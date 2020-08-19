The Vibe Mix Newsletter
A former reality star and restaurateur, is accused of paying someone to kill his teenage nephew to cash in on a life insurance policy. The FBI arrested James Timothy Norman on federal conspiracy charges on Tuesday (Aug. 18)
Norman and his alleged cohort, Terica Ellis, conspired in a murder-for-hire plot, according to the criminal complaint. In 2014, Norman took out a $250,000 life insurance policy on his 18-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery. Authorities claim Norman, who was the policy’s sole beneficiary, paid the premiums out of his bank account. He allegedly attempted an additional $200,000 life insurance policy but the application was denied.
Montgomery was gunned down on March 14, 2016. Four days earlier, Ellis, an exotic dancer, emailed Montgomery, “I’m on my way in town.” Norman arrived in St. Louis from Los Angeles on the morning that Montgomery was killed. The documents alleges that Norman and Ellis corresponded on two temporary cell phones activated the day of the homicide. “These phones communicated consistently throughout the day of the homicide, and both were deactivated and ceased activity on March 15, 2016, the day after the homicide.”
Per the affidavit, Montgomery received a phone call and stepped outside where he was shot to death moments later. “The forensic examination of Montgomery’s phone, and subsequent investigation, revealed that the two people he spoke to within the 10 minutes prior to his death were his friends, K.T., and Terrace Ellis.”
The investigation revealed that Montgomery texted his address to Ellis, who allegedly phoned Norman less than an hour before the teen was killed. In the days after Montgomery’s death, Ellis deposited over $9,000 into various bank accounts, including a newly-opened savings account.
One week after the murder, Norman allegedly attempted to collect on the life insurance police but was turned down for “failure to provide several requested documents.”
Norman is being held without bail at the Madison County Detention Center. The 41-year-old is best known for starring alongside his mother, Robbie Montgomery, in the OWN series, Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s, which ended in 2018. Norman and his mother opened a string of Welcome to Sweetie Pie's restaurants in St. Louis, and Southern California, many of which were closed down.
Trey Songz found himself on the defense after a video of a woman that he allegedly slept with began circulating the web early Wednesday (Aug. 19). The woman, reportedly named Aliza, claimed that he urinated on her and essentially held her hostage during a sexual encounter.
According to her podcast interview, Songz allegedly took her purse and phone and threatened to drop it over a balcony if she tried to leave. She claimed that Songz told her that she couldn’t leave his hotel room until he caught his flight, but wouldn’t tell her what time he planned to leave.
“I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life,” Songz tweeted after the clip went viral.
“You will choose 2believe [sic] what you want,” he added. “I’ve been focusing my energy and time on good things and I know the Devil wants my soul more now than ever. Ima [sic] keep my head high and push forward. If you holdin me down in these moments I preciate [sic] that.”
Songz took to Twitter with screenshots of an alleged DM conversation between him and the woman. The posts revealed her phone number and was eventually deleted after receiving more than 10,000 likes.
Although Aliza didn't explicitly accuse him of sexual misconduct or assault, the screenshot did little to convince the internet that Songz is innocent.
The situation revived discussions about KeKe Palmer’s experience with Songz whom she accused of sexual intimidation. “Always be strong enough to stand in your truth because guess who got you? God! I love y’all,” Palmer tweeted on Wednesday,
Songz has faced a number of allegations over the years. In January, a Georgia woman identified only as “Jane Doe,” filed a $10 million lawsuit accusing Songz of sexual assault and battery. According to the “Circles” singer, the woman now wants him to “pay for her therapy and the rest of her school cause of ‘all the trauma she’s been through.’” Songz shared screenshots from an alleged witness denouncing the woman’s claims.
In 2018, Songz was sued for domestic violence for allegedly choking and punching a woman. Songz claimed self defense and the suit was later dropped.
A Go Fund Me campaign has been created to help former MTV VJ and legendary hip-hop DJ and radio personality, Doctor Dre, to raise money for his post-op medical expenses.
Dre, whose birth name is Andre Brown, had his leg amputated due to type 2 diabetes. His health took a turn for the worse on Memorial Day when he slipped and fell down a flight of stairs at his home, leaving his ankle badly injured.
“The diabetes has already caused a serious decline in the function of that ankle, but this new injury required hospitalization and surgery,” reads a message on the Go Fund Me account, which was launched earlier in the month and hopes to raise $500,000. “On June 17, his foot was amputated. On June 24, his right leg was amputated up to the knee. He has since been fitted with a prosthetic, and is now learning how to walk with it. If the good Doctor remains true to his unsinkable form, he may someday be running marathons using that prosthetic.”
Dre, 56, has been living in a rehab facility since leaving the hospital on July 1. Because his current house doesn’t accommodate someone with his health issues, Dre and his wife plan to purchase a new home. “One with all the facilities on one floor, no stairs, ramps for a wheelchair, and wide-access doors.”
The Long Island native made his mark in radio and television, first as a recording artists in the early 1980s. He went on to become a hip-hop DJ and toured with the Beastie Boys during the 1986 Raising Hell Tour. His big break came as co-host of Yo! MTV Raps alongside Ed Lover. The show turned him into a household name and even led to a guest appearance on an episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
Ed and Dre helmed Yo! MTV Raps from 1989 until 1995, before parlaying their television success into radio. The duo hosted Hot 97’s morning show from 1993 until 1998, followed by a yearlong stint on Los Angeles radio station The Beat, and a run on New York’s Power 105 from 2003 to 2006.
Link in bioGratitude to team Doctor Dre repost thank you @k.ha11 I've joined the team leading the post op care campaign for Doctor Dre (from Yo! MTV Raps). If you want to learn more/help - link in bio! https://gf.me/u/yqhbif Behind the scenes pictures and stay posted on my recovery. Thank you the extended team Doctor Dre and yo MTV rap family you made this day awesome journey and we are in the second half. #teamDoctorDre #DoctorDré #myStory #Mondays #checkingIn #thisismystory #healthandwellness #strongerbetter #NotAlone #thenextchapter #DoctorDrevictory #diabetes #type2diabetes #Victory #2020vision #Healthcare