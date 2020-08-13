NO I.D.’s Entire Music Catalog Acquired By Hipgnosis

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Champagne Papi hit fans with his second single in a matter of months. “Laugh Now, Cry Later” arrived on Friday (Aug. 14) along with a cameo-heavy music video.
In the visual, Drake lives out his dream of being a professional athlete, complete with an oversized “draft day” suit (à la LeBron James in 2003). The 33-year-old rapper also shows off his range as both a dramatic actor (he sheds a tear, or two) and comedic actor.
Drizzy tapped director Dave Meyers for the music video, which features appearances from Kevin Durant, Marshawn Lynch, and Odell Beckham.
According to Drake's Instagram, “Laugh Now Cry Later” will appear on his forthcoming studio album, Certified Lover Boy.
Laugh Now Cry Later off my next studio album CERTIFIED LOVER BOY 👌🏽 video link in bio
Drake’s last single, “Toosie Slide,” seemed tailored for the TikTok era and quickly shot to the top of the Billboard charts. “Laugh Now Cry Later” will likely make its way to the TikTok crowd, but the song offers a celebratory anthem perfect for the club, and other post-pandemic shenanigans.
Peep the music video below.
Ciara connects to her roots and celebrates Black excellence in the music video for “Rooted.” Released on Thursday (Aug. 13), the up-tempo track, featuring Ester Dean, plays as a love letter to Blackness and a reminder that “everything you need to survive and thrive is rooted in you.”
The music video was filmed just two days before Cici gave birth to son, Win Wilson, and is the latest release under her record label, Beauty Marks Entertainment. A portion of the song’s proceeds will go to support Grantmakers for Girls of Color, a philanthropic organization “dedicated to cultivating investments in support of girls of color (Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Asian and Pacific American) in the United States.”
The inspiring music video ends with a note of motivation from Ciara, “To all my Young Rosa’s and Young Luther’s keep marching. Don’t stop fighting for what you believe in. To all my Black Queens and Kings, continue to plant and spread seeds of love, hope and pride in your tribe. Everything you need to survive and thrive is rooted in you. Stay rooted.”
Watch the music video for “Rooted” below.
After an extensive video detailing a traumatic childhood, Selah Marley shared a follow-up video message on Instagram on Tuesday (Aug. 11) clarifying earlier comments about parents, Rohan Marley and Lauryn Hill.
In a since deleted video, Selah revealed that her father was an absentee parent and detailed some of the issues in her parents’ relationship that she witnessed as a child. She spoke about their breakup, being spanked as a child, and connected the dots between things that happened when she was younger and how they have impacted her behavior today.
Selah also shared that she had an emotional conversation with her father and plans to visit him this week. “At the end of the day you know that I would never come through to bash my parents.”
The “complex” issue is one of nuance, the 21-year-old model explained. “Really what I was discussing was how a lack of unity in the household can create severe trauma that you’re not even aware of. And now, I had to go back and see where these different things impact my life and how they impacted my life. At the end of the day, I never said my father was a f*cking deadbeat completely. I just said that he wasn’t as present as I needed him to be,” she said before adding, “Don’t go bashing my f*cking father and my family.”
Rohan showed a united front posting a throwback family photo Instagram captioned in part, “Love unconditional.”
Watch Selah’s full video below.
