Champagne Papi hit fans with his second single in a matter of months. “Laugh Now, Cry Later” arrived on Friday (Aug. 14) along with a cameo-heavy music video.
In the visual, Drake lives out his dream of being a professional athlete, complete with an oversized “draft day” suit (à la LeBron James in 2003). The 33-year-old rapper also shows off his range as both a dramatic actor (he sheds a tear, or two) and comedic actor.
Drizzy tapped director Dave Meyers for the music video, which features appearances from Kevin Durant, Marshawn Lynch, and Odell Beckham.
According to Drake's Instagram, “Laugh Now Cry Later” will appear on his forthcoming studio album, Certified Lover Boy.
Laugh Now Cry Later off my next studio album CERTIFIED LOVER BOY 👌🏽 video link in bio
Drake’s last single, “Toosie Slide,” seemed tailored for the TikTok era and quickly shot to the top of the Billboard charts. “Laugh Now Cry Later” will likely make its way to the TikTok crowd, but the song offers a celebratory anthem perfect for the club, and other post-pandemic shenanigans.
Peep the music video below.
Ciara connects to her roots and celebrates Black excellence in the music video for “Rooted.” Released on Thursday (Aug. 13), the up-tempo track, featuring Ester Dean, plays as a love letter to Blackness and a reminder that “everything you need to survive and thrive is rooted in you.”
The music video was filmed just two days before Cici gave birth to son, Win Wilson, and is the latest release under her record label, Beauty Marks Entertainment. A portion of the song’s proceeds will go to support Grantmakers for Girls of Color, a philanthropic organization “dedicated to cultivating investments in support of girls of color (Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Asian and Pacific American) in the United States.”
The inspiring music video ends with a note of motivation from Ciara, “To all my Young Rosa’s and Young Luther’s keep marching. Don’t stop fighting for what you believe in. To all my Black Queens and Kings, continue to plant and spread seeds of love, hope and pride in your tribe. Everything you need to survive and thrive is rooted in you. Stay rooted.”
Watch the music video for “Rooted” below.
Does your mind ever wonder off to the times your ex-partner made you shiver from pleasure? If so, the duo THEY. sure knows how to make the perfect soundscape for the memories with their new track, "All Mine." The demon time anthem is the third single from their soon to be released project, "The Amanda Tape."
The duo are quickly following up their fun-loving video with the beautiful songstress, Tinashe titled "Play Fight." Running around an arcade with Tinashe is a good way to spark some heat with the ideas for a song like "All Mine."
Knowing how awkward convos with your ex can usually turn left, the fellas of THEY., Dante Jones and Andrew "Drew Love" Neely, leaned into the punch with this to say about the song and situation: "This song is one of the bedroom jams of the album. We both grew [up] big fans of The-Dream and wanted to make something with that delivery and attitude he always brought. A lot of us got those on-again/off-again type of relationships that always seem to come full circle. My ex told me that she was with a new dude and happy...I’m just like 'ok, we’ll see lol.'"
Be sure to check for the full project from THEY. as the guys surely know how to get the conversation going with those you probably shouldn't be talking to...for obvious reasons. Cus, whether they are your former lover or current side piece, if you laid it down right, they'll always be yours...right?
