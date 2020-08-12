Premiere Track: THEY. Are Back With "All Mine" And Ready To Admit That Ex-Sex Is Hard To Let Go

Does your mind ever wonder off to the times your ex-partner made you shiver from pleasure? If so, the duo THEY. sure knows how to make the perfect soundscape for the memories with their new track, "All Mine." The demon time anthem is the third single from their soon to be released project, "The Amanda Tape."

The duo are quickly following up their fun-loving video with the beautiful songstress, Tinashe titled "Play Fight." Running around an arcade with Tinashe is a good way to spark some heat with the ideas for a song like "All Mine."

Knowing how awkward convos with your ex can usually turn left, the fellas of THEY., Dante Jones and Andrew "Drew Love" Neely, leaned into the punch with this to say about the song and situation: "This song is one of the bedroom jams of the album. We both grew [up] big fans of The-Dream and wanted to make something with that delivery and attitude he always brought. A lot of us got those on-again/off-again type of relationships that always seem to come full circle. My ex told me that she was with a new dude and happy...I’m just like 'ok, we’ll see lol.'"

Be sure to check for the full project from THEY. as the guys surely know how to get the conversation going with those you probably shouldn't be talking to...for obvious reasons. Cus, whether they are your former lover or current side piece, if you laid it down right, they'll always be yours...right?

Listen to more THEY. tracks below: