Oprah Winfrey Puts Up 26 Billboards Demanding Justice For Breonna Taylor

Congratulations are in order for T.I.’s stepdaughter, Zonnique. The singer is expecting her first child with boyfriend and rapper, Bandhunta Izzy (a.k.a Isreal James).
Zonnique, who will be welcoming a daughter with Izzy, surprised Tip with the baby news during an episode of her Fox Soul show The Mix on Wednesday (Aug. 6).
Needless to say, Tip was shocked. So much so, that it took him a minute to actually process the announcement, even after his wife, Tiny, confirmed that they weren’t pranking him.
Zonnique broke the pregnancy news to PEOPLE earlier in the week, and opened up about the drawbacks of being pregnant during a pandemic. “It really sucks being pregnant during the coronavirus,” she admitted. “At first, I'm like, 'This is the perfect time, like everybody is locked in. I don't have to worry about going out. So if I want to hide it for however long, I can hide.'
“But when it comes to going to doctor's appointments, I go to all of them by myself. I ask every single time, 'Can I bring my boyfriend?' And they're like, 'No, only you can come.' That's been the worst part," she added.
“I'm hoping by the time I'm ready to have the baby it will be over with. But I'm sure it won't be, so I'll be in there with one person, most likely. I'm just trying not to get my hopes too high anymore.”
Peep the video below to see Tip's hilarious reaction to learning that he's going to be a grandfather.
Detail, the Grammy-winning producer behind hits for Drake, Beyonce, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, and more, was arrested on a slew of sexual assault charges on Wednesday (Aug. 5). According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department, Detail was slapped with 15 sexual assault charges and five additional felony assault related charges, stemming from alleged incidents that occurred between 2010 and 2018.
LASD’s Special Victims Bureau investigated the allegations and submitted the case to the L.A. County D.A. for review in January. The D.A. notified the SVB of the charges against Detail on July 31. An arrest warrant was issued with a bail amount of $6,290,000.
Details has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple artists including Tinashe, Jessie Reyes, and Bebe Rexha. In 2019, Detail lost a $15 million lawsuit brought on by recording artist, Kristin Buch, who claimed that he raped her repeatedly. At least two of his former assistants also filed lawsuits, and another up-and-coming singer, Peyton Ackley, filed a restraining order against him.
The Detroit native, whose birth name is Noel Fisher, won a Grammy in 2015 for “Drunk and Love,” and received two nominations for working on Beyonce’s self titled album and producing Khalifa’s single, “We Dem Boyz.”
Based on the “nature of the allegations,” detectives believe that there may be additional victims. Read the LASD's full announcement below.
Migos rapper Takeoff is being sued by a woman who claims he raped her at a party in Los Angeles in June. The unnamed woman, identified as “Jane Doe,” accuses the rapper of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, gender violence, and civil rights violations.
According the legal documents, the woman says that she arrived at the party in question on June 22, at around 7:00 p.m. She was invited by a friend identified as Daryl “Durel” McPherson. Offset arrived at the party “some time later,” the documents state.
“Several times through the evening, Plaintiff noticed Defendant Takeoff staring at her, which made Plaintiff fell extremely uncomfortable,” the complaint reads. “Later that evening, Defendant Takeoff began talks to Plaintiff and offered her marijuana. Plaintiff felt uncomfortable and left the conversation.”
The legal docs go on to state that the woman approached Durel and informed him that Takeoff was making her uncomfortable and that she had “no desire to engage in any sort of intimate relationship” with him.
Takeoff allegedly walked up the stairs while the two were talking and got into an argument with Durel, at which point the woman “continued upstairs alone while Defendant Takeoff continued to argue with Durel.”
The woman went into Durel’s room and laid on the bed. She claims Offset came in after her and began rubbing her buttocks. “Plaintiff clearly and unequivocally refused Defendant Takeoff’s advances and stated to Defendant Takeoff that she did not want to have sex with him.”
The woman alleges that Takeoff ignored her refusals, grabbed and flipped her over face down, pulled down her clothing and proceeded to penetrate her from behind without consent. “After Defendant Takeoff finished raping Plaintiff, he immediately left the room,” the suit claims. “After recovering from the initial shock of what had transpired, Plaintiff promptly walked out of the bedroom and immediately left.”
The suit also notes that the accuser sought medical care at local hospital the same day as the assault. Hospital staff “observed physical evidence of forceful rape and notified the Los Angeles Police of the same.”
The LAPD reportedly confirmed an investigation, but according to Rolling Stone, the woman’s lawyer “lost confidence” in the investigation and subsequently filed a civil lawsuit.
Takeoff has yet to comment on the allegations.