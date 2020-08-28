Stream Jazmine Sullivan’s New Single “Lost One”

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
The Jamaican expression for someone who is not afraid to speak what's on their mind is that they "nuh tek back chat." That phrase describes Jada Kingdom perfectly. While she often speaks in a gentle voice, her words can be as soft as water or as hard as rockstone. "Full time we firm up we meds," she sings on "Execution," one of her deceptively delicate tracks from last year, shouting out the girls from her part of town, Kingston's E-Syde. "Yo Rockfort, Harborview, Bull Bay, gal a St. Thomas, whole a E-Syde, mek dem know say we mad and bad."
In the space of three years, Jada Kingdom has carved out a unique creative space for herself, nestled in a sweet spot somewhere between dancehall, R&B, and pop. Her jazzy, neo-soul vocal style is more reminiscent of Erykah Badu than Lady Saw. And while she's never afraid to show her vulnerability or to channel her pain into powerful art, she can turn the attitude up to 100 at the drop of a dime.
Today Jada embarks on a new phase of her burgeoning career, the release of her first single under a deal with Diplo's Mad Decent label. Fresh off the success of her mixtape E-Syde Queen: The Twinkle Playlist and features on Popcaan's red-hot Yiy Change Fixtape and Vybz Kartel's soul-baring To Tanisha Jada is perfectly poised for her big moment. All she needs is a massive tune to kick things off. Something like, say, "Budum."
“It’s been such a crazy year with the pandemic I just wanted to release a song that is fun and will make people happy and want to dance again,” says Jada Kingdom about the track. “Hopefully 'Budum' will have everyone whining their waists and rocking their bodies again and help us to forget some of the craziness going on around us.”
Produced by the German-born, Jamaica-approved producer known as Emudio, "Budum" is the anthem that should be rocking ever late-summer fete from Uptown Mondays in Kingston to Notting Hill Carnival in London to the Eastern Parkway Labor Day Parade in Brooklyn. Even if your end-of-summer rave is a socially distanced house party, "Budum" is the soundtrack—a sexy blast of self-love and female empowerment from a Queen who knows her body is a Kingdom. Today, Boomshots and VIBE premiere the visuals, directed by 300K.
“We just went for a fun, happy vibe for the video to reflect the song," says Jada. "We also wanted to incorporate the cover art so we built out a crazy set literally overnight for that scene. ‘Budum’ is a track that makes people dance and feel good and hopefully the video makes people feel the same way."
When I asked Clement S. Dodd, the founding father of the Jamaican music industry, which of his many recordings he was proudest of, the producer known as Sir Coxsone paused and stroked his white-whiskered chin. ''There is so much, getting back to 'One Love' and 'Simmer Down,' '' he said, mentioning two of The Wailers' first big hits, recorded when a short-haired teenager named Bob Marley was living in a room behind Dodd's studio. From legendary reggae bands like the Wailers and Burning Spear to the Skatalites, Studio One became Jamaica's answer to Motown. Of all the great tracks he produced, Mr. Dodd finally selected his favorite. ''Real Rock,'' he said, then began laughing. ''Oh God. 'Real Rock' really strong. It's on top.''
Originally recorded by the ace Studio One reggae band known as Sound Dimension, the "Real Rock" rhythm track that has been used for countless classic tunes, from Willi Williams’ "Armagideon Time" (1977) to Dennis Brown's "Stop The Fussing and Fighting" (1977). None was more entertaining than Michigan & Smiley's "Nice Up The Dance." Papa Michigan & General Smiley's rollicking combination brings the joys of a live dancehall session to life. It takes a certain caliber of artist to handle a rhythm like the "Real Rock." So when producer Jeremy Harding was challenged to remake the Michigan & Smiley 1979 classic for the forthcoming VP Records project Dancehall Anthems, there was really only one logical choice—Kabaka Pyramid. An ace lyricist equally adept at classic roots reggae, hip-hop, and dancehall, Kabaka does full justice to Michigan & Smiley’s original while infusing its classic verses with his own unique energy and verbal wizardry.
Today, VIBE and Boomshots bring you a first look at the visuals for Kabaka’s single which is sure to become a modern classic.
"A lot of creative thought went into this project," says 300K, who directed the pitch-perfect video, capturing the fashions of the late 1970s right down to the tracksuits and diamond socks. "We were very intentional with the locations that were used, as well as the wardrobe for Kabaka Pyramid and the talent to assist. We wanted to ensure that the visuals matched the tone, the vibe and the lyrics of the single, and paid homage to its roots. The shots we took, down to the angles taken and even the movements of Kabaka Pyramid and the dancers were key to ensure the video was authentic, upbeat and made you feel happy, despite navigating the various things we are globally."
You know how when you blaze a spliff in the morning and you hold “a vibe,” but then later on, you forget what you did the whole rest of the day? Protoje's new album is kinda like that. It's titled In Search of Lost Time and rolling out via his Indigg Collective partnership with RCA. That's a big deal. When was the last time a Jamaican artist set up their own international joint venture? Take a minute, think about it, and let us know if you can think of anybody else ever.
Protoje's always been about his business. Back in 2016, he told Boomshots, "If you can't own your masters, lef' the slaveship." So he stuck with that vision and leveraged an agreement for himself and Indigg artists Lila Ike and Sevana. Respect is due for making moves to ensure that reggae music is treated with respect. Fresh off his collaboration with the Unruly Boss "Like Royalty," Protoje is back with another high-profile combination. For the latest joint off In Search of Lost Time, Diggy links with Wiz Khalifa for a smoked-out session that could only be called "A Vibe."