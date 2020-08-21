Listen To Mariah Carey And Lauryn Hill's “Save the Day” Collaboration

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Pharrell and Jay Z's new collaboration, “Entrepreneur,” arrived on Friday (Aug. 21) complete with a music video highlighting several Black business-owners (including Issa Rae).
The visual celebrates the ambition of Black entrepreneurs and details some of the many racial disparities in education, health care, and more. “Thank you to Jay (@S_C_), and to every Black queen, king and entrepreneur who made this all happen! This is for you…and your Black vision of the future. Special thank you to the director @CALMATIC for creating such a beautiful video,” Pharrell tweeted on Friday.
The song was released in collaboration with Time magazine’s “The New American Revolution” cover story curated by Pharrell. The special project examines “America’s oppressive past — and the potential for an equitable future” through a series of essays and conversations.
“The intention for [the] song was all about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country to begin with,” Williams told TIME. “Especially as someone of color, there’s a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages. How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire, when you’re starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education, and representation?”
Angela Davis, Tyler the Creator, tennis star Naomi Osaka, and Geoffrey Canada founder of the Harlem Children’s Zone school, are among those featured in the TIME cover story.
Check below for the music video to “Entrepreneur.”
After a month of speculation, Megan Thee Stallion confirmed that Tory Lanez was the one who shot her in the feet. Meg vented about the shooting ordeal on her Instagram Live on Thursday (Aug. 20).
“I tried to just be cool, stay to the way, [because] at the end of the day I’m really a real b*tch. I’m from Houston, I’m from the Southside,” she said before explaining that she has never been the type to tell her business to the internet or to the police.
That being said, she’s tired of being trolled about the traumatic ordeal. “So since y’all ho*s so worried about it, yes this n*gga Tory shot me,” Meg said before addressing Lanez directly. “You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh*t.”
Megan Thee Stallion confirms Tory Lanez shot her and says his team is lying to blogs to cover up the fact he shot her 🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/cPlRJeboQi
— STRAPPED | Hip-Hop/Rap Updates (@STRAPPEDUS) August 21, 2020
nah it's really fuck tory lanez and anyone that tries to defend him this is so fucked up pic.twitter.com/SdphT3Fj2E
— 🦋 (@tamgotchii) August 21, 2020
Lanez has been laying low since the July shooting, though his publicist did speak out to deny deportation claims. Megan underwent emergency surgery to have the bullets removed from her feet and has been on the mend ever since.
The Los Angeles D.A. is reportedly considering filing assault charges against the 28-year-old Canadian rapper.
SZA and TDE president Torrance “Punch” Henderson may not always see eye-to-eye, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t get back on track.
Less than 24 hours after tweeting frustrations over the delay of her sophomore album, which led to the #FreeSZA hashtag, SZA took to Twitter to assure fans that she’s not in any danger.
“Don’t need nobody to free me Lmao,” tweeted the “Love Galore” on Thursday (Aug. 20). “I’m not held hostage [and] neither is my music!! Me [and] punch be disagreeing…he’s never steered me wrong and I trust God’s timing. I love y’all.”
A fan pointed out that her tweet differed from what she previously said about Henderson to which she replied, “When you don’t get somewhere by [yourself] [you] can’t always make ALL the decisions by [yourself]. And [that’s] ok .” She added that patience is key, “And by being patient I mean ME!! I gotta learn it.”
It’s been three years since the release of her critically acclaimed debut album CTRL, and while fans have been waiting for the album’s follow-up, there’s no telling when it will actually arrive. In the since deleted tweets, SZA stated that she had a “hostile” relationship with Henderson, and directed fans to ask him about the album delay.
Henderson seemingly responded to SZA’s fans flooding his Twitter mentions and the comment section of his Instagram account. “I am a person and you guys are hurting my feelings,” he tweeted on Wednesday (Aug. 19).
This isn’t the first time SZA has expressed issues with TDE. In 2016, the New Jersey native announced that she was quitting music, partially because her CTRL album had yet to be released. “I’ll probably just do something different, something visual, probably film,” she told Complex at the time. “I’m really frustrated, and I’m kind of over it. I have a lot of anxiety and there’s a lot going on in my life.”
CTLR finally debuted on June 9, 2017. The double-platinum LP received four Grammy nominations including a Best New Artist nod for SZA.