Nas Announces ‘King’s Disease’ Album, Disses Doja Cat On “Ultra Black”

The new album drops on Aug. 21.

Nas is back with a new single and album in the works. The Queens MC released “Ultra Black” on Friday (Aug. 14), featuring a verbal jab at Doja Cat.

The diss pops up at the end of the first verse where Nas raps, “Sometimes I’m over-Black, even my clothes are black/Cash Money with the white tee and the soldier rag. We goin’ ultra Black, unapologetically Black. The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson Black.”

The line references allegations that Doja participated in white supremacist chat rooms, claims of which she has denied.

“Ultra Black,” produced by Hit-Boy, is the lead single off Nas’ upcoming 13th studio album, King’s Disease, due out on Aug. 21. He teased the album on social media earlier in the week with a video montage from his time in the studio with Hit-Boy.

“Finally got that time to work, that alignment,” Nas says of wanting to collaborate with the two-time Grammy winner.

Rumors of a new Nas album have been swirling since Big Sean seemingly confirmed that the LP was on the way in February. The following month, Nas revealed that he was working on an album with Hit-Boy, plus another secret project.

“It’s some projects going on,” he said in an interview. “One of them is us working with Hit-Boy….it’s another one I’m working on that I don’t want to disclose.”

Listen to “Ultra Black” below.