marching. Don’t stop fighting for what you believe in. To all my Black Queens and Kings, continue to plant and spread seeds of love, hope and pride in your tribe. Everything you need to survive and thrive is rooted in you. Stay rooted.”
Watch the music video for “Rooted” below.
When your name is connected to the woman that proclaims 'Black Is King,' your productions have a high standard to live up to and R&B's SINGLTN is well on his way of doing just that. With the release of his newest video single, "Skin," the once model and performer on Beyoncé's "Ladies First Tour" in 2004, brings an early 90s pop appeal with his ode to lavishing the lady in his life. “I’m talking about real relationships. I’m part of the creative process from scratch," says the former background singer for Alicia Keys and Jennifer Hudson. "It’s a universal, but soulful sound that hopefully appeals to everybody.”
"Skin" also delves into that very "moment your girl walks out all dressed up and ready, and you’re like, ‘I’d rather go back inside and stay home with you, ya know?’” he slyly grins. Having these inner visions by SINGLTN comes from an intense inspiration of great writer, composer and performer Stevie Wonder. Earlier this year, SINGLTN released a heartstring pulling cover of Mr. Wonder's classic tune “Never Dreamed You’d Leave in Summer.” SINGLTN was challenged in taking on such a storied tune, but felt compelled to do so as, “Stevie was one of the artists that inspired me to sing,” he goes on. “I wanted to do a tribute paying homage to him and his legacy. For me 'Never Dreamed You’d Leave in Summer' is Stevie at his best.
On the other side of personal creations, SINGLTN shines on the loyalty ode "Congratulations." The single that dropped at the top of the year shows the young crooner's status of hanging up his playboy jersey, as he explains, “The player in me has moved on. I found who I want to be with, and I’m off the market.” Check the video below.
Knowing that the entertainment industry will expect a lot from his talent, SINGLTN is ready for the world and for them to hear his messages of love and life that are on the way with full projects and extended creativity, “I’m giving you who I am,” he leaves off. “There’s a message for sure. I want people to walk away realizing I’ve got something to say, and I’m saying it honestly and from the heart.”
Listen to more SINGLTN here.
Does your mind ever wonder off to the times your ex-partner made you shiver from pleasure? If so, the duo THEY. sure knows how to make the perfect soundscape for the memories with their new track, "All Mine." The demon time anthem is the third single from their soon to be released project, "The Amanda Tape."
The duo are quickly following up their fun-loving video with the beautiful songstress, Tinashe titled "Play Fight." Running around an arcade with Tinashe is a good way to spark some heat with the ideas for a song like "All Mine."
Knowing how awkward convos with your ex can usually turn left, the fellas of THEY., Dante Jones and Andrew "Drew Love" Neely, leaned into the punch with this to say about the song and situation: "This song is one of the bedroom jams of the album. We both grew [up] big fans of The-Dream and wanted to make something with that delivery and attitude he always brought. A lot of us got those on-again/off-again type of relationships that always seem to come full circle. My ex told me that she was with a new dude and happy...I’m just like 'ok, we’ll see lol.'"
Be sure to check for the full project from THEY. as the guys surely know how to get the conversation going with those you probably shouldn't be talking to...for obvious reasons. Cus, whether they are your former lover or current side piece, if you laid it down right, they'll always be yours...right?
Listen to more THEY. tracks below: