Master P Voices Frustrations About C-Murder, Monica Responds

After more than 18 months of negotiations, the state of Michigan has agreed to pay $600 million to settle a civil suits filed over the Flint Water Crisis that began in 2014. The payout will be disbursed to those affected by the water crisis, with the largest portion going to the children of Flint.
“Protecting all Michiganders and their access to clean water is a priority for my administration to make sure nothing like this ever happens again,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement on Thursday (Aug. 20). “What happened in Flint should have never happened, and financial compensation with this settlement is just one of the many ways we can continue to show our support for the city of Flint and its families.”
The money will be placed into a “qualified settlement fund” and dispersed through specific categories. After paying out attorneys fees, “settlement administrative expenses” and other expenses connected to the court case, around 80% of the leftover amount will go to Flint's minors (64.5% for children under 6). Adult claimants will receive 18% of the total settlement amount (15% for adults, 3% for property damage). The remaining 2.5% will go to business economic loss and “programmatic relief.”
To qualify, adult claimants have to have lived in a Flint residence, or owned and operated a business in Flint, anytime between the “exposure period” that began on April 25, 2014, until the date of the settlement singing. Anyone who came into contact with or ingested water received from the Flint Water Treatment Plant for at least 21 days” during a monthlong “exposure period,” or between April 25, 2014 and Dec. 31, 2016, will also qualify for a portion of the settlement. Minors are not required to show proof of exposure, but special procedures will apply for minors who are legally incapacitated.
The fund will also provide money for “local school districts and public school academies within the Genesee Intermediate School District to finance special education service for students who lived in Flint during the Exposure Period and who require such services.”
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley thanked Gov. Whitmer for her “leadership” in handling an “issue that she inherited.” Gov. Whitmer took office in 2019.
“We appreciate that she was able to come to an amicable settlement with attorneys representing the residents of the City of Flint,” said Sheldon. “We look forward to seeing the actual terms of this settlement, and hope that it will provide a path to resolve this litigation.
“We urge all defendants to step up and take responsibility like the state of Michigan has done,” he continued. “This settlement will be an important step forward for our community. For years, we were victims — our voices and concerns ignored as lead continued to leech into our water. However, our community is resilient and we have persevered. Moving forward, with our strong spirit intact, we will be known as a community of victors.”
Pharrell and Jay Z's new collaboration, “Entrepreneur,” arrived on Friday (Aug. 21) complete with a music video highlighting several Black business-owners (including Issa Rae).
The visual celebrates the ambition of Black entrepreneurs and details some of the many racial disparities in education, health care, and more. “Thank you to Jay (@S_C_), and to every Black queen, king and entrepreneur who made this all happen! This is for you…and your Black vision of the future. Special thank you to the director @CALMATIC for creating such a beautiful video,” Pharrell tweeted on Friday.
The song was released in collaboration with Time magazine’s “The New American Revolution” cover story curated by Pharrell. The special project examines “America’s oppressive past — and the potential for an equitable future” through a series of essays and conversations.
“The intention for [the] song was all about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country to begin with,” Williams told TIME. “Especially as someone of color, there’s a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages. How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire, when you’re starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education, and representation?”
Angela Davis, Tyler the Creator, tennis star Naomi Osaka, and Geoffrey Canada founder of the Harlem Children’s Zone school, are among those featured in the TIME cover story.
Check below for the music video to “Entrepreneur.”
In anticipation of her upcoming album, The Rarities, Mariah Carey blessed fans with a legendary music collaboration. Carey’s new Lauryn Hill-assisted single, “Save the Day,” arrived on Friday (Aug. 21).
The Jermaine Dupri-produced track -- which samples Hill's vocals from the Fugees single, “Killing Me Softly” -- will appear on The Rarities album.
“This one is for you, my fans,” Carey tweeted on Tuesday (Aug. 18) upon announcing the new album. “ It’s to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you.”
This one is for you, my fans. It's to celebrate us, and to thank you for 🤫 years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you 🐑❤️ THE RARITIES album is out October 2 🦋 Pre-order now: https://t.co/vZ4SBXQ8hg pic.twitter.com/4JRW51QxVq
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 19, 2020
Fans can pre-order The Rarities ahead of its Oct. 2 release date.
Stream “Save the Day” below.