Michelle Obama Interviews Barack Obama For First Episode Of New Podcast

YG has had his share of run-ins with police, but one incident was particularly harrowing for the Compton native. In an interview with The Morning Hustle, YG opened up about his home being raided and police pulling guns on his young daughters.
The incident occurred in January, a day after the 30-year-old rapper was briefly arrested for suspicion of robbery. “They came through like four in the morning,” he recalled. “We asleep, the helicopter came around and all that..they bang the door in trying to get in the door, so I go downstairs, I open the door…boom! They drew [guns] on me. That’s normal, but my kids at the time [were] 4 years old and 6 [months old]. They were upstairs in the room with their mama.”
Cops went upstairs where his children were in the room with their mother. “They go up in the room and they got the big AK’s all up in my little kids’ faces [yelling] ‘Don’t move! I’m like ‘bro, what the f*ck is ya’ll doing? Ya’ll got me f*cked up! They doing this to my little kids…and these are little girls, you know what I’m saying?
“I’ve been through a lot of other stuff with the police but I’m from the streets though so it’s like I got a target on my back from that and I know that,” he continued. “When you from a certain area the police gon’ f*ck with you.”
YG added that he’s never been beaten by police, but at least two of his friends have been killed by cops. “It’s a lot of stuff that be going on with the police that don’t make the news, he said. “That activity [being targeted by police] became normal to us. [We’ve] dealt with that for a long time. It’s sad to say but when you’re Black, you feel like that’s what comes with being Black.”
The incident was the second time that police raided his home in the last year. In July 2019, authorities raided the residence in connection with a shooting investigation. YG was not involved in the investigation and was not home at the time.
Watch his full interview below.
Glee star Naya Rivera was laid to rest during a private ceremony held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles last week, according to a death certificate obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday (July 30).
Rivera’s funeral date was July 24. Her cause of death is listed as an accidental drowning, and her date of death is July 13 -- five days after she went missing at Lake Piru in Ventura County, Calif.
The 33-year-old actress took her 4-year-old son, Josey, out for an afternoon on the lake on July 8. Mother and son were in the water when things went awry and Rivera lifted him back onto the boat.
Rivera drowned within minutes of being submerged in the lake, her death certificate states. Josey was found safely on the boat and was able to tell authorities what happened to his mother.
Days later, Rivera’s family broke their silence to thank those who recovered her body.
“We extend endless gratitude and ovation to the heroine who found her. Thank you to her fiends, colleagues, and fans for your continued support,” the family said. “Heaven gained our sassy angel. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time.”
After ceremonies in Alabama and Washington D.C., Rep. John Lewis was honored during a televised funeral held at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church on Thursday (July 30). Former President Barack Obama delivered a passionate eulogy detailing everything from Lewis’ childhood in Alabama to his fight for civil rights, and work in Congress.
“It is a great honor to be back at Ebenezer Baptist Church in the pulpit of its greatest pastor, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., to pay my respects to perhaps his finest disciple,” Obama said. “I’ve come here today, because I, like so many Americans, owe a great debt to John Lewis and his forceful vision of freedom.”
The ex-POTUS outlined some of Lewis’ many achievements, such as helping to organize sit-ins and “Freedom Rides,” heading the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, organizing the 1960 Nashville campaign, leading the march in Selma, being the youngest speaker at the 1963 March on Washington, joining Congress, and mentoring young people.
“He believed that in all of us, there exists the capacity for great courage, a longing do what’s right, a willingness to love all people, and to extend to them their God-given rights to dignity and respect,” Obama said. “So many of us lose that sense. It’s taught out of us. We start feeling as if, in fact, we can’t afford to extend kindness or decency to other people, that we’re better off if we’re above other people and looking down on them.
“And so often that’s encouraged in our culture. But John always said that he saw the best in us, that he never gave up, he never stopped speaking out because he saw the best in us. He believed in us even when we didn’t believe in ourselves, and as a Congressman he didn’t rest.”
Obama drew parallels between the civil rights movement and the Black Lives Matter movement, touched on police brutality and racial injustice, and challenged lawmakers to revitalize the Voting Rights Act, and rename it after Lewis. He also called for an end to voter suppression tactics and “partisan gerrymandering.”
“As long as young people are protesting in the streets, hoping real change takes hold..we can’t casually abandon them at the ballot box, not when few elections have been as urgent on so many levels as this one,” he remarked noting that the 2020 presidential election can't be treated like an “errand to run.”
Lastly, Obama spoke to fostering a friendship with one of his personal heroes. “I was proud that John Lewis was a friend of mine. I met him when I was in law school; he came to speak, and I went up and I said, ‘Mr. Lewis, you are one my heroes,’” recalled Obama. “What inspired me more than anything as a young man is to see what you and [fellow civil rights activists] James Lawson, Bob Moses, Diane Nash, others did. He got that kind of ‘Aw, shucks, thank you very much.’ Next time I saw him, I’d been elected to the United States Senate and I told him, ‘I’m here because of you.’ And on Inauguration Day 2008, 2009, he was one of the first people I greeted and hugged on that stand and I told him, ‘This is your day, too.’”
A few themes of the ceremony were Lewis’ work ethic, his unwavering courage, kindness, and commitment to equality.
The three-and-a-half hour celebration of life included words from fellow civil rights leader Xernon Clayton, former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, Rev. Bernice King; appearances from former First Ladies Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton, and performances by Jennifer Holiday, and gospel icons BeBe Winans and Bishop Marvin Winans.
Watch Obama's full speech below.