NBA- Basketball New York Knicks v Denver Nuggets
Doug Pensinger

NBA Players Go On Strike Over Jacob Blake Shooting, Playoff Games Postponed

August 26, 2020 - 9:25 pm by VIBE Staff

The move comes after the Milwaukee Bucks chose to sit out their scheduled playoff game.

The NBA has postponed all three playoff games scheduled for Wednesday (Aug. 26) after several players went on strike over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The Milwaukee Bucks were first to refuse to play their scheduled game against the Orlando Magic.

“The past four months we’ve witnessed multiple injustices regarding the African American community,” the Bucks said in a team statement. “Citizens around the country have used their voices and platforms to speak out against these wrongdoings.”

The statement goes on to speak about Blake being “shot in the back seven times” by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and demonstrators being shot during a protest against police brutality on Tuesday (Aug. 24).

“There has been no action, so our focus today cannot be on basketball. When we take the court and represent Milwaukee and Wisconsin, we are expected to play at a high level, give maximum effort and hold each other accountable. We hold ourselves to that standard, and in this moment, we are demanding the same from our lawmakers and law enforcement.”

In closing, the team demands that the officers involved in shooting Blake be held accountable, and that the Wisconsin State Legislature reconvene “after months of inaction” and take measure to accurately address police accountability, brutality, and criminal justice reform. The statement also encouraged everyone to vote on Nov. 3

 

LeBron James also took to Twitter with a message demanding change.

It’s unclear if Thursday’s games — between the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz, and the L.A. Clippers vs. the Dallas Mavericks — will be postponed. Wednesday's games between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets had to be rescheduled, as well as the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Portland Trail Blazers. The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors discussing a potential boycott, ESPN reports.

TNT’s Kenny Smith walked off set in a show of solidarity. “I think the biggest thing now as a Black man, as a former player, I think it’s best for me to support the players and just— not be here tonight.”

Fellow TNT commentator Chris Webber got emotional while speaking about the players decision to strike. “I’m here to speak for those that are always marginalized. Those who live in these neighborhoods where we preach and tell them to vote and walk away,” said the retired NBA player.

The NBA players’ refusal to take the court comes a month into the restart of the NBA season, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Players have been living in the NBA-created “bubble” in Florida as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

Blake, a 29-year-old father of three, was left paralyzed after being shot in the back at close range by a Kanoga, Wisconsin police officer last Sunday. He was breaking up an altercation at the time.

Multiple protests have been held in Kanoga since the shooting.

Three people were shot, two fatally, during a protest on Tuesday. Video footage from the incident shows a white man shooting at a crowd before casually walking by throngs of police patrol cars with a semi-automatic hanging at his side. The shooting suspect, Kyle Rittenhouse, was arrested in Illinois on Wednesday. He is being held without bond.

 

50-cent-in-da-club-lawsuit-rick-ross-dismissed-1538691908
Getty Images

Rick Ross Reportedly Wins Legal Victory Against 50 Cent

According to reports, Rick Ross won the latest round in an ongoing legal battle against 50 Cent over the 2003 single, “In the Club.” Fif reportedly failed at his third try at suing the Maybach Music boss for copyright infringement after the case was thrown out in 2018.

The Second Circuit court of appeals ruled to uphold the previous ruling, last Wednesday (Aug. 19). Rozay allegedly celebrated the win by laughing at his longtime rival, Hot 97 reports.

In 2015, Fif filed a $2 million lawsuit against Ross after he rapped over the beat to “In the Club” for his #RenzelRemixes mixtape in promotion of his Black Market album.

“50 Cent's most valuable asset is the name and reputation he has painstakingly built through his Grammy-winning music, acting, and business endeavors,” the Queens native’s attorney told Billboard in 2015. “He chooses his projects carefully for the very purpose of protecting that name and reputation.”

The legal team went on to say that Ross unlawfully used the song “to advertise his own album, and violated 50 Cent’s rights in the process, and we believe he should be held liable.”

Ross and 50 Cent have been feuding, in one way or another, since around 2009. The battle includes Fif being ordered to pay the “Pinned to the Cross” rapper’s baby’s mother, Lavonia Levins, $7 million for leaking her sex tape with a former boyfriend to get back at Ross. Fif has yet to pay out the settlement. In fact, he's suing the lawyers who represented him in the case for malpractice.

Continue Reading
handcuffs-stock-GettyImages-1174384864-1598497564
Getty Images

St. Louis Music Producer Arrested In Connection With Murder Plot Involving Reality Star

Waiel “Wally” Rebhi Yaghnam, a St- Louis music-producer-turned-life-insurance agent and seller of vintage t-shirts, has been charged in the murder-for-hire-plot alongside Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s star, Tim Norman. Yaghnam, who co-produced Nelly’s 2002 sophomore LP, Nellyville, was arrested for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud in connection with the plot that killed Norman’s 18-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery.

According to prosecutors, Yaghnam is accused of helping Norman falsify statements to secure $450,000 in life insurance policies that he took out on Montgomery. Norman was the sole beneficiary of the policies. Yaghnam was arrested last week, becoming the third defendant to be apprehended in the case after Norman and his alleged cohort, 36-year-old Terica Ellis. Norman and Ellis were charged with conspiracy to commit murder for hire resulting in death. Additionally, Norman was indicted last week on conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

Authorities claim that Norman paid to have Montgomery murdered 2016, in an effort to cash out on nearly half a million dollars. Four days after Montgomery was killed, Norman reached out to Yaghnam to help him with the life insurance policies, prosecutors say. The policy was for $200,000 plus a $250,000 accidental death rider in the event that Montgomery died from natural causes within 10 years of the policy’s insurance. Norman and Yaghnam allegedly submitted information for the policies beginning in 2014.

Norman, 41, previously served 10 years in prison for robbery. In 2017, Norman’s mother, Robbie Montgomery, singer and founder of Sweetie Pie’s, sued him for trademark infringement after he opened multiple restaurants without her permission. Mother and son settled the lawsuit on grounds that Norman would close three restaurants in St. Louis, and pay a percentage of gross sales to the company in exchange for using the name.

Under the settlement, Norman reportedly agreed not to open any other Sweetie Pie’s locations, but it seems that he had plans for a restaurant in Jackson, Mississippi, where he was arrested. Norman's last Instagram post before his arrest announced that he was hiring restaurant employees in Mississippi and directed potential workers to contact him at a Sweetie Pie's email address.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#sweetiepie #jackson #mississippi

A post shared by Tim Norman (@the_timnorman) on Jul 31, 2020 at 12:23pm PDT

Continue Reading
Los Angeles Remembers NBA Star Kobe Bryant
Rachel Luna/Getty Images

Los Angeles City Council To Rename Street Outside Staples Center After Kobe Bryant

The main street outside of the Los Angeles Staples Center will be renamed after Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles City Council announced on Monday (Aug. 24). The portion of Figueroa that will be changed runs between Olympic and Martin Luther King Jr. boulevards.

“So when we drive down this stretch, we will forever be able to look up to Kobe Bryant Boulevard and feel him smiling down on us and the ever-lasting impact his life has had and will continue to have for generations to come," L.A. City Councilman Curren Price said.

“Kobe’s legacy is bigger than basketball,” tweeted L.A. City Council president Herb J. Wesson Jr. “#KobeBryantBlvd will be a reminder to everyone, young and old who drive down it, there is no obstacle too big and that with the #Mambamentality, anything is possible.”

Figueroa St. will soon be Kobe Bryant Blvd. between Olympic & MLK.

Kobe’s legacy is bigger than basketball. #KobeBryantBlvd will be a reminder to everyone, young and old who drive down it, there is no obstacle too big and that with the #Mambamentality , anything is possible. pic.twitter.com/gvekIFOU5u

— Herb J. Wesson, Jr. (@HerbJWesson) August 24, 2020

The street placement is perfect being that Staples Center is known as the house that Bryant “built.” The venue opened in 1999, three years after Bryant was drafted to the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant started and ended his career with the Lakers playing his final game in 2016.

The father of four passed away in a plane crash in January alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Giana, and seven others. Loved ones and fans alike celebrated what would have been his 42nd birthday on Sunday (Aug. 23). The NBA legend’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, shared a heartbreaking tribute to her late husband that read in part: “I’m mad I didn’t go first. I always wanted to go first so that I selfishly didn’t have to feel this heartache. You were supposed to miss me.”

Read her full post below.

Vanessa Bryant’s birthday tribute to Kobe Bryant 😢 pic.twitter.com/7fSn3obHk2

— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 23, 2020

Continue Reading

