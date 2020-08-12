Kanye West Marks ‘Watch The Throne’ Anniversary, Says He Misses Jay-Z

Hov and ‘Ye haven't been on good terms in a while.

Kanye West took a trip down memory lane that made him miss his friend, Jay-Z. On Monday (Aug. 10), West marked the ninth anniversary of Watch the Throne Yeezy by tweeting a screenshot of a performance of him and Jay from the 2011 MTV VMAs with the caption, “Miss my bro...real talk.”

Hov and ‘Ye haven’t been as close in recent years, namely after West’s onstage rant against the Brooklyn native during his St. Pablo Tour in 2016. West ended up cutting the tour short, and was hospitalized for a reported mental breakdown. In the years since, Jay and West have basically been estranged. They posed for a photo at Diddy’s 50th birthday party last December, but it doesn’t seem like they’ll be fully rekindling the brotherhood any time soon.

Miss my bro ... real talk pic.twitter.com/qFS5HwYZxU — ye (@kanyewest) August 11, 2020

Watch the Throne, which dropped on Aug. 11, 2011, was the first and last collaborative album from Jay and West. The Roc Nation mogul spoke on the tension in a 2017 Rap Radar interview clarifying that his “Kill Jay Z” lyrics weren’t about West, even though he was named on the song. The father of three explained that the friendship fell apart because West crossed the line when he brought up Hov’s family in a public forum.

“What really hurt me was, you cant bring my kids and my wife into it,” Jay shared. “Kanye’s my little brother. He’s talked about me 100 times. He made a song called ‘Big Brother.’ We’ve gotten past bigger issues. But you brought my family into it, now it’s a problem with me. That’s a real, real problem. And he knows it’s a problem.

“He knows that he crossed the line,” continued Jay. “I know him. He knows. I know he knows, because we’ve never let this much space go between one of our disagreements, and we’ve had many, because that’s who we are. That’s what I like about him. He’s an honest person, he’s open and he’ll say things and he’s wrong a lot of times and he’ll confront it.”