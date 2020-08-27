R. Kelly’s Lawyer Wants Him Released After Alleged Jail Attack

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Jazmine Sullivan is back! The Philly born singer-songwriter surprised fans with the release of her new single, “Lost One,” on Friday (Aug. 28).
Sullivan didn’t give much notice, officially announcing the track hours before its release much to the excitement of her loyal fans base who have been awaiting a new music.
The somber-piano ballad hits all the right notes, as Sullivan gets candid about trying to make amends after a breakup.
View this post on Instagram
Out tonight @ Midnight EST. Link in Bio. 🥀
The 33-year-old songstress released her debut album, Fearless, in 2008, followed by her sophomore effort, Love Me Back, in 2010. After a five-year music hiatus, Sullivan returned with 2015’s Reality Show.
In the years since releasing her third album, Sullivan has opened up about battling depression and breaking free from an abusive relationship. In a 2017 interview with XO Necole, she discussed reclaiming her happiness and speaking positive mantras over her life.
“It makes the quality of living so much better, when you just appreciate where you are,” she said at the time. “Even if it’s not the best, even if you’re having hard times, just appreciate the fact that you’re here.”Stream “Lost One” below.
Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in the back by a Wisconsin police officer, is handcuffed to his hospital bed while recovering from shooting injuries.
“I hate it that he was laying in that bed with the handcuff onto the bed,” his father, Jacob Blake Sr., told the Chicago-Sun Times on Thursday (Aug. 27). “He can’t go anywhere. Why do you have him cuffed to the bed? What was he arrested for?”
The Kenosha Police Department has yet to reveal why they handcuffed Blake to his hospital bed. The 29-year-old father of three was shot at close range by Kanoga police officer, Rusten Sheskey, last week. Blake has been celebrating his son's birthday and was “breaking up a fight between two women” when police confronted him, attorney Benjamin Crump said.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice claims that officers were responding to a call from a woman who reported that her boyfriend “was present and was not supposed to be on the premises.”
Officers attempted to arrest Blake during the incident. “Law enforcement deployed a taser to attempt to stop Mr. Blake, however the taser was not successful in stopping Mr. Blake,” the Wisconsin DOJ said in an updated statement. “Mr. Blake walked around his vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and leaned forward. While holding onto Mr. Blake’s shirt, Officer Rusten Sheskey fired his service weapon 7 times. Officer Sheskey fired the weapon into Mr. Blake’s back. No other officer fired their weapon. Kenosha Police Department does not have body cameras therefore the officers were not wearing body cameras.”
Blake’s children were in the car as Sheskey continued to shoot him. Although police didn't have body cameras, a witness captured the shooting on cell phone video.
Protests have continued throughout Kenosha in response to the shooting.
Kenosha County has since declared a state of emerged and announced a mandatory curfew.
⚠️CIVIL UNREST ADVISORY⚠️
Kenosha County has declared a State of Emergency curfew for 7PM tonight, August 26th. Citizens need to be off the streets for their safety. Curfew will be enforced.
— Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) August 26, 2020
Two people were shot to death, and another injured, at a protest on Tuesday (Aug. 25). The shooter, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, was arrested and charged with felony counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, first degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, and first-degree attempted homicide.
According to reports, Rick Ross won the latest round in an ongoing legal battle against 50 Cent over the 2003 single, “In the Club.” Fif reportedly failed at his third try at suing the Maybach Music boss for copyright infringement after the case was thrown out in 2018.
The Second Circuit court of appeals ruled to uphold the previous ruling, last Wednesday (Aug. 19). Rozay allegedly celebrated the win by laughing at his longtime rival, Hot 97 reports.
In 2015, Fif filed a $2 million lawsuit against Ross after he rapped over the beat to “In the Club” for his #RenzelRemixes mixtape in promotion of his Black Market album.
“50 Cent's most valuable asset is the name and reputation he has painstakingly built through his Grammy-winning music, acting, and business endeavors,” the Queens native’s attorney told Billboard in 2015. “He chooses his projects carefully for the very purpose of protecting that name and reputation.”
The legal team went on to say that Ross unlawfully used the song “to advertise his own album, and violated 50 Cent’s rights in the process, and we believe he should be held liable.”
Ross and 50 Cent have been feuding, in one way or another, since around 2009. The battle includes Fif being ordered to pay the “Pinned to the Cross” rapper’s baby’s mother, Lavonia Levins, $7 million for leaking her sex tape with a former boyfriend to get back at Ross. Fif has yet to pay out the settlement. In fact, he's suing the lawyers who represented him in the case for malpractice.