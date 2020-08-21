Listen To Mariah Carey And Lauryn Hill's “Save the Day” Collaboration

The song will be featured on Carey's 'The Rarities' album.

In anticipation of her upcoming album, The Rarities, Mariah Carey blessed fans with a legendary music collaboration. Carey’s new Lauryn Hill-assisted single, “Save the Day,” arrived on Friday (Aug. 21).

The Jermaine Dupri-produced track -- which samples Hill's vocals from the Fugees single, “Killing Me Softly” -- will appear on The Rarities album.

“This one is for you, my fans,” Carey tweeted on Tuesday (Aug. 18) upon announcing the new album. “ It’s to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you.”

This one is for you, my fans. It's to celebrate us, and to thank you for 🤫 years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you 🐑❤️ THE RARITIES album is out October 2 🦋 Pre-order now: https://t.co/vZ4SBXQ8hg pic.twitter.com/4JRW51QxVq — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 19, 2020

Fans can pre-order The Rarities ahead of its Oct. 2 release date.

Stream “Save the Day” below.