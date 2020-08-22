O’Shea Jackson Jr. To Star In ‘American Sole’ Produced By Kevin Hart, Chris Paul

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
A former reality star and restaurateur, is accused of paying someone to kill his teenage nephew to cash in on a life insurance policy. The FBI arrested James Timothy Norman on federal conspiracy charges on Tuesday (Aug. 18)
Norman and his alleged cohort, Terica Ellis, conspired in a murder-for-hire plot, according to the criminal complaint. In 2014, Norman took out a $250,000 life insurance policy on his 18-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery. Authorities claim Norman, who was the policy’s sole beneficiary, paid the premiums out of his bank account. He allegedly attempted an additional $200,000 life insurance policy but the application was denied.
Montgomery was gunned down on March 14, 2016. Four days earlier, Ellis, an exotic dancer, emailed Montgomery, “I’m on my way in town.” Norman arrived in St. Louis from Los Angeles on the morning that Montgomery was killed. The documents alleges that Norman and Ellis corresponded on two temporary cell phones activated the day of the homicide. “These phones communicated consistently throughout the day of the homicide, and both were deactivated and ceased activity on March 15, 2016, the day after the homicide.”
Per the affidavit, Montgomery received a phone call and stepped outside where he was shot to death moments later. “The forensic examination of Montgomery’s phone, and subsequent investigation, revealed that the two people he spoke to within the 10 minutes prior to his death were his friends, K.T., and Terrace Ellis.”
The investigation revealed that Montgomery texted his address to Ellis, who allegedly phoned Norman less than an hour before the teen was killed. In the days after Montgomery’s death, Ellis deposited over $9,000 into various bank accounts, including a newly-opened savings account.
One week after the murder, Norman allegedly attempted to collect on the life insurance police but was turned down for “failure to provide several requested documents.”
Norman is being held without bail at the Madison County Detention Center. The 41-year-old is best known for starring alongside his mother, Robbie Montgomery, in the OWN series, Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s, which ended in 2018. Norman and his mother opened a string of Welcome to Sweetie Pie's restaurants in St. Louis, and Southern California, many of which were closed down.
What if you were given the opportunity to have superpowers? What if all you had to do was take one pill? And what if unlocking those powers was a luck of the draw that could result in your life being in jeopardy? These questions and more are answered in Netflix's new action-packed film, Project Power.
Set in the streets of New Orleans, a trio of heroes—a former soldier (Jamie Foxx), a teenage dealer and aspiring rapper (Dominique Fishback) and an officer (Joseph Gordon-Levitt)—come together to fight the escalating crime in the city caused by Teleios, the government organization behind the littering of a powerful pill that gifts superpowers (or death) to whoever takes it.
In a round table discussion with VIBE's Jazzie Belle, Foxx alongside fellow actors Chika and Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly shared whose star "power" in the music industry they'd like to have even if only for 5 minutes. "Prince. All the way. Prince. All day. And not only that, because Prince as a musician taught me everything," said Foxx before sharing how the late legend influenced his artistry as a musician. "To me, Prince was with someone I had never heard. I never heard a voice like that. I never heard someone put words together like that."
Baker agreed and shared his personal experience of seeing Prince live. "If you take the pill and you get to be Prince then you're going to be able to be the best keyboard player, the best bass player, the best guitar player, the best singer, the best songwriter, and the best dancer.
"I guess if I was to take an artist who does great interviews' swag, it would probably be Liam Gallagher from Oasis because he would just wear sunglasses and own the fact that he loved himself more than anything in the world and that he thought he was the best artist and you couldn't tell him otherwise."
For Chika (who also wrote an original song for the film), it's all about embracing your own personal power, but if she were gifted with the influence of one music artist it would be the King of Pop. Period. "People were just passing out when they saw him. He walked on the stage and people just knocked out completely. And that's simply without singing a note, without saying anything. His presence was enough to have people going unconscious. I would like that for my life."
The actors also shared their thoughts on how aspiring artists can find other ways to make ends meet without turning to drug dealing or anything life-threatening while working to make their music dreams come true. "All I would say is, man, that God-given talent, we got to figure out a way," said Foxx. "And maybe, like I said this is coming from an older perspective, we got to figure out a way to just explore that talent."
Power Pill is now streaming on Netflix worldwide.
Interview's music bed provided by Gus.
A Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot is officially in development and being shopped to streaming companies including Netflix, HBO Max and Peacocks, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series will be a dramatic reimagining of the hit NBC sitcom, and is based off the viral trailer created by up-and-coming director, Morgan Cooper, last year.
Cooper’s Bel-Air, puts a dramatic spin on the story of Smith’s character’s move from West Philadelphia to the wealthy suburb of Bel-Air, Calif., where he lived with his Aunt Viv and Uncle Phil and cousins, Hilary, Ashley, Carlton and Nicky. The reboot has been in development for over a year and will be an hourlong drama, per THR.
Smith was so impressed with Cooper’s trailer that he flew to Miami to meet him last year. “I saw this trailer that Morgan Cooper hooked up. This is the first time that I’ve heard something and that I was like, ‘Yo, that’s an idea that is brilliant,” he said at the time.
Smith’s Westbrook Studios and Universal TV are behind the series revival. The original producers and creative team of Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and Andy and Susan Horowitz, have reportedly signed on to executive produce the project.
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air starred Smith, Karyn Parsons, James Avery, Alfonso Ribiero, Tatyana M. Ali, and Daphne Maxwell Reid, the latter of whom replaced Janet Hubert as “Aunt Viv.”
The sitcom ran from 1990 until 1996.