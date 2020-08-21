Pharrell And Jay Z Celebrate Black Ambition In “Entrepreneur” Video

The song was released in collaboration with 'Time' magazine’s new cover story curated by Pharrell.

Pharrell and Jay Z's new collaboration, “Entrepreneur,” arrived on Friday (Aug. 21) complete with a music video highlighting several Black business-owners (including Issa Rae).

The visual celebrates the ambition of Black entrepreneurs and details some of the many racial disparities in education, health care, and more. “Thank you to Jay (@S_C_), and to every Black queen, king and entrepreneur who made this all happen! This is for you…and your Black vision of the future. Special thank you to the director @CALMATIC for creating such a beautiful video,” Pharrell tweeted on Friday.

The song was released in collaboration with Time magazine’s “The New American Revolution” cover story curated by Pharrell. The special project examines “America’s oppressive past — and the potential for an equitable future” through a series of essays and conversations.

“The intention for [the] song was all about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country to begin with,” Williams told TIME. “Especially as someone of color, there’s a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages. How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire, when you’re starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education, and representation?”

Angela Davis, Tyler the Creator, tennis star Naomi Osaka, and Geoffrey Canada founder of the Harlem Children’s Zone school, are among those featured in the TIME cover story.

Check below for the music video to “Entrepreneur.”