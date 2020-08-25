Missy Elliott Pays Tribute To Aaliyah On 19th Anniversary Of Her Death

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old father who was shot several times by police in Kenosha Wisconsin last Sunday (Aug. 23) has been left paralyzed from the waist down. Civil Rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who was hired to represent Blake’s family, said that it would take “a miracle” for him to walk again.
Blake was trying to deescalate a domestic altercation when Kenosha police drew their weapons and shot him in the back at point blank range. He was hit at least seven times. Blake was unarmed and not breaking the law. His three sons, ages 3,5, and 8, were in the backseat of his SUV and witnessed their father being shot.
“These three little boys are going to have psychological problems for the rest of their lives. Can you imagine what his 8-year-old son is going to think about every time he has a birthday? This is real America. This is what we [Black people] have to endure every day: being profiled by the people who are supposed to protect and serve us.”
The horrific shooting was captured on video by witness Raysean White, who said that he saw officers scuffling with Blake. According to 22-year-old White, police yelled “Drop the knife!” at Blake, even though there was no knife in his hand. Witnesses said cops taser Blake before shooting him. In 2017, Wisconsin became the first state to make it mandatory for police to wear body cams, yet none of the officers involved in Blake's shooting were wearing body cameras.
Blake was walking back to his SUV to check on his children with police officers trailing him before drawing their weapons. As Blake opened his car door, a cop is seen pulling at his shirt while shooting him in the back as his children watch in horror.
Blake’s family spoke out in an emotional press conference on Tuesday (Aug. 25). “They shot my son seven times, seven times like he didn’t matter. But my son matters. He’s a human being and he matters,” said Blake’s father, Jacob Blake Sr.
Blake’s mother, Julia Jackson, spoke about her son’s condition as he continues healing from his injuries. She said that he was unaware that protest erupted in wake of the shooting and that he would want supporters to remain non-violent. Jackson also said that his first words after the accident were that he was “sorry.”
“He said, ‘I don’t want to be a burden on your guys. I want to be with my children, and I don’t think I’ll walk again,’” said Jackson.
Blake's sister shared a powerful message on the affects of police brutality. “I am my brother’s keeper,” she began. “And when you say the name Jacob Blake make sure you say father, cousin, son, uncle, but most importantly make sure you say human. Human life. Let it marinate in your mouth, in your mind. A human life just like every single one of y’all. We’re human and his life matters.
“So many people have reached out to me telling me they’re sorry that this happened to my family,” she continued. “Well don’t be sorry because this has been happening to my family for a long time. Longer than I can account for. It happened to Emmett Till, Emmett Till is my family. Philando [Castile], Mike Brown, Sandra [Bland], this has been happening to my family and I’ve shed tears for every single one of these people that this has happened to. This is nothing new. I’m not sad, I’m not sorry, I’m angry and I’m tried. I haven’t cried one time. I stop crying years ago. I am numb I have been watching police murder people that look like me for year.”
An Change.org petition demanding charges against the cops who shot Blake has already received more than 500,000 signatures. In addition, a Go Fund Me campaign created to help Blake’s children has so far received more than $1.2 million in donations.
Watch the full press conference below.
The former Atlanta police officer who was fired for killing Rayshard Brooks is suing the city of Atlanta for “unlawful termination.” Garrett Rolfe filed a lawsuit against Atlanta Mayor Keshia Lance Bottoms and the city’s interim police chief on Tuesday (Aug. 5) alleging that he has suffered “irreparable” damage to his reputation since being fired.
“As a result of the unlawful action of the Respondent, the Petitioner has become a public spectacle and object of ridicule,” the lawsuit states according to NPR. “His unlawful termination was unnecessarily public and has attracted national media attention.”
Rolfe turned himself in and was released on $500,000 bond last month. He faces nearly a dozen charges which include felony murder, and aggravated assault, for fatally shooting Brooks’ and kicking him while he laid dying.
Brooks, 27, was shot to death in a Wendy’s parking lot on June 13. He was initially exchanging banter with Rolfe and his partner, Devin Brosnan, and explained that he fell asleep in his car, before taking off and running away from both officers. Rolfe fired at Brooks hitting him in the back twice. Brosnan faces three charges stemming from Brooks’ murder.
In related news, Fulton Country District Attorney Paul Howard filed a motion on Tuesday to revoke Rolfe’s bond because he traveled to Florida last week for a “short vacation.”
Officers from the Aurora Police Department racially profiled, handcuffed and detained an innocent Black family at gun point after allegedly mistaking their SUV for a stolen motorcycle. The Aurora Police Department issued an apology on Monday (Aug. 3) as video of the traumatic incident circulated the web.
Brittany Gilliam was taking her 6-year-old daughter, 12-year-old sister, and 14 and 17-year-old nieces to get their nails done on Sunday (Aug. 2), when police pulled up behind them with weapons drawn and demanded that they get out of the car. Video footage shows Gilliam and the girls on the ground in handcuffs. The children are heard screaming and crying during the incident.
Aurora PD terrorized a Black family at gun point after they "mistook" their car for a stolen one.
Police allege that Gilliam’s car matched the description and license plate of a stolen vehicle. Her vehicle had been stolen in February but was found and returned by police within a day. In an interview with CNN, Gilliam stated that she offered to show cops her registration and insurance paperwork to prove that the car was not stolen.
APD released a statement explaining the apparent mix up. “We first want to offer our apologies to the family involved in a police stop of their vehicle yesterday, “the department said detailing how police were “notified of a stolen vehicle” in the area and found Gilliam’s vehicle matched the license plate number and the vehicle description. “The people in the car were ordered out onto the ground, and some were placed in handcuffs. Shortly after that, Officers determined that the car was not stolen.
“There is a stolen vehicle with the same plate information, but from a different state,” the statement continues. “The confusion may have been due, in part, to the fact that the stopped car was reported stolen earlier in the year. After realizing the mistake, officers immediately unhand cuffed everyone involved, explained what happened and apologized. An internal investigation has been opened, and an examination of training and procedures is underway.”
APD’s newly-appointed police Chief Vanessa Wilson said that she had been in contact with the family to personally apologize. “I have called (Gilliam's) family to apologize and to offer any help we can provide, especially for the children who may have been traumatized by yesterday's events. I have reached out to our victim advocates so we can offer age-appropriate therapy that the city will cover.”
The department has come under fire for racial profiling, excessive force and police brutality, most notably after the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old massage therapist who died after an encounter with police last year while he was walking home from the store. McClain was placed in two chokeholds after police confronted him. Officer body cam footage recorded McClain telling the officers that he couldn’t breathe. He later suffered cardiac arrest and died three days after the fatal run-in. In contrast, Colorado police safely apprehended white gunman James Holmes after he brutally murdered a dozen people at an Aurora movie theater in 2012.
More than a full year after McClain’s death, the case is being re-examined amid ongoing demands for justice and an online petition that has received more than 4.9 million signatures and counting. In June, four Aurora police officers were fired after photos surfaced of them mocking the deadly chokehold used on McClain.