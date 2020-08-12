Nick Cannon Is Not Suing ViacomCBS For $1.5 Billion, Says Rep

Reports allege that Cannon's readying a mega lawsuit against the mass media giant.

Nick Cannon’s camp is denying claims that he’s prepping a $1.5 billion lawsuit against ViacomCBS over his series, Wild ’N Out. Cannon’s rep said on Wednesday (Aug. 11) that reports about the massive legal action are “inaccurate,” the New York Daily News reports.

“Nick’s focus right now is on unifying communities and combatting bigotry, racism and hate of all kinds, not seeking personal financial gain.

The billion lawsuit was first reported by The Shade Room. A source allegedly told the outlet that Cannon’s Wild ’N Out series “has brought billions of dollars in revenue to Viacom since 2015. And Nick deserves and has earned everything it is worth.”

Viacom cut ties with Cannon over anti-Semitic statements made in a clip from his YouTube show that went viral last month. Cannon, who had been apart of the Viacom family since he was a teenager, initially slammed the company, accusing them of “mistreating and robbing” the Black community “for years,” and banning ads supporting George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

“I am deeply saddened in a moment so close to reconciliation that the powers that be missed an important moment for us to all grow closer together and learn more about each other,” Cannon wrote in a Facebook post. “Instead the moment was stolen and highjacked to make an exampled of an outspoken black man.”

Cannon went on to apologize to the Jewish community, as well as Viacom boss Shari Redstone, and vowed to take time to educate himself on the Jewish faith. Cannon later revealed that his great-grandfather was a “Spanish Rabbi,” and published an opinion piece with Anti-Defamation League director, Jonathan Greenblatt, calling for unity between Black and Jewish communities amid the three-year anniversary of Charlottesville.

“Our powerful alliance didn’t solve all our problems, but it sought to elevate all of us,” the piece reads in part. “But in recent years, these ties have frayed. Our communal groups have not always partnered. Our collective interests often have diverged. Loud voices on the fringes have contributed to the distrust and create even more distance. Today, certain voices seem intent to push us even father apart. This needs to change. Now.”