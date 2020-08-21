Michigan Will Pay $600 Million To Victims Of Flint Water Crisis

Master P, Monica, and C-Murder seem to be on different pages of the same story. On Friday (Aug. 21), P took to social media to vent his frustrations after C-Murder suggested that his family abandoned him, and called Monica and Kim Kardashian his guardian angels for working to help him get out of prison.

C-Murder, whose birth name is Corey Miller, was convicted of murder in 2002 and has always maintained innocence. Master P has been rallying for his brother since he got locked up. Kim Kardashian recently announced that she joined in the fight to free C-Murder after being brought on board by Monica, who previously dated him. The duo have remained close over the years and recently started posting photos of each other on social media. C-Murder referring to Monica and Kim as “guardian angels,” triggered a reaction from Master P who said that while he’s thankful for Monica and Kim’s help, he didn't like how his brother handled things.

Although P affirmed his brother’s innocence, but pointed out that C-Murder’s has never spoken ill of his “friends a.k.a co-defendants” even though they testified against him.

And when a family member is incarcerated or hurt, the whole family is affected. But if you truly believe in God, you know that every man is accountable for their own actions. We also have family members that make poor decisions that result in painful consequences but put the blame on others to avoid taking responsibility themselves. It’s time for me to be truthful with my own family. None of us are perfect but we are not going to grow if we don’t face the truth with each other. We need to stop being afraid to speak up, tell the truth, confront and correct each other in love. Everything is not about money. I’m tired of family members looking at me like an ATM. The Bible says: “Owe no man nothing but to love him.” I have went above and beyond for all of my family members whether they deserve it or not and most of them are ungrateful. My brother is innocent. We have been fighting this case since 2002 and I know that he is frustrated. But he can’t continue to blame his family for his predicament when he has constantly put his trust in his friends. All his co-defendants aka friends, the ones that were in the club with him on the day of the incident, testified against Corey and stated that he was the one that committed the crime so that they could save themselves and get out of jail. He never said anything negative about those friends, wrote any songs about them, talked about them in interviews or wrote any books about them. But he did speak negatively against our family, even against his own mother and father. And WE STILL LOVE HIM and will CONTINUE to fight for him. Whoever wrote the Instagram post that the bloggers and the media are talking about, doesn’t even sound like my brother or something that he would say. And the only reason I am addressing this is because I will not allow him or his friends to make a mockery out of our family that has been dedicated, committed and continue to be here for him even when the fakers and publicity goes away. I’m tired of family members thinking I’m supposed to fix all of their problems. I’m not God. I love my brother and I’m praying for the best for him. God knows the Truth @cmurder @silkktheshocker @monicadenise @kimkardashian

Monica responded to P writing in part, “I have been respectful towards you and you have refused to do the same! You can NOT speak on me because you don’t know me!” The R&B singer went on to say that she has never spoken to Master P, has visited C-Murder in prison multiple times, and is always available for him. Master P also responded to Monica in the comment section.

#MasterP responds to #Monica (view previous post) (swipe)

According to C-Murder’s Instagram, Monica put him on a call with Kardashian seven months ago, and the rest is history. Read his full post below.

7 months ago I called @monicadenise & she conferenced in @kimkardashian ! I did not know Moses had been working to reach Kim. After our call for the first time in 19 years, I slept!! You can rest behind these walls but never do you actually sleep! My case had been stagnant for years! So I published multiple books to help feed my kids & pay lawyers bare minimum! I am a man so it was no one’s responsibility to save me & no one attempted to! But when you trust God he will send his angels! This message is To any man or woman fighting the injustices of the system , DONT EVER GIVE UP!!! And do as I am. Focus on the Blessings, Not the Betrayals! #TruStory #FREECoreyMiller

