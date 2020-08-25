Jacob Blake: Black Father Left Paralyzed After Being Shot In Back By Police

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Missy Elliott commemorated the 19th anniversary of Aaliyah’s death with a special message on the influence that her music still holds decades after it was originally released.
“Your music has always been 10 steps ahead,” Elliott tweeted on Tuesday (Aug. 25). “And your sound is still FUTURISTIC. Your fashion always been ONE OF KIND. You rocked your outfits with SWAG & SAUCE! Just know that you are still inspiring generations ’til this day. We love you #Aaliyah.”
Your music has always been 10 STEPS AHEAD & Your sound is still FUTURISTIC👽Your fashion always been ONE OF KIND. You rocked your outfits with SWAG & SAUCE!🔥Just know that you are still inspiring generations til this day🙏🏾We love you💜#Aaliyah🕊 pic.twitter.com/SNxiOiWFJC
— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 25, 2020
For fans patiently waiting for Aaliyah’s music to make it’s debut on streaming services, her estate revealed shared an update. “We are excited to announce that communication has commenced between the estate and various record labels about the status of Aaliyah’s music catalogue, as well as it’s availability on streaming platforms in the near future,” reads a message posted to the official Aaliyah Twitter account. The message goes on to thank fans for their “continued loved and support.”
Official message from the Estate of Aaliyah Haughton. Thank you for your continued love and support! 🙏 . . . .#aaliyah #aaliyahhaughton #aaliyahmusic #aaliyahforever pic.twitter.com/rRDIVaHVfo
— Aaliyah (@AaliyahHaughton) August 25, 2020
Aaliyah passed away in a helicopter crash on Aug. 25, 2001. The 22-year-old singer had completed filming on the music video for her single “Rock the Boat,” when the twin engine Cessna 402 aircraft chartered to take her from the Bahamas to Florida crashed, killing all eight passengers on board including the pilot, Luis Morales III.
An investigation revealed that the plane went down because it was overloaded. Additionally, a toxicology report found traces of cocaine and alcohol in Morales’ system.
The former Atlanta police officer who was fired for killing Rayshard Brooks is suing the city of Atlanta for “unlawful termination.” Garrett Rolfe filed a lawsuit against Atlanta Mayor Keshia Lance Bottoms and the city’s interim police chief on Tuesday (Aug. 5) alleging that he has suffered “irreparable” damage to his reputation since being fired.
“As a result of the unlawful action of the Respondent, the Petitioner has become a public spectacle and object of ridicule,” the lawsuit states according to NPR. “His unlawful termination was unnecessarily public and has attracted national media attention.”
Rolfe turned himself in and was released on $500,000 bond last month. He faces nearly a dozen charges which include felony murder, and aggravated assault, for fatally shooting Brooks’ and kicking him while he laid dying.
These are the two men that street executed #RayshardBrooks. Atlanta Police have placed officer Devin Brosnan (right) on leave (hired in 2018) and fired Garrett Rolfe (left) (hired in 2013). The city's police chief has resigned. No arrests so far. #AtlantaShooting #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/IAOke9W35a
— Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) June 14, 2020
Brooks, 27, was shot to death in a Wendy’s parking lot on June 13. He was initially exchanging banter with Rolfe and his partner, Devin Brosnan, and explained that he fell asleep in his car, before taking off and running away from both officers. Rolfe fired at Brooks hitting him in the back twice. Brosnan faces three charges stemming from Brooks’ murder.
In related news, Fulton Country District Attorney Paul Howard filed a motion on Tuesday to revoke Rolfe’s bond because he traveled to Florida last week for a “short vacation.”
Officers from the Aurora Police Department racially profiled, handcuffed and detained an innocent Black family at gun point after allegedly mistaking their SUV for a stolen motorcycle. The Aurora Police Department issued an apology on Monday (Aug. 3) as video of the traumatic incident circulated the web.
Brittany Gilliam was taking her 6-year-old daughter, 12-year-old sister, and 14 and 17-year-old nieces to get their nails done on Sunday (Aug. 2), when police pulled up behind them with weapons drawn and demanded that they get out of the car. Video footage shows Gilliam and the girls on the ground in handcuffs. The children are heard screaming and crying during the incident.
Aurora PD terrorized a Black family at gun point after they "mistook" their car for a stolen one.
They had no reason to run the plate in the first place. This is racial profiling.pic.twitter.com/uvJz4q9haE
— A Black Socialist 🌹🏴☠️ (@SonOfAssata) August 4, 2020
Police allege that Gilliam’s car matched the description and license plate of a stolen vehicle. Her vehicle had been stolen in February but was found and returned by police within a day. In an interview with CNN, Gilliam stated that she offered to show cops her registration and insurance paperwork to prove that the car was not stolen.
APD released a statement explaining the apparent mix up. “We first want to offer our apologies to the family involved in a police stop of their vehicle yesterday, “the department said detailing how police were “notified of a stolen vehicle” in the area and found Gilliam’s vehicle matched the license plate number and the vehicle description. “The people in the car were ordered out onto the ground, and some were placed in handcuffs. Shortly after that, Officers determined that the car was not stolen.
“There is a stolen vehicle with the same plate information, but from a different state,” the statement continues. “The confusion may have been due, in part, to the fact that the stopped car was reported stolen earlier in the year. After realizing the mistake, officers immediately unhand cuffed everyone involved, explained what happened and apologized. An internal investigation has been opened, and an examination of training and procedures is underway.”
APD’s newly-appointed police Chief Vanessa Wilson said that she had been in contact with the family to personally apologize. “I have called (Gilliam's) family to apologize and to offer any help we can provide, especially for the children who may have been traumatized by yesterday's events. I have reached out to our victim advocates so we can offer age-appropriate therapy that the city will cover.”
The department has come under fire for racial profiling, excessive force and police brutality, most notably after the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old massage therapist who died after an encounter with police last year while he was walking home from the store. McClain was placed in two chokeholds after police confronted him. Officer body cam footage recorded McClain telling the officers that he couldn’t breathe. He later suffered cardiac arrest and died three days after the fatal run-in. In contrast, Colorado police safely apprehended white gunman James Holmes after he brutally murdered a dozen people at an Aurora movie theater in 2012.
More than a full year after McClain’s death, the case is being re-examined amid ongoing demands for justice and an online petition that has received more than 4.9 million signatures and counting. In June, four Aurora police officers were fired after photos surfaced of them mocking the deadly chokehold used on McClain.