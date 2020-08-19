The Vibe Mix Newsletter
A former reality star and restaurateur, is accused of paying someone to kill his teenage nephew to cash in on a life insurance policy. The FBI arrested James Timothy Norman on federal conspiracy charges on Tuesday (Aug. 18)
Norman and his alleged cohort, Terica Ellis, conspired in a murder-for-hire plot, according to the criminal complaint. In 2014, Norman took out a $250,000 life insurance policy on his 18-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery. Authorities claim Norman, who was the policy’s sole beneficiary, paid the premiums out of his bank account. He allegedly attempted an additional $200,000 life insurance policy but the application was denied.
Montgomery was gunned down on March 14, 2016. Four days earlier, Ellis, an exotic dancer, emailed Montgomery, “I’m on my way in town.” Norman arrived in St. Louis from Los Angeles on the morning that Montgomery was killed. The documents alleges that Norman and Ellis corresponded on two temporary cell phones activated the day of the homicide. “These phones communicated consistently throughout the day of the homicide, and both were deactivated and ceased activity on March 15, 2016, the day after the homicide.”
Per the affidavit, Montgomery received a phone call and stepped outside where he was shot to death moments later. “The forensic examination of Montgomery’s phone, and subsequent investigation, revealed that the two people he spoke to within the 10 minutes prior to his death were his friends, K.T., and Terrace Ellis.”
The investigation revealed that Montgomery texted his address to Ellis, who allegedly phoned Norman less than an hour before the teen was killed. In the days after Montgomery’s death, Ellis deposited over $9,000 into various bank accounts, including a newly-opened savings account.
One week after the murder, Norman allegedly attempted to collect on the life insurance police but was turned down for “failure to provide several requested documents.”
Norman is being held without bail at the Madison County Detention Center. The 41-year-old is best known for starring alongside his mother, Robbie Montgomery, in the OWN series, Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s, which ended in 2018. Norman and his mother opened a string of Welcome to Sweetie Pie's restaurants in St. Louis, and Southern California, many of which were closed down.
Trey Songz found himself on the defense after a video of a woman that he allegedly slept with began circulating the web early Wednesday (Aug. 19). The woman, reportedly named Aliza, claimed that he urinated on her and essentially held her hostage during a sexual encounter.
According to her podcast interview, Songz allegedly took her purse and phone and threatened to drop it over a balcony if she tried to leave. She claimed that Songz told her that she couldn’t leave his hotel room until he caught his flight, but wouldn’t tell her what time he planned to leave.
“I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life,” Songz tweeted after the clip went viral.
“You will choose 2believe [sic] what you want,” he added. “I’ve been focusing my energy and time on good things and I know the Devil wants my soul more now than ever. Ima [sic] keep my head high and push forward. If you holdin me down in these moments I preciate [sic] that.”
Songz took to Twitter with screenshots of an alleged DM conversation between him and the woman. The posts revealed her phone number and was eventually deleted after receiving more than 10,000 likes.
Although Aliza didn't explicitly accuse him of sexual misconduct or assault, the screenshot did little to convince the internet that Songz is innocent.
Yall liked Trey Songz music for real!? It shouldn't be hard to cancel that creepy nigga, he offered nothing to society or culture
— If Beale Street Could Twerk (@camerouninema) August 19, 2020
Trey Songz bringing screenshots to the tl trying to clear things up but only making it worse pic.twitter.com/YBGuD5MIbG
— Defund 2020 (@Joymemo3) August 19, 2020
Surviving Trey Songz? 🤔
— BlackVinceVaughn (@YourMusicWhore) August 19, 2020
Trey Songz deleted his Instagram for 3 months and came back rebranded as a Martin Luther King to distract people from his $10M rape lawsuit just for it to come up again lols
— z money 🦋 (@bIuetintz) August 19, 2020
The situation revived discussions about KeKe Palmer’s experience with Songz whom she accused of sexual intimidation. “Always be strong enough to stand in your truth because guess who got you? God! I love y’all,” Palmer tweeted on Wednesday,
I remember when KeKe Palmer did this interview about Trey Songz a year or two ago. pic.twitter.com/oJ8lheHUj1
— JayJay Dailey (@JayJayDailey) August 19, 2020
Songz has faced a number of allegations over the years. In January, a Georgia woman identified only as “Jane Doe,” filed a $10 million lawsuit accusing Songz of sexual assault and battery. According to the “Circles” singer, the woman now wants him to “pay for her therapy and the rest of her school cause of ‘all the trauma she’s been through.’” Songz shared screenshots from an alleged witness denouncing the woman’s claims.
In 2018, Songz was sued for domestic violence for allegedly choking and punching a woman. Songz claimed self defense and the suit was later dropped.
Megan Thee Stallion shared photos from her shooting injury on Wednesday (Aug. 19). The images, taken last month, offer a close-up look at the gruesome injury.
Along with the photos, Meg addressed people who didn't believe that she was shot, and divulged a few details about the incident. “Lol what I have learned [about] majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before goods news,” she captioned the photo before it was deleted.
“A lie spreads quicker than the truth and y’all really be believing the sh*t Y'ALL make up..I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. Why would I lie [about] getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad? Why y’all upset that I can walk?”
She went on to reveal that her stitches were removed two weeks ago, and that she has been out and about celebrating “WAP” hitting No. 1. “God was really watching over me and I’m healing so well! Sorry I’m not [as] sad and miserable as a lot of y'all lol but ima [sic] keep being Megan Thee Mf STALLION.”
The 25-year-old Houston native has not named the shooter, but according to reports, the Los Angeles D.A. could file assault charges against Tory Lanez. Although Lanez, 28, has yet to address the shooting, his rep denied rumors that he was deported back to his native Canada after the alleged incident.
On a more positive note, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are giving away $1 million to women in celebration of their “WAP” single. The rap duo joined forces with Cash App and Twitter for the million dollar windfall.
“Yall made #WAP amazing!!! We’re partnering with Twitter and Cash App to give away a total of $1 million to celebrate all you powerful women out there. Tell us why you or a woman you know can use a piece of the [money].”” Cardi tweeted on Wednesday (Aug. 19).
y'all made #WAP amazing!! we’re partnering with Twitter and Cash App to give away a total of $1 million dollars to celebrate all you powerful women out there. tell us why you or a woman you know can use a piece of the $.
drop your $cashtag and use #WAPParty pic.twitter.com/g52Hiep94k
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 19, 2020
To enter for a chance to win, fans have to tweet their $cashtag with the hashtag #WAPParty. The giveaway runs through August 20 and aims to “celebrate and honor the inspirational conversation that’s been happening in response to [WAP].”
“WAP” was released just two weeks ago and it’s already breaking records.The single debuted atop of the Billboard charts, a first for a collaboration between two female rappers. The song has been certified gold, and nabbed 93 million streams in its debut week, which is the biggest first-week numbers in music history. “WAP” marks the second No. 1 single for Megan behind the “Savage” remix, and the fourth for Cardi.