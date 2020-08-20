Megan Thee Stallion Confirms That Tory Lanez Shot Her

The Houston Hot Girl is setting the record straight.

After a month of speculation, Megan Thee Stallion confirmed that Tory Lanez was the one who shot her in the feet. Meg vented about the shooting ordeal on her Instagram Live on Thursday (Aug. 20).

“I tried to just be cool, stay to the way, [because] at the end of the day I’m really a real b*tch. I’m from Houston, I’m from the Southside,” she said before explaining that she has never been the type to tell her business to the internet or to the police.

That being said, she’s tired of being trolled about the traumatic ordeal. “So since y’all ho*s so worried about it, yes this n*gga Tory shot me,” Meg said before addressing Lanez directly. “You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh*t.”

Megan Thee Stallion confirms Tory Lanez shot her and says his team is lying to blogs to cover up the fact he shot her 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/cPlRJeboQi — STRAPPED | Hip-Hop/Rap Updates (@STRAPPEDUS) August 21, 2020

nah it's really fuck tory lanez and anyone that tries to defend him this is so fucked up pic.twitter.com/SdphT3Fj2E — 🦋 (@tamgotchii) August 21, 2020

Lanez has been laying low since the July shooting, though his publicist did speak out to deny deportation claims. Megan underwent emergency surgery to have the bullets removed from her feet and has been on the mend ever since.

The Los Angeles D.A. is reportedly considering filing assault charges against the 28-year-old Canadian rapper.