Megan Thee Stallion Shares Graphic Photos From Shooting Injury

The Houston Hot Girl posted images from her injury and announced a $1 million giveaway with Cardi B.

Megan Thee Stallion shared photos from her shooting injury on Wednesday (Aug. 19). The images, taken last month, offer a close-up look at the gruesome injury.

Along with the photos, Meg addressed people who didn't believe that she was shot, and divulged a few details about the incident. “Lol what I have learned [about] majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before goods news,” she captioned the photo before it was deleted.

“A lie spreads quicker than the truth and y’all really be believing the sh*t Y'ALL make up..I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. Why would I lie [about] getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad? Why y’all upset that I can walk?”

She went on to reveal that her stitches were removed two weeks ago, and that she has been out and about celebrating “WAP” hitting No. 1. “God was really watching over me and I’m healing so well! Sorry I’m not [as] sad and miserable as a lot of y'all lol but ima [sic] keep being Megan Thee Mf STALLION.”

Click here to view the images.

The 25-year-old Houston native has not named the shooter, but according to reports, the Los Angeles D.A. could file assault charges against Tory Lanez. Although Lanez, 28, has yet to address the shooting, his rep denied rumors that he was deported back to his native Canada after the alleged incident.

On a more positive note, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are giving away $1 million to women in celebration of their “WAP” single. The rap duo joined forces with Cash App and Twitter for the million dollar windfall.

“Yall made #WAP amazing!!! We’re partnering with Twitter and Cash App to give away a total of $1 million to celebrate all you powerful women out there. Tell us why you or a woman you know can use a piece of the [money].”” Cardi tweeted on Wednesday (Aug. 19).

y'all made #WAP amazing!! we’re partnering with Twitter and Cash App to give away a total of $1 million dollars to celebrate all you powerful women out there. tell us why you or a woman you know can use a piece of the $. drop your $cashtag and use #WAPParty pic.twitter.com/g52Hiep94k — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 19, 2020

To enter for a chance to win, fans have to tweet their $cashtag with the hashtag #WAPParty. The giveaway runs through August 20 and aims to “celebrate and honor the inspirational conversation that’s been happening in response to [WAP].”

“WAP” was released just two weeks ago and it’s already breaking records.The single debuted atop of the Billboard charts, a first for a collaboration between two female rappers. The song has been certified gold, and nabbed 93 million streams in its debut week, which is the biggest first-week numbers in music history. “WAP” marks the second No. 1 single for Megan behind the “Savage” remix, and the fourth for Cardi.