Gucci Mane And Wife Keyshia Ka’oir Expecting First Child Together

Last month, T.I. called out Lloyd’s of London over its role in the Transatlantic slave trade and demanded that the international insurance market fork over reparations to descendants of the enslaved. The company responded with an apology statement published by Forbes on Friday (Aug. 14).
“There are aspects of the market’s past about which we cannot feel pride and this includes the fact that insurers in the Lloyd’s market insured vessels that were involved in the eighteenth and nineteenth century slave trade. As representatives of today’s Lloyd’s market, we are deeply sorry for this.
“We cannot unfortunately undo the past, but we would like to play an active role in trying to level the playing field for Black and Minority Ethnic people in today’s world,” the statement continues. “On [June 10], we announced an initial action plan that focuses on education, research and significant funding for charities and other [organizations] that promote opportunity and inclusion for Black and Minority Ethnic colleagues. There is much more to do and we will work with our Cultural Advisory Group to determine our longer term plans. We will update our website as our plans develop.”
Tip wasn’t so impressed with Lloyd’s of London’s mea culpa. He penned a four-page letter to the company outlining the systematic oppression that has affected Black people for centuries, and reiterated his demands -- which include diversifying the company’s board, and allocating 10% of its earnings, (along with a one million equity line of credit) to descendants of those enslaved.
“We find Lloyd’s actions to rectify the situation to be admirable but insufficient,” he wrote in part.
As promised... Our letter in response to @lloydsoflondon's letter we received 10 days ago. The conversation continues.... This isn't just MY movement...This is for US‼️ All who believe in the message and intention of this call to action sign the petition USorELSE.org #linkinbio
It’s been an eventful week for the rapper, activist, and father of seven. On a more personal note, Tip caught his 15-year-old son, King, casually preparing to smoke weed while sitting in a hot tub, and streamed the incident on Instagram Live. Although he was clearly upset, Tip's reaction to King brought on more social media criticism, namely over the double standard between how he raises and reprimands sons versus his daughters.
Nas is back with a new single and album in the works. The Queens MC released “Ultra Black” on Friday (Aug. 14), featuring a verbal jab at Doja Cat.
The diss pops up at the end of the first verse where Nas raps, “Sometimes I’m over-Black, even my clothes are black/Cash Money with the white tee and the soldier rag. We goin’ ultra Black, unapologetically Black. The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson Black.”
The line references allegations that Doja participated in white supremacist chat rooms, claims of which she has denied.
“Ultra Black,” produced by Hit-Boy, is the lead single off Nas’ upcoming 13th studio album, King’s Disease, due out on Aug. 21. He teased the album on social media earlier in the week with a video montage from his time in the studio with Hit-Boy.
“Finally got that time to work, that alignment,” Nas says of wanting to collaborate with the two-time Grammy winner.
Rumors of a new Nas album have been swirling since Big Sean seemingly confirmed that the LP was on the way in February. The following month, Nas revealed that he was working on an album with Hit-Boy, plus another secret project.
“It’s some projects going on,” he said in an interview. “One of them is us working with Hit-Boy….it’s another one I’m working on that I don’t want to disclose.”
Listen to “Ultra Black” below.
Three men affiliated with R. Kelly have been charged with allegedly trying to intimidate, and harass women who have lodged sexual abuse and misconduct allegations against the Chicago native. The accused have identified as Michelle Williams, 37, Richard Arline, 31, and Donnell Russell, 45, federal prosecutors announced on Wednesday (Aug. 12).
Williams, is reportedly related to Kelly’s publicist. He is accused of torching a woman’s car in Florida in June. Although the woman was not named, Azreal Clary, one of Kelly’s ex-girlfriends, revealed on Instagram that someone set her car on fire in June.
Arline is accused of offering to pay off an accuser that he thought he “too much” incriminating evidence against Kelly. Russell allegedly harassed and threatened an accuser and her mother after the woman filed a lawsuit against Kelly. Russell was also charged for allegedly threatening to shoot up a New York City movie theater where the Surviving R. Kelly documentary was being screened in 2018. Russell faces a single count of threatening physical harm, and conspiracy to threaten physical harm.
Kelly is currently locked up awaiting trial on several federal abuse charges. His lawyer asserts that Kelly had nothing to do with the alleged attempts. “We just learned of the charging of several so called ‘associates’ of R. Kelly,” Steve Greenberg tweeted on Wednesday. “Without question, Robert Kelly had nothing to do with any of these alleged acts by those charged. He hasn’t attempted to intimidate anyone, or encouraged anyone else to do so. No involvement whatsoever.”