Pharrell and Jay Z's new collaboration, “Entrepreneur,” arrived on Friday (Aug. 21) complete with a music video highlighting several Black business-owners (including Issa Rae).
The visual celebrates the ambition of Black entrepreneurs and details some of the many racial disparities in education, health care, and more. “Thank you to Jay (@S_C_), and to every Black queen, king and entrepreneur who made this all happen! This is for you…and your Black vision of the future. Special thank you to the director @CALMATIC for creating such a beautiful video,” Pharrell tweeted on Friday.
The song was released in collaboration with Time magazine’s “The New American Revolution” cover story curated by Pharrell. The special project examines “America’s oppressive past — and the potential for an equitable future” through a series of essays and conversations.
“The intention for [the] song was all about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country to begin with,” Williams told TIME. “Especially as someone of color, there’s a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages. How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire, when you’re starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education, and representation?”
Angela Davis, Tyler the Creator, tennis star Naomi Osaka, and Geoffrey Canada founder of the Harlem Children’s Zone school, are among those featured in the TIME cover story.
Check below for the music video to “Entrepreneur.”
In anticipation of her upcoming album, The Rarities, Mariah Carey blessed fans with a legendary music collaboration. Carey’s new Lauryn Hill-assisted single, “Save the Day,” arrived on Friday (Aug. 21).
The Jermaine Dupri-produced track -- which samples Hill's vocals from the Fugees single, “Killing Me Softly” -- will appear on The Rarities album.
“This one is for you, my fans,” Carey tweeted on Tuesday (Aug. 18) upon announcing the new album. “ It’s to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you.”
"This one is for you, my fans," Carey tweeted on Tuesday (Aug. 18) upon announcing the new album. " It's to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you."
Fans can pre-order The Rarities ahead of its Oct. 2 release date.
Stream “Save the Day” below.
SZA and TDE president Torrance “Punch” Henderson may not always see eye-to-eye, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t get back on track.
Less than 24 hours after tweeting frustrations over the delay of her sophomore album, which led to the #FreeSZA hashtag, SZA took to Twitter to assure fans that she’s not in any danger.
“Don’t need nobody to free me Lmao,” tweeted the “Love Galore” on Thursday (Aug. 20). “I’m not held hostage [and] neither is my music!! Me [and] punch be disagreeing…he’s never steered me wrong and I trust God’s timing. I love y’all.”
A fan pointed out that her tweet differed from what she previously said about Henderson to which she replied, “When you don’t get somewhere by [yourself] [you] can’t always make ALL the decisions by [yourself]. And [that’s] ok .” She added that patience is key, “And by being patient I mean ME!! I gotta learn it.”
It’s been three years since the release of her critically acclaimed debut album CTRL, and while fans have been waiting for the album’s follow-up, there’s no telling when it will actually arrive. In the since deleted tweets, SZA stated that she had a “hostile” relationship with Henderson, and directed fans to ask him about the album delay.
Henderson seemingly responded to SZA’s fans flooding his Twitter mentions and the comment section of his Instagram account. “I am a person and you guys are hurting my feelings,” he tweeted on Wednesday (Aug. 19).
This isn’t the first time SZA has expressed issues with TDE. In 2016, the New Jersey native announced that she was quitting music, partially because her CTRL album had yet to be released. “I’ll probably just do something different, something visual, probably film,” she told Complex at the time. “I’m really frustrated, and I’m kind of over it. I have a lot of anxiety and there’s a lot going on in my life.”
CTLR finally debuted on June 9, 2017. The double-platinum LP received four Grammy nominations including a Best New Artist nod for SZA.