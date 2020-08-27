Jacob Blake Handcuffed To Hospital Bed While Paralyzed, Father Says

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old father who was shot several times by police in Kenosha Wisconsin last Sunday (Aug. 23) has been left paralyzed from the waist down. Civil Rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who was hired to represent Blake’s family, said that it would take “a miracle” for him to walk again.
Blake was trying to deescalate a domestic altercation when Kenosha police drew their weapons and shot him in the back at point blank range. He was hit at least seven times. Blake was unarmed and not breaking the law. His three sons, ages 3,5, and 8, were in the backseat of his SUV and witnessed their father being shot.
“These three little boys are going to have psychological problems for the rest of their lives. Can you imagine what his 8-year-old son is going to think about every time he has a birthday? This is real America. This is what we [Black people] have to endure every day: being profiled by the people who are supposed to protect and serve us.”
THIS is what we endure daily. THIS pain is real. THIS is why we demand police reform and justice for Jacob Blake, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and so many others! #JusticeForJacobBlake pic.twitter.com/OVzHIV8DBZ
— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 25, 2020
The horrific shooting was captured on video by witness Raysean White, who said that he saw officers scuffling with Blake. According to 22-year-old White, police yelled “Drop the knife!” at Blake, even though there was no knife in his hand. Witnesses said cops taser Blake before shooting him. In 2017, Wisconsin became the first state to make it mandatory for police to wear body cams, yet none of the officers involved in Blake's shooting were wearing body cameras.
Blake was walking back to his SUV to check on his children with police officers trailing him before drawing their weapons. As Blake opened his car door, a cop is seen pulling at his shirt while shooting him in the back as his children watch in horror.
Blake’s family spoke out in an emotional press conference on Tuesday (Aug. 25). “They shot my son seven times, seven times like he didn’t matter. But my son matters. He’s a human being and he matters,” said Blake’s father, Jacob Blake Sr.
Blake’s mother, Julia Jackson, spoke about her son’s condition as he continues healing from his injuries. She said that he was unaware that protest erupted in wake of the shooting and that he would want supporters to remain non-violent. Jackson also said that his first words after the accident were that he was “sorry.”
“He said, ‘I don’t want to be a burden on your guys. I want to be with my children, and I don’t think I’ll walk again,’” said Jackson.
Blake's sister shared a powerful message on the affects of police brutality. “I am my brother’s keeper,” she began. “And when you say the name Jacob Blake make sure you say father, cousin, son, uncle, but most importantly make sure you say human. Human life. Let it marinate in your mouth, in your mind. A human life just like every single one of y’all. We’re human and his life matters.
“So many people have reached out to me telling me they’re sorry that this happened to my family,” she continued. “Well don’t be sorry because this has been happening to my family for a long time. Longer than I can account for. It happened to Emmett Till, Emmett Till is my family. Philando [Castile], Mike Brown, Sandra [Bland], this has been happening to my family and I’ve shed tears for every single one of these people that this has happened to. This is nothing new. I’m not sad, I’m not sorry, I’m angry and I’m tried. I haven’t cried one time. I stop crying years ago. I am numb I have been watching police murder people that look like me for year.”
An Change.org petition demanding charges against the cops who shot Blake has already received more than 500,000 signatures. In addition, a Go Fund Me campaign created to help Blake’s children has so far received more than $1.2 million in donations.
Watch the full press conference below.
Missy Elliott commemorated the 19th anniversary of Aaliyah’s death with a special message on the influence that her music still holds decades after it was originally released.
“Your music has always been 10 steps ahead,” Elliott tweeted on Tuesday (Aug. 25). “And your sound is still FUTURISTIC. Your fashion always been ONE OF KIND. You rocked your outfits with SWAG & SAUCE! Just know that you are still inspiring generations ’til this day. We love you #Aaliyah.”
Your music has always been 10 STEPS AHEAD & Your sound is still FUTURISTIC👽Your fashion always been ONE OF KIND. You rocked your outfits with SWAG & SAUCE!🔥Just know that you are still inspiring generations til this day🙏🏾We love you💜#Aaliyah🕊 pic.twitter.com/SNxiOiWFJC
— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 25, 2020
For fans patiently waiting for Aaliyah’s music to make it’s debut on streaming services, her estate revealed shared an update. “We are excited to announce that communication has commenced between the estate and various record labels about the status of Aaliyah’s music catalogue, as well as it’s availability on streaming platforms in the near future,” reads a message posted to the official Aaliyah Twitter account. The message goes on to thank fans for their “continued loved and support.”
Official message from the Estate of Aaliyah Haughton. Thank you for your continued love and support! 🙏 . . . .#aaliyah #aaliyahhaughton #aaliyahmusic #aaliyahforever pic.twitter.com/rRDIVaHVfo
— Aaliyah (@AaliyahHaughton) August 25, 2020
Aaliyah passed away in a helicopter crash on Aug. 25, 2001. The 22-year-old singer had completed filming on the music video for her single “Rock the Boat,” when the twin engine Cessna 402 aircraft chartered to take her from the Bahamas to Florida crashed, killing all eight passengers on board including the pilot, Luis Morales III.
An investigation revealed that the plane went down because it was overloaded. Additionally, a toxicology report found traces of cocaine and alcohol in Morales’ system.
The former Atlanta police officer who was fired for killing Rayshard Brooks is suing the city of Atlanta for “unlawful termination.” Garrett Rolfe filed a lawsuit against Atlanta Mayor Keshia Lance Bottoms and the city’s interim police chief on Tuesday (Aug. 5) alleging that he has suffered “irreparable” damage to his reputation since being fired.
“As a result of the unlawful action of the Respondent, the Petitioner has become a public spectacle and object of ridicule,” the lawsuit states according to NPR. “His unlawful termination was unnecessarily public and has attracted national media attention.”
Rolfe turned himself in and was released on $500,000 bond last month. He faces nearly a dozen charges which include felony murder, and aggravated assault, for fatally shooting Brooks’ and kicking him while he laid dying.
These are the two men that street executed #RayshardBrooks. Atlanta Police have placed officer Devin Brosnan (right) on leave (hired in 2018) and fired Garrett Rolfe (left) (hired in 2013). The city's police chief has resigned. No arrests so far. #AtlantaShooting #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/IAOke9W35a
— Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) June 14, 2020
Brooks, 27, was shot to death in a Wendy’s parking lot on June 13. He was initially exchanging banter with Rolfe and his partner, Devin Brosnan, and explained that he fell asleep in his car, before taking off and running away from both officers. Rolfe fired at Brooks hitting him in the back twice. Brosnan faces three charges stemming from Brooks’ murder.
In related news, Fulton Country District Attorney Paul Howard filed a motion on Tuesday to revoke Rolfe’s bond because he traveled to Florida last week for a “short vacation.”